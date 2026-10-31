Falcons downgrade ILB Divine Deablo, DB Billy Bowman Jr. to out vs. Bucs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have downgraded inside linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) to out after listing the defensive duo as questionable ahead of Week 8's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both individuals — along with running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) — missed last week's win over the San Francisco 49ers.

With all three players now officially ruled out of Sunday's game in Tampa, too, the Falcons are likely to deploy a similar lineup.

To account for Robinson's absence, the Falcons will again look to Khalil Herbert to back up Bijan Robinson. The Falcons are using a standard practice squad elevation on Herbert once again after doing so last week.