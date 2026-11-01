Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — The rain came down with little relief at Raymond James Stadium Sunday afternoon when the Buccaneers hosted the Atlanta Falcons.

It was a typical rain game. Mud accumulated. Water pooled on the field. All the while, points and clean game play were hard to come by.

For the Falcons, the weather, along with the self-inflicted wounds, were too much to overcome against the NFC South foe. Let's break down the game.

Final score: Buccaneers win, 16-0

Why it's important: In a division like the NFC South, every game's outcome feels like the difference between a first- and third-place finish. And based on the results of the last few years? That statement has legs.

And at this point, it's anyone's division. The Saints have beaten the Panthers, who beat the Falcons, but also lost to the Bucs last week. It's just that convoluted. So, every game quite literally matters. It's not just a figure of speech with this division. It's real.

The Falcons' 0-2 start in NFC South play isn't an insurmountable deficit. But it's one they'll have to crawl out of nonetheless.

Key takeaway: Atlanta's offense couldn't get anything going in the rainy weather. Despite having arguably the league's best running back, the Falcons were significantly outgained on the ground, and Michael Penix Jr. turned the ball over three times in the first half. After throwing just one interception all season, he tossed four passes to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Falcons have shown flashes of brilliance on offense this season, but the adverse conditions in Tampa affected it. Each game has its own fingerprint, and the weather in Tampa gave this one a unique flavor. Therefore, it's hard to draw any lasting conclusions from this game.