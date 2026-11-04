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Falcons injury report: Team releases estimated report as Falcons land in Madrid for Week 9

ILB Divine Deablo and RB Brian Robinson were listed as limited participants. DB Billy Bowman Jr. returned to full participation.

Nov 04, 2026 at 09:59 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

MADRID, Spain — After being without ILB Divine Deablo, RB Brian Robinson Jr. and DB Billy Bowman Jr. the last couple weeks, the Falcons' estimated injury report Wednesday brought some good news for the trio.

Bowman (hamstring) returned as a full participant, while Deablo (forearm) and Robinson (hamstring) were listed as limited participants.

It's important to note that the Falcons held a walkthrough on Wednesday after landing in Spain early Wednesday morning. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Falcons will practice with as much normalcy as possible now that they are settled into an international time for the remainder of the week.

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In other injury report news, the Falcons saw the return of edge rusher James Pearce Jr. to walkthrough Wednesday. Pearce missed the first eight games of the season due to suspension.

Asked about Pearce, Stefanski said the Falcons are pleased with where he is in terms of being football ready. He's been working out with the Falcons strength staff for the last month, per his suspension rules. That said, Stefanski added the Falcons will use the rest of this week to determine how many snaps Pearce gets this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

You can check out the full estimated report below.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Full Participation

  • DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
  • WR Beaux Collins (hip)
  • DE James Pearce Jr. (not injury related - other)
  • OT Cameron Williams (ankle)

Limited Participation

  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
  • LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring)
  • RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)

Did Not Participate

  • WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)

Travel Photos | Falcons Fly to Madrid

The Falcons take flight to Madrid to face the Cincinnati Bengals in week nine of the 2026 season. #RiseUp

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and XXXXX board the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jam Miller #38 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 board the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker JD Bertrand #40 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Drake Jackson #91 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end E.J. Jenkins #84 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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