Falcons injury report: Team releases estimated report as Falcons land in Madrid for Week 9

In other injury report news, the Falcons saw the return of edge rusher James Pearce Jr. to walkthrough Wednesday. Pearce missed the first eight games of the season due to suspension.

Asked about Pearce, Stefanski said the Falcons are pleased with where he is in terms of being football ready. He's been working out with the Falcons strength staff for the last month, per his suspension rules. That said, Stefanski added the Falcons will use the rest of this week to determine how many snaps Pearce gets this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.