Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — The rain came down with little relief at Raymond James Stadium Sunday afternoon when the Buccaneers hosted the Atlanta Falcons.
It was a typical rain game. Mud accumulated. Water pooled on the field. All the while, points and clean game play were hard to come by.
For the Falcons, the weather, along with the self-inflicted wounds, were too much to overcome against the NFC South foe. Let's break down the game.
Final score: Buccaneers win, 16-0
Why it's important: In a division like the NFC South, every game's outcome feels like the difference between a first- and third-place finish. And based on the results of the last few years? That statement has legs.
And at this point, it's anyone's division. The Saints have beaten the Panthers, who beat the Falcons, but also lost to the Bucs last week. It's just that convoluted. So, every game quite literally matters. It's not just a figure of speech with this division. It's real.
The Falcons' 0-2 start in NFC South play isn't an insurmountable deficit. But it's one they'll have to crawl out of nonetheless.
Key takeaway: Atlanta's offense couldn't get anything going in the rainy weather. Despite having arguably the league's best running back, the Falcons were significantly outgained on the ground, and Michael Penix Jr. turned the ball over three times in the first half. After throwing just one interception all season, he tossed four passes to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Falcons have shown flashes of brilliance on offense this season, but the adverse conditions in Tampa affected it. Each game has its own fingerprint, and the weather in Tampa gave this one a unique flavor. Therefore, it's hard to draw any lasting conclusions from this game.
However, each season teams face adversity, and the best groups are able to adapt to the challenges in front of them. For a team that has playoff aspirations, Sunday was a test of their malleability. The Falcons have all the pieces to be a chameleon offense, but they weren't able to thrive in poor weather conditions on Sunday.
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium during Week 8.
Standout performance: Jessie Bates III
There was a potential swing moment for the Falcons when Bates punched the ball out of Bucky Irving's arms as he was just about to cross the goal line. The play resulted in a touchback and a change of possession that provided a seven-point swing for Atlanta.
The Falcons couldn't capitalize on the gift from Bates, who has provided massive plays for Atlanta since joining the team in 2023. He earned praise from defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in the week leading up to the game for his ability to create turnovers.
"He's a super talented athlete and just got a real keen sense for spatial awareness and all the things that every sport needs. So with that, I'd imagine that helps him be a good peanut puncher and also helps him in every sport he attempts. He's a special one; he really is."
Bates finished the game with five tackles and the forced fumble.
Key Moment: On third-and-long, Michael Penix Jr. dropped back in the pocket, eyes searching downfield. It was the second quarter, and Penix had already thrown two interceptions. Both were picked off by the same Buccaneers defender, Alex Anzalone.
But as the Tampa Bay pass rush got to him, the ball flew from his hands and into the waiting arms of yet another Bucs defender. This time, Jacob Parrish.
After only throwing one interception since returning to action after suffering a season-ending knee injury last season, Penix threw three in the span of the first half in Tampa Bay. It was the first time the Falcons had totaled three turnovers in a first half since doing so against the Buccaneers in 2015. That game went to overtime. This one? XXX
Though not a full indictment of Penix's abilities, it was a blemish amongst a run of good game play by the quarterback. He was coming off an NFC Offensive Player of the Week reign after all. That said, it's about how you bounce back, and how others pick you up.
Though Baker Mayfield struggled to complete passes himself in the soggy weather, the Buccaneers rushing attack picked him up. By the third quarter, Bucky Irving had totaled 173 rushing yards. That was the third-most by an opposing running back against the Falcons in the last 15 seasons.
Meanwhile, the Falcons offense struggled to run the ball consistently through another contest. This one, they desperately needed to do so with the aforementioned weather being what it was.
Penix threw a fourth — and final — interception at the start of the fourth quarter. By that point, the game was on ice for Tampa Bay.
The fact of the matter was that by the 8-minute mark in the fourth quarter, Mayfield had not completed a pass. He was 0-for-3 through the air. Penix, on the other hand, had thrown four passes to Bucs defenders. It's difficult to ever see a tally in the win column with that type of stat.
Number(s) to know:
36
- That's how many years it's been since the last time a Falcons player accounted for a forced fumble in three consecutive games. Prior to Jessie Bates III doing so at least once in the last three games, Jessie Tuggle did so in 1990.
45
- This is how many combined rush attempts there were in the first half of this game. It tied for the second-most in any NFL game since 1991.
25
- The Falcons have collected a sack for 25 straight games. That is the second-longest active streak in the NFL. The Falcons are behind the Vikings, whose streak sits at 34-straight games.
Injury updates:
- Wide receiver and kick returner Zachariah Branch was ruled out near the end of the first quarter due to a hamstring injury.
Looking ahead: The Falcons are heading overseas! They'll face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The team will fly out early in the week and hold their Week 9 practices in Spain. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.