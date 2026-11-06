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Falcons injury report: Billy Bowman Jr. cleared to play, Divine Deablo, Brian Robinson Jr. questionable

Plus, Falcons officially rule out Zachariah Branch after Kevin Stefanski expressed that plan earlier in the week.

Nov 06, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

MADRID, Spain — The Atlanta Falcons are trending in a good direction with three players who have missed the last couple weeks with their respective injuries.

Billy Bowman Jr. has been cleared to play in Week 9's international game in Spain. Bowman has been working through a hamstring injury, but he was back as a full participant in practice all week as the Falcons practices at the Real Madrid training grounds.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have left the door open for Divine Deablo (forearm) and Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) to return to the game day lineup. They have been given questionable game designations. Deablo was a full participant in practice Friday, while Robinson was still limited.

The Falcons are expecting to see the return of James Pearce Jr., too, now that he has concluded his eight-game suspension. Though he is listed as questionable, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday that the Falcons are planning to utilize Pearce in a pure pass rush role.

Ulbrich said Pearce will be on a pitch count, but how that count ultimate falls by the game's end with be based on how Pearce himself is playing.

You can check out the entire Friday injury report, as well as the team's game designations below.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

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Friday, Nov. 6 – Game Status Report

Questionable

  • LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring)
  • WR Beaux Collins (hip)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
  • DE James Pearce Jr. (not injury related - other)
  • RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)
  • OT Cameron Williams (ankle)

Doubtful

  • N/A

Out

  • WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)

Friday, Nov. 6 — Injury Report

Full Participation

  • LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring)
  • DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
  • WR Beaux Collins (hip)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
  • DE James Pearce Jr. (not injury related - other)
  • OT Cameron Williams (ankle)

Limited Participation

  • RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)

Did Not Participate

  • WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Bengals

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Bengals match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Cincinnati in Week 9.

Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 during the game against the Cincinatti Bengals on August 21, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 the game against the Cincinatti Tigers on August 21, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 the game against the Cincinatti Bengals on August 21, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Erric Pegram #33 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Erric Pegram #33 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jesse Solomon #54 during a game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith #90 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Erric Pegram #33 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle #58 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Erric Pegram #33 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith #90 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fan during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Bobby Hebert #3 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Browning Nagle #7 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 24, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 24, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 24, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players celebrating during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 24, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ron George #50 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 24, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 on the sideline prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 walks out prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons walk out prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons walk out prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 on the sideline prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
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