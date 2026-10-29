Falcons injury report: Billy Bowman Jr. among 4 defensive backs limited in practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons' injury report on Thursday was lengthy but carried a bit of positive news as the team conducted its second day of practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and linebacker Divine Deablo both returned to practice in a limited fashion after missing Atlanta's Week 7 win against San Francisco and not participating in Wednesday's on-field session. Bowman is one of four defensive backs who were limited on Wednesday alongside C.J. Henderson (groin), A.J. Terrell Jr. (groin) and Avieon Terrell (illness).

Defensive end Cam Thomas is a notable addition to the report; he was limited with what is listed as a groin injury. Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, who had a standout performance against the 49ers with Deablo sidelined, also appeared on the injury report as limited with an Achilles injury he sustained in the summer, but that has been a typical occurrence throughout the year.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury, putting his availability for Sunday in question.