Falcons downgrade ILB Divine Deablo, DB Billy Bowman Jr. to out vs. Bucs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have downgraded inside linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) to out after listing the defensive duo as questionable ahead of Week 8's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Both individuals — along with running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) — missed last week's win over the San Francisco 49ers.
With all three players now officially ruled out of Sunday's game in Tampa, too, the Falcons are likely to deploy a similar lineup.
To account for Robinson's absence, the Falcons will again look to Khalil Herbert to back up Bijan Robinson. The Falcons are using a standard practice squad elevation on Herbert once again after doing so last week.
To account for Deablo's absence, the Falcons are likely to keep Kendal Daniels as the green dot, with Harold Perkins Jr. starting alongside his fellow rookie inside linebacker. Josh Woods, along with recently elevated linebacker Brian Asamoah, are in line for depth. Like Herbert, the Falcons are using a standard practice squad elevation for Asamoah for the second consecutive week.
As for Bowman and the Falcons' plans for nickel, Sydney Brown was primarily utilized at the spot last weekend with both Bowman and Avieon Terrell out of that game. That said, Terrell could be making his way back after also missing the win over the 49ers with an illness. Terrell has been a limited participant in practice all week and was given a questionable game designation.
In other game designation updates, the Falcons have also downgraded WR Beaux Collins and OT Cameron Williams to out for Sunday's game. These two players are still in their 21-day window to return to practice after being placed on injured reserve earlier this year. They remain on injured reserve.
2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations
Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse
Week 2: DL Zach Harrison
Week 3: DE Bralen Trice
Week 4: S Jammie Robinson
Week 5: DE Bralen Trice | DE Drake Jackson
Week 6: S Jammie Robinson | DE Drake Jackson
Week 7: RB Khalil Herbert | LB Brian Asamoah
Week 8: RB Khalil Herbert | LB Brian Asamoah
The Falcons inactives list will be released 90 minutes before the team's 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday.
Take a look at our best shots from week eight practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presented by Gatorade.