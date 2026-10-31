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Falcons downgrade ILB Divine Deablo, DB Billy Bowman Jr. to out vs. Bucs

The team has used a standard practice squad elevation on Khalil Herbert and LB Brian Asamoah.

Oct 31, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have downgraded inside linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) to out after listing the defensive duo as questionable ahead of Week 8's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both individuals — along with running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) — missed last week's win over the San Francisco 49ers.

With all three players now officially ruled out of Sunday's game in Tampa, too, the Falcons are likely to deploy a similar lineup.

To account for Robinson's absence, the Falcons will again look to Khalil Herbert to back up Bijan Robinson. The Falcons are using a standard practice squad elevation on Herbert once again after doing so last week.

To account for Deablo's absence, the Falcons are likely to keep Kendal Daniels as the green dot, with Harold Perkins Jr. starting alongside his fellow rookie inside linebacker. Josh Woods, along with recently elevated linebacker Brian Asamoah, are in line for depth. Like Herbert, the Falcons are using a standard practice squad elevation for Asamoah for the second consecutive week.

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As for Bowman and the Falcons' plans for nickel, Sydney Brown was primarily utilized at the spot last weekend with both Bowman and Avieon Terrell out of that game. That said, Terrell could be making his way back after also missing the win over the 49ers with an illness. Terrell has been a limited participant in practice all week and was given a questionable game designation.

In other game designation updates, the Falcons have also downgraded WR Beaux Collins and OT Cameron Williams to out for Sunday's game. These two players are still in their 21-day window to return to practice after being placed on injured reserve earlier this year. They remain on injured reserve.

2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations

Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse

Week 2: DL Zach Harrison

Week 3: DE Bralen Trice

Week 4: S Jammie Robinson

Week 5: DE Bralen Trice | DE Drake Jackson

Week 6: S Jammie Robinson | DE Drake Jackson

Week 7: RB Khalil Herbert | LB Brian Asamoah

Week 8: RB Khalil Herbert | LB Brian Asamoah

The Falcons inactives list will be released 90 minutes before the team's 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday.

Falcons at Work | Week 8 Practice Photos 10.30.26

Take a look at our best shots from week eight practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A helmet during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3, Atlanta Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Patrick Toney, and Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Gatorade during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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