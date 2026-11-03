Tracking the NFC South: Tampa Bay's win tightens division race

Defensive standout: LB Alex Anzalone

Anzalone ended Atlanta's second offensive possession before it even got started by dropping right into Michael Penix Jr.'s throwing lane and intercepting a quick pass intended for Drake London. It was the first of two interceptions Anzalone had in the game and helped spark a four-turnover day for the Buccaneers.

Telling quote: "Complementary football, that's what you want. You don't want one

side outdoing the other, as well as special teams with field position in a day like today.

All of them have been impressive the last two weeks." — Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Trend Spotter — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: Tampa Bay has found an identity, and it's getting stronger every week.

Three weeks ago, the Buccaneers looked like a team searching for answers. Now they look like a team with one of the clearest identities in the NFC South.

Over the last two games, Tampa Bay has rushed for 258 yards against Carolina and then a franchise-record 324 rushing yards against Atlanta. Bucky Irving has posted back-to-back 100-yard games (106 and 170 yards), while Kenny Gainwell added 88 yards one week and 140 the next.