Falcons place DE Samson Ebukam on injured reserve

Ebukam has already missed time with a hamstring injury earlier in the season. He was inactive for the Falcons' Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers after not participating in practice all week with a hamstring strain.

League rules dictate a player must miss at least four games once placed on injured reserve. Once those four games are up, the team can open up a 21-day window for the player to return to practice. If a player is not activated to the 53-man roster during that window, they must be placed on season-ending injured reserve.