NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 8, Falcons or Buccaneers?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 66th time on Sunday, reigniting a series that has been exceptionally close.
Atlanta leads the head-to-head 33-32, and each of the last six games between the two teams has been decided by six points or fewer. That includes the Falcons' 29-28 victory last season in Week 15, which featured a 15-point, fourth-quarter rally by Atlanta and a career game from tight end Kyle Pitts.
Both teams head into this game off rejuvenating wins. A potent rushing attack that generated 258 yards on the ground and a defense that created four turnovers propelled the Buccaneers to a 43-13 win against the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons also forced four turnovers and got a strong performance from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to earn a 29-20 win and hand the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season.
After the Panthers lost to the Green Bay Packers Thursday night, the Falcons would gain sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a victory on Sunday.
Here's a look at who the experts predict will win on Sunday between the Falcons and Buccaneers.
NFL Expert Picks for Falcons vs. Buccaneers
|Author | Outlet
|Falcons or Bucs?
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Falcons
|Dan Graziano | ESPN
|Bucs
|Pamela Maldonado | ESPN
|Bucs
|Ben Solak | ESPN
|Falcons
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Falcons
|Jeremy Bergman | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Gennaro Filice | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Bucs
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Bucs
|John Breech | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Bucs
|Mike Kadlik | Sports Illustrated
|Bucs
|Conor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|John Pluym | Sports Illustrated
|Bucs
View photos of the Atlanta Falcons 2025 uniform schedule.