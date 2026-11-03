Falcons place DE Samson Ebukam on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their best free agency pick ups for the next month as Samson Ebukam is placed on injured reserve.
Ebukam — when healthy — has been a kick-starter for this defense in pass rush. Through seven game appearances, the veteran pass rusher has accounted for 2.5 sacks, 11 combined tackles (two for a loss) and nine quarterback hits. He also has 15 pressures across the seven games he's been available for, which ranks fifth among Falcons defenders.
Speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Falcons were likely to be without Ebukam and wide receiver Zachariah Branch this week in Madrid. Both left Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers with hamstring injuries. Though Stefanski ruled them both out, only Ebukam has been given an IR designation at this time.
Ebukam has already missed time with a hamstring injury earlier in the season. He was inactive for the Falcons' Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers after not participating in practice all week with a hamstring strain.
League rules dictate a player must miss at least four games once placed on injured reserve. Once those four games are up, the team can open up a 21-day window for the player to return to practice. If a player is not activated to the 53-man roster during that window, they must be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
The Falcons originally signed Ebukam as a free agent in March. He came to Atlanta after three seasons with the Colts and two seasons with the 49ers. Ebukam was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his near decade-long career, Ebukam has notched 37.5 sacks, over 200 career tackles and 11 forced fumbles.
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