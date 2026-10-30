Falcons injury report: RB Brian Robinson Jr. ruled out vs. Buccaneers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning it will be the second straight game he misses due to a hamstring injury.

The Atlanta Falcons elevated running back Khalil Herbert to replace Robinson in their Week 7 victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Herbert played well in his first action for the Falcons, particularly on special teams, where he returned two kicks for 65 yards.

Robinson is the only player ruled out, but many are listed as questionable, including several key defenders.

Defensive backs Billy Bowman Jr. and Avieon Terrell, neither of whom played against the 49ers, are questionable for Sunday. As is linebacker Divine Deablo, who also missed last week's matchup and has been the key communicator for Atlanta's defense this season. In his place, rookie Kendal Daniels stepped up with the most notable performance of his young career.