NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 8, Falcons or Buccaneers?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 66th time on Sunday, reigniting a series that has been exceptionally close.

Atlanta leads the head-to-head 33-32, and each of the last six games between the two teams has been decided by six points or fewer. That includes the Falcons' 29-28 victory last season in Week 15, which featured a 15-point, fourth-quarter rally by Atlanta and a career game from tight end Kyle Pitts.

Both teams head into this game off rejuvenating wins. A potent rushing attack that generated 258 yards on the ground and a defense that created four turnovers propelled the Buccaneers to a 43-13 win against the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons also forced four turnovers and got a strong performance from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to earn a 29-20 win and hand the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season.