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Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons' game against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Oct 29, 2026 at 12:27 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — For the first time this season, the Atlanta Falcons will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off impressive victories. The Falcons handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season, beating them 29-20 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers ran for 258 yards in a 43-13 road win against the Carolina Panthers.

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Baker Mayfield returned at quarterback for the Buccaneers in Week 7 after missing three games due to a thumb injury, but he didn't have to do too much in the team's win. He attempted just 11 passes and finished with 64 yards and a touchdown. If Mayfield's thumb is feeling better, he could have a bigger role in Tampa Bay's game plan against the Falcons, but the Buccaneers have been largely driven by their defense this season. Against Carolina, their defense forced four turnovers and scored on a fumble returned for a touchdown. The Falcons also forced four turnovers in their win against the 49ers and were effective in limiting quarterback Brock Purdy, who had been playing well during San Francisco's 6-0 start.

Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes against the 49ers, and has nine touchdown passes and only one interception in his five starts this season. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance and looked comfortable distributing the ball to his talented weapons. One of those weapons is tight end Kyle Pitts, who had a career-best day in his last trip down to Tampa Bay. The former Florida Gator caught 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers in Week 15 last season, and he's looking forward to heading back to the Sunshine State.

For those who won't make the trip to Florida for the game, here's how you can catch all the action between the Falcons and Buccaneers.

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What time do the Falcons play?

  • Who: Atlanta Falcons (3-4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5)
  • When: Sunday, November 1 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium

How can I watch the Falcons play?

  • TV: FOX
  • Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Allison Williams (sideline reporter)
Broadcast

How can I stream the Falcons game?

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/25 · 1:00 PM EDT

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How can I listen to the Falcons game?

Which jerseys will the Falcons wear vs. the Buccaneers?

Weather forecast for the Falcons-Bucs game

Here is the current forecast for Tampa on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

  • Skies: Cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms
  • Temperature: 79 degrees
  • Chance of precipitation: 84%
  • Humidity: 82%
  • Wind: ENE 10 mph

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Buccaneers

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Buccaneers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in Week 8.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Mike Gann #76 during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Rick Bryan #77 during the game in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Oliver Barnett #72 during the game in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tracy Johnson #43 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarter Chris Miller #12 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Rozier #30 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mike Pritchard #35 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mike Pritchard #35 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mike Pritchard #35 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ken Tippins #52 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Eric Metcalf #21 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Alton Montgomery #22 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ken Tippins #52 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1991.
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Perry McIntyre Jr./© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Mel Agee #68 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Collins #85 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992.
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© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Cornelius Bennett #97 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Houston Hoover #69 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons player during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joe Sims #66 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 17, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb).
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Billy Joe Tolliver #13 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 17, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb).
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Smith #28 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Chris Bayne #47 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Michael Haynes #82 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1991 preseason.
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© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matt Ryan/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders during the first half of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Russell Gage/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matt Ryan/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to catch a pass during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 reacts after the game-winning field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs for a touchdown after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts a pass during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
https://medium.com/camera-obscura/fujifilm-ga645-zi-professional-review-8d6947c809aeduring the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 celebrates during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 celebrates during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 celebrates in the locker room during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 thanks fans during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates in the locker room during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
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