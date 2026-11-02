Falcons release two defenders as Week 9 begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released defenders Jared Ivey and Drake Jackson.

The Falcons originally signed Ivey to the 53-man roster after claiming him off waivers after initial roster cutdowns at the end of August.

Ivey has seen action in seven games this season. He has accumulated a sack, two tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and eight combined tackles.

Ivey first signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss after the 2025 NFL Draft. He appeared in two games for Seattle as a rookie last year, playing 15 defensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps. During his three seasons at Ole Miss, Ivey developed as a backfield playmaker, finishing with 26.5 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks for the Rebels. Before transferring to Ole Miss, Ivey spent his first two college seasons at Georgia Tech and attended North Gwinnett High School.

Jackson, meanwhile, signed to the Falcons practice squad in mid-September. He was signed to the 53-man roster just recently on Oct. 24.

He came to the Falcons after spending the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, where he compiled 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, six sacks, nine passes defensed, one interception and nine quarterback hits. Jackson was originally drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.