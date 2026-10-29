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Falcons injury report: Billy Bowman Jr. among 4 defensive backs limited in practice

Like Bowman, linebacker Divine Deablo logged his first limited session of practice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oct 29, 2026 at 03:29 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons' injury report on Thursday was lengthy but carried a bit of positive news as the team conducted its second day of practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and linebacker Divine Deablo both returned to practice in a limited fashion after missing Atlanta's Week 7 win against San Francisco and not participating in Wednesday's on-field session. Bowman is one of four defensive backs who were limited on Wednesday alongside C.J. Henderson (groin), A.J. Terrell Jr. (groin) and Avieon Terrell (illness).

Defensive end Cam Thomas is a notable addition to the report; he was limited with what is listed as a groin injury. Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, who had a standout performance against the 49ers with Deablo sidelined, also appeared on the injury report as limited with an Achilles injury he sustained in the summer, but that has been a typical occurrence throughout the year.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury, putting his availability for Sunday in question.

You can check out the full Thursday injury report for the Falcons below.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

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Falcons injury report — Thursday, Oct. 29

Full Participation

  • WR Beaux Collins (hip)
  • OT Cameron Williams (ankle)

Limited Participation

  • DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
  • LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
  • CB C.J. Henderson (groin)
  • DT LaCale London (chest)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (not injury-related - resting player)
  • OT Jawaan Taylor (hamstring)
  • CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (groin)
  • CB Avieon Terrell (illness)
  • DE Cam Thomas (groin)
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder)
  • DE Charles Snowden (back)

Did Not Participate

  • RB Brian Robinson (hamstring)

Photos | NFC Offensive Player of the Week: Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in Atlanta's Week 8 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Take a closer look at the moments from a memorable day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 in the locker room before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prior to the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs out prior to the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prior to the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 huddles during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 hands the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to throw the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 fakes a handoff during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 scores a touchdown and celebrates with Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 hands the ball off to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after scoring a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 passes the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn May/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn May/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to pass the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn May/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn May/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws to the end zone during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 yells to teammates during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn May/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn May/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 leads the huddle during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 launches the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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