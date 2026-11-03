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Tracking the NFC South: Tampa Bay's win tightens division race

With the New Orleans Saints on bye, the Buccaneers were the only NFC South team to win in Week 8, which has clouded the division race.

Nov 03, 2026 at 12:49 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Nine weeks into the 2026 NFL season, the NFC South looks as tight as many predicted entering the fall.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off the Falcons on Sunday and have now won three of their last four games to climb back into the division race. The Carolina Panthers lost to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and hold only a narrow lead atop the NFC South.

Throughout the season, this piece will check in on the four teams in the division, tracking their performance and noting the standout players from each game. Teams will be listed in the order in which they appear in the division standings.

NFC South standings after Week 8

  1. Carolina Panthers: 3-4 (1-1 vs. division)
  2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-5 (2-0 vs. division)
  3. Atlanta Falcons: 3-5 (1-2 vs. division)
  4. New Orleans Saints: 2-5 (0-1 vs. division)
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Carolina Panthers

Last game: Lost 27-19 at Green Bay Packers (5-3)

Offensive standout: RB Chuba Hubbard

After a quiet Week 7, Hubbard bounced back with a performance that more closely resembled his play so far this season. He carried the ball 22 times for 81 yards and a touchdown while also catching seven passes for 38 yards. His 119 yards from scrimmage were the 15th-most in the league in Week 8.

Defensive standout: S Zakee Wheatley

The rookie defender snagged his first career interception Thursday night in the fourth quarter. Wheatley broke on the pass well and intercepted Jordan Love to prevent a potential touchdown. That play, along with his seven tackles and additional pass deflections, earned him this spot.

Telling quote: "First of all, a lot of love to the Packers. A great game plan made us one-dimensional, got after us in the rush, got after us with the blitzes, things that we've been talking about for the last couple of weeks and things that we need to really press in on as a group, players, coaches as well, to figure out and make sure we have a good plan for what that looks like" — Panthers head coach Dave Canales

Stat behind the Stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 6

The Packers sacked Young six times.

Despite running 70 offensive plays, the Panthers averaged only 3.6 yards per play, one of their least efficient outputs of the season.

Carolina's offense is built around explosive passing plays. Constant pressure disrupted that formula throughout the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last game: Won 16-0 vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-5)

Offensive standout: RB Bucky Irving

For the second straight game, Irving led the Buccaneers to a huge output on the ground. He finished with a career-best 170 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. More impressively, according to Next Gen Stats, all 170 of Irving's rushing yards came after contact. Tampa Bay's offensive line did a great job creating running lanes for Irving and fellow running back Kenny Gainwell.

Defensive standout: LB Alex Anzalone

Anzalone ended Atlanta's second offensive possession before it even got started by dropping right into Michael Penix Jr.'s throwing lane and intercepting a quick pass intended for Drake London. It was the first of two interceptions Anzalone had in the game and helped spark a four-turnover day for the Buccaneers.

Telling quote: "Complementary football, that's what you want. You don't want one
side outdoing the other, as well as special teams with field position in a day like today.
All of them have been impressive the last two weeks." — Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Trend Spotter — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: Tampa Bay has found an identity, and it's getting stronger every week.

Three weeks ago, the Buccaneers looked like a team searching for answers. Now they look like a team with one of the clearest identities in the NFC South.

Over the last two games, Tampa Bay has rushed for 258 yards against Carolina and then a franchise-record 324 rushing yards against Atlanta. Bucky Irving has posted back-to-back 100-yard games (106 and 170 yards), while Kenny Gainwell added 88 yards one week and 140 the next.

What's fascinating is how little quarterback play has mattered during that stretch. Baker Mayfield attempted only 11 passes in Week 7 and completed zero passes in Week 8, yet Tampa Bay won both games by a combined score of 59-13.

Atlanta Falcons

Last game: Lost 16-0 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

Offensive standout: RB Bijan Robinson

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson deserves a mention for his 76-yard catch in the fourth quarter, the longest of his career, in some of the worst conditions any game has been played in this year. But Robinson was the most productive member of the Falcons' offense, even if his box score won't stand out compared to his best days. Robinson's top highlight was a Houdini-like 26-yard run in the second quarter.

Defensive standout: S Jessie Bates III

With a perfectly timed forced fumble that prevented a Bucs touchdown and resulted in a touchback for the Falcons, Bates became just the second player this season to cause a fumble in three straight games. He continues to prove his value to Atlanta's defense with big plays and turnovers.

Telling quote: "You got to play the game that's in front of you. Conditions were what they
were for both teams, and we didn't do a good enough job as a team. So that's credit to them, credit to their players, credit to their coaches. They did a better job than we did, and disappointed in that result. But we'll own it, and then we'll move on." — Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.

What Stands Out — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: The most surprising takeaway is that Atlanta's defense actually held up reasonably well considering the circumstances.

The Falcons allowed only 16 points despite:

  • Four interceptions by Penix.
  • Constantly defending short fields.
  • Facing a Tampa Bay team that rushed for 324 yards.

Atlanta's defense gave the team a chance, but the offense couldn't capitalize.

New Orleans Saints

Last game: Bye week

Offensive standout so far this season: WR Chris Olave

New Orleans' offense has cooled off a little bit, but Olave has proven once again this season that he's a top-flight WR1 in this league. He has 49 receptions for 636 yards, which ranks fifth among all wideouts, and two touchdowns. If he can keep up this pace over the second half of the season, Olave could have the best production of his career.

Defensive standout so far this season: DE Chase Young

Young has looked like the fearsome pass rusher many predicted he would be coming out of college. His seven sacks are tied for the third-most by a defender so far this season, and he's only had two games in which he's failed to take down the quarterback. After earning double-digit sacks for the first time in his career last season, Young is once again in line to have his best year as a pro.

Stat Behind the Stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 2-5

The record says the Saints sit last.

The underlying story is more nuanced.

  • A young quarterback showing growth.
  • A defense capable of generating takeaways and pressure.
  • Three one-score losses already this season.

Among teams below .500 this season, the Saints may be one of the most intriguing second-half teams because they appear closer to competitiveness than their record indicates.

Monochrome Monday | Week 8 Falcons vs Buccaneers

Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Buccaneers meetup at Raymond James Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 8.

Scene setters prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 warms up prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 warms up prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 warms up prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 warms up prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 warms up prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 warms up prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brian Asamoah II #41 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Sideline view prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 snaps the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 breaks up a pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 breaks up a pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after forcing a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after forcing a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after forcing a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Rain falls during the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive line during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 reacts during the first half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with teh ball during the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 make a tackle during the first half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 defends during the first half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a tackle during the first half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 looks on during the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 defends during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts after a hit during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts after a hit during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 looks on during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 returns a kick during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 carries the ball during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 scrambles during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 stretches during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 defends during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 after the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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