 Skip to main content

Falcons WR Zachariah Branch, DE Samson Ebukam out vs. Bengals due to injury

Both Branch and Ebukam will miss next week's game due to injuries, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

Nov 02, 2026 at 01:53 PM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons enter their week of preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain, already knowing they will be without a key contributor on each side of the ball.

"Samson Ebukam, Zachariah Branch have hamstring injuries," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday to begin his press conference. "That's going to keep them out of this game. Not sure, long term, how many games those types of injuries will be, but we'll obviously treat those and then see how it goes over the next couple of weeks."

Both players are in their first seasons with the Falcons and came to Atlanta via different paths. Ebukam was signed by the Falcons this offseason to play defensive end and reunite with Nate Ollie, whom he worked with previously in Indianapolis. Branch, meanwhile, was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft to round out the Falcons' wide receiver room and provide electricity to the team's return game.

In his ninth NFL season, Ebukam has been a mainstay in Atlanta's defensive line rotation. He has 2.5 sacks and 15 quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats, which ranks him fifth among Falcons defenders.

Branch left Sunday's game early after returning a kickoff and did not return. He has 10 catches for 64 yards and has primarily operated as a complementary option for Atlanta's offense. In the return game, he's had a more substantial role. Branch has returned eight punts for 83 yards and 14 kickoffs for 360 yards.

The Falcons will release their first injury report on Wednesday in the lead-up to their Week 9 matchup against the Bengals.

ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Falcons release two defenders as Week 9 begins

Jared Ivey and Drake Jackson have been released.

news

Tampa's run game, Atlanta's third-down play and more notes from Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' win against the San Francisco 49ers

news

Falcons say wet conditions can't be excuse for overall play in loss to Bucs

For only the fourth time in NFL history, a team won a game without completing a single pass.

news

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 8 inactives vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons make a final decision on the group of players with questionable designations.

news

Falcons downgrade ILB Divine Deablo, DB Billy Bowman Jr. to out vs. Bucs

The team has used a standard practice squad elevation on Khalil Herbert and LB Brian Asamoah.

news

Falcons injury report: RB Brian Robinson Jr. ruled out vs. Buccaneers

Several key defenders are questionable for Sunday's game.

news

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 8, Falcons or Buccaneers?

The Falcons play the Buccaneers for the first time this season on Sunday. It's their last division matchup before closing the year with three straight NFC South games.

news

Falcons injury report: Billy Bowman Jr. among 4 defensive backs limited in practice

Like Bowman, linebacker Divine Deablo logged his first limited session of practice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons' game against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

news

Kyle Pitts is ready for his return to Florida: 'It's always fun'

Against Tampa Bay in Week 15 last season, Pitts had one of the best tight-end performances in NFL history, catching 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Top News

Falcons release two defenders as Week 9 begins

Falcons WR Zachariah Branch, DE Samson Ebukam out vs. Bengals due to injury

Tampa's run game, Atlanta's third-down play and more notes from Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Falcons say wet conditions can't be excuse for overall play in loss to Bucs