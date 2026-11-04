Falcons injury report: Team releases estimated report as Falcons land in Madrid for Week 9

MADRID, Spain — After being without ILB Divine Deablo, RB Brian Robinson Jr. and DB Billy Bowman Jr. the last couple weeks, the Falcons' estimated injury report Wednesday brought some good news for the trio.
Bowman (hamstring) returned as a full participant, while Deablo (forearm) and Robinson (hamstring) were listed as limited participants.
It's important to note that the Falcons held a walkthrough on Wednesday after landing in Spain early Wednesday morning. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Falcons will practice with as much normalcy as possible now that they are settled into an international time for the remainder of the week.
In other injury report news, the Falcons saw the return of edge rusher James Pearce Jr. to walkthrough Wednesday. Pearce missed the first eight games of the season due to suspension.
Asked about Pearce, Stefanski said the Falcons are pleased with where he is in terms of being football ready. He's been working out with the Falcons strength staff for the last month, per his suspension rules. That said, Stefanski added the Falcons will use the rest of this week to determine how many snaps Pearce gets this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
You can check out the full estimated report below.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Full Participation
- DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
- WR Beaux Collins (hip)
- DE James Pearce Jr. (not injury related - other)
- OT Cameron Williams (ankle)
Limited Participation
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
- LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring)
- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)
Did Not Participate
- WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)
The Falcons take flight to Madrid to face the Cincinnati Bengals in week nine of the 2026 season. #RiseUp