 Skip to main content

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 01, 2026 at 03:50 PM
Author Image
Author Image
by Will McFadden & Tori McElhaney
AF_26_DM_Game-Breakdown-16x9 (3)

TAMPA, Fla.  — The rain came down with little relief at Raymond James Stadium Sunday afternoon when the Buccaneers hosted the Atlanta Falcons.

It was a typical rain game. Mud accumulated. Water pooled on the field. All the while, points and clean game play were hard to come by.

For the Falcons, the weather, along with the self-inflicted wounds, were too much to overcome against the NFC South foe. Let's break down the game.

Final score: Buccaneers win, 16-0

Why it's important: In a division like the NFC South, every game's outcome feels like the difference between a first- and third-place finish. And based on the results of the last few years? That statement has legs.

And at this point, it's anyone's division. The Saints have beaten the Panthers, who beat the Falcons, but also lost to the Bucs last week. It's just that convoluted. So, every game quite literally matters. It's not just a figure of speech with this division. It's real.

The Falcons' 0-2 start in NFC South play isn't an insurmountable deficit. But it's one they'll have to crawl out of nonetheless.

Key takeaway: Atlanta's offense couldn't get anything going in the rainy weather. Despite having arguably the league's best running back, the Falcons were significantly outgained on the ground, and Michael Penix Jr. turned the ball over three times in the first half. After throwing just one interception all season, he tossed four passes to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Falcons have shown flashes of brilliance on offense this season, but the adverse conditions in Tampa affected it. Each game has its own fingerprint, and the weather in Tampa gave this one a unique flavor. Therefore, it's hard to draw any lasting conclusions from this game.

However, each season teams face adversity, and the best groups are able to adapt to the challenges in front of them. For a team that has playoff aspirations, Sunday was a test of their malleability. The Falcons have all the pieces to be a chameleon offense, but they weren't able to thrive in poor weather conditions on Sunday.

Game Photos | Week 8 Falcons vs Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium during Week 8.

Scene setters prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 52
Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 52
Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 snaps the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 attempts a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 52
Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 defends during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 52
Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 breaks up a pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 breaks up a pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after forcing a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after forcing a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 52
Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive line during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a kick during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 make a tackle during the first half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 pursues the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 52
Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks on during the first half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 react during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 defends during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts after a hit during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 lines up during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 defends during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 52
Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 52
Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 pursues the quarterback during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 reacts during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 52
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 52
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Standout performance: Jessie Bates III

There was a potential swing moment for the Falcons when Bates punched the ball out of Bucky Irving's arms as he was just about to cross the goal line. The play resulted in a touchback and a change of possession that provided a seven-point swing for Atlanta.

The Falcons couldn't capitalize on the gift from Bates, who has provided massive plays for Atlanta since joining the team in 2023. He earned praise from defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in the week leading up to the game for his ability to create turnovers.

"He's a super talented athlete and just got a real keen sense for spatial awareness and all the things that every sport needs. So with that, I'd imagine that helps him be a good peanut puncher and also helps him in every sport he attempts. He's a special one; he really is."

Bates finished the game with five tackles and the forced fumble.

Related Links

Key Moment: On third-and-long, Michael Penix Jr. dropped back in the pocket, eyes searching downfield. It was the second quarter, and Penix had already thrown two interceptions. Both were picked off by the same Buccaneers defender, Alex Anzalone.

But as the Tampa Bay pass rush got to him, the ball flew from his hands and into the waiting arms of yet another Bucs defender. This time, Jacob Parrish.

After only throwing one interception since returning to action after suffering a season-ending knee injury last season, Penix threw three in the span of the first half in Tampa Bay. It was the first time the Falcons had totaled three turnovers in a first half since doing so against the Buccaneers in 2015. That game went to overtime. This one? XXX

Though not a full indictment of Penix's abilities, it was a blemish amongst a run of good game play by the quarterback. He was coming off an NFC Offensive Player of the Week reign after all. That said, it's about how you bounce back, and how others pick you up.

Though Baker Mayfield struggled to complete passes himself in the soggy weather, the Buccaneers rushing attack picked him up. By the third quarter, Bucky Irving had totaled 173 rushing yards. That was the third-most by an opposing running back against the Falcons in the last 15 seasons.

Meanwhile, the Falcons offense struggled to run the ball consistently through another contest. This one, they desperately needed to do so with the aforementioned weather being what it was.

Penix threw a fourth — and final — interception at the start of the fourth quarter. By that point, the game was on ice for Tampa Bay.

The fact of the matter was that by the 8-minute mark in the fourth quarter, Mayfield had not completed a pass. He was 0-for-3 through the air. Penix, on the other hand, had thrown four passes to Bucs defenders. It's difficult to ever see a tally in the win column with that type of stat.

Number(s) to know:

36

  • That's how many years it's been since the last time a Falcons player accounted for a forced fumble in three consecutive games. Prior to Jessie Bates III doing so at least once in the last three games, Jessie Tuggle did so in 1990.

45

  • This is how many combined rush attempts there were in the first half of this game. It tied for the second-most in any NFL game since 1991.

25

  • The Falcons have collected a sack for 25 straight games. That is the second-longest active streak in the NFL. The Falcons are behind the Vikings, whose streak sits at 34-straight games.

Injury updates:

  • Wide receiver and kick returner Zachariah Branch was ruled out near the end of the first quarter due to a hamstring injury.

Looking ahead: The Falcons are heading overseas! They'll face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The team will fly out early in the week and hold their Week 9 practices in Spain. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 8 inactives vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons make a final decision on the group of players with questionable designations.

news

Falcons downgrade ILB Divine Deablo, DB Billy Bowman Jr. to out vs. Bucs

The team has used a standard practice squad elevation on Khalil Herbert and LB Brian Asamoah.

news

Falcons injury report: RB Brian Robinson Jr. ruled out vs. Buccaneers

Several key defenders are questionable for Sunday's game.

news

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 8, Falcons or Buccaneers?

The Falcons play the Buccaneers for the first time this season on Sunday. It's their last division matchup before closing the year with three straight NFC South games.

news

Falcons injury report: Billy Bowman Jr. among 4 defensive backs limited in practice

Like Bowman, linebacker Divine Deablo logged his first limited session of practice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons' game against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

news

Kyle Pitts is ready for his return to Florida: 'It's always fun'

Against Tampa Bay in Week 15 last season, Pitts had one of the best tight-end performances in NFL history, catching 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

news

Falcons injury report: Brian Robinson, Divine Deablo non-participants as Week 8 practices begin

Avieon Terrell and Olamide Zaccheaus did return to practice in limited fashion.

news

Michael Penix Jr. named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

This is the first time Penix has earned this kind of recognition since entering the league in 2024.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 8 depth chart vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

news

Tracking the NFC South: Falcons, Bucs earn wins ahead of divisional showdown

The Atlanta Falcons knocked off the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a big division win heading into their showdown in Week 8.

Top News

Atlanta Falcons Week 8 inactives vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons downgrade ILB Divine Deablo, DB Billy Bowman Jr. to out vs. Bucs

Falcons injury report: RB Brian Robinson Jr. ruled out vs. Buccaneers

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 8, Falcons or Buccaneers?