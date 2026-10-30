 Skip to main content

Falcons injury report: RB Brian Robinson Jr. ruled out vs. Buccaneers

Several key defenders are questionable for Sunday's game.

Oct 30, 2026 at 01:07 PM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning it will be the second straight game he misses due to a hamstring injury.

The Atlanta Falcons elevated running back Khalil Herbert to replace Robinson in their Week 7 victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Herbert played well in his first action for the Falcons, particularly on special teams, where he returned two kicks for 65 yards.

Robinson is the only player ruled out, but many are listed as questionable, including several key defenders.

Defensive backs Billy Bowman Jr. and Avieon Terrell, neither of whom played against the 49ers, are questionable for Sunday. As is linebacker Divine Deablo, who also missed last week's matchup and has been the key communicator for Atlanta's defense this season. In his place, rookie Kendal Daniels stepped up with the most notable performance of his young career.

You can see the full game status report for the Falcons in Week 8 and the injury report from Friday's practice below.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

Related Links

Falcons game status report vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Questionable

  • DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
  • WR Beaux Collins (hip)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
  • DE Charles Snowden (back)
  • CB Avieon Terrell (illness)
  • OT Cameron Williams (ankle)
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder)

Doubtful

  • N/A

Out

  • RB Brian Robinson (hamstring)

Falcons injury report — Friday, Oct. 30

Full Participation

  • WR Beaux Collins (hip)
  • LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles)
  • CB C.J. Henderson (groin)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (not injury related - resting player)
  • CB A.J. Terrell (groin)
  • DE Cam Thomas (groin)
  • OT Cameron Williams (ankle)

Limited Participation

  • DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
  • DT LaCale London (chest)
  • LT Jake Matthews (not injury related - resting player)
  • DE Charles Snowden (back)
  • RT Jawaan Taylor (hamstring)
  • CB Avieon Terrell (illness)
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder)

Did Not Participate

  • RB Brian Robinson (hamstring)
  • OL Chris Lindstrom (personal)

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Buccaneers

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Buccaneers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in Week 8.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
1 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Mike Gann #76 during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
2 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Rick Bryan #77 during the game in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
3 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Oliver Barnett #72 during the game in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
4 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tracy Johnson #43 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
5 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarter Chris Miller #12 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
6 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Rozier #30 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
7 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mike Pritchard #35 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
8 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mike Pritchard #35 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
9 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
10 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mike Pritchard #35 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
11 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ken Tippins #52 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
12 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Eric Metcalf #21 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
13 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Alton Montgomery #22 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
14 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ken Tippins #52 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1991.
15 / 53
Perry McIntyre Jr./© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Mel Agee #68 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
16 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Collins #85 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992.
17 / 53
© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
18 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Cornelius Bennett #97 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
19 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
20 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
21 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
22 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Houston Hoover #69 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
23 / 53
© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons player during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
24 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joe Sims #66 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 17, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb).
25 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Billy Joe Tolliver #13 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 17, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb).
26 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Smith #28 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
27 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Chris Bayne #47 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
28 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Michael Haynes #82 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
29 / 53
Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1991 preseason.
30 / 53
© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 53
Matt Ryan/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders during the first half of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 53
Russell Gage/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 53
Matt Ryan/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 loses his helmet during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 53
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 53
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to catch a pass during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 53
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 53
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 53
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 reacts after the game-winning field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 53
Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs for a touchdown after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 53
Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts a pass during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 53
Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 53
Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 53
Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 53
Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 53
Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 53
Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 53
Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
https://medium.com/camera-obscura/fujifilm-ga645-zi-professional-review-8d6947c809aeduring the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 53
Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 celebrates during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 53
Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 celebrates during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 53
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 celebrates in the locker room during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 53
Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 thanks fans during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 53
Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates in the locker room during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 53
Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 8, Falcons or Buccaneers?

The Falcons play the Buccaneers for the first time this season on Sunday. It's their last division matchup before closing the year with three straight NFC South games.

news

Falcons injury report: Billy Bowman Jr. among 4 defensive backs limited in practice

Like Bowman, linebacker Divine Deablo logged his first limited session of practice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons' game against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

news

Kyle Pitts is ready for his return to Florida: 'It's always fun'

Against Tampa Bay in Week 15 last season, Pitts had one of the best tight-end performances in NFL history, catching 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

news

Falcons injury report: Brian Robinson, Divine Deablo non-participants as Week 8 practices begin

Avieon Terrell and Olamide Zaccheaus did return to practice in limited fashion.

news

Michael Penix Jr. named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

This is the first time Penix has earned this kind of recognition since entering the league in 2024.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 8 depth chart vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

news

Tracking the NFC South: Falcons, Bucs earn wins ahead of divisional showdown

The Atlanta Falcons knocked off the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a big division win heading into their showdown in Week 8.

news

Week 8 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: A new No. 1, plus big moves for Falcons, Buccaneers

The Minnesota Vikings are the only undefeated team in the league. But they're not consensus No. 1 across the board.

news

How Michael Penix Jr.'s first 17 starts compare to other NFL quarterbacks

Jessie Bates III says he believes Penix is a franchise quarterback. Do the stats back up that declaration?

news

Atlanta's identity on display, Jessie Bates' big plays and more notes from Falcons vs. 49ers

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' win against the San Francisco 49ers

Top News

Falcons injury report: RB Brian Robinson Jr. ruled out vs. Buccaneers

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 8, Falcons or Buccaneers?

How the Falcons 'Gritz Blitz' defense kept the Buccaneers from earning their first franchise win

Falcons injury report: Billy Bowman Jr. among 4 defensive backs limited in practice