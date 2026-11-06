Falcons injury report: Billy Bowman Jr. cleared to play, Divine Deablo, Brian Robinson Jr. questionable

MADRID, Spain — The Atlanta Falcons are trending in a good direction with three players who have missed the last couple weeks with their respective injuries.

Billy Bowman Jr. has been cleared to play in Week 9's international game in Spain. Bowman has been working through a hamstring injury, but he was back as a full participant in practice all week as the Falcons practices at the Real Madrid training grounds.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have left the door open for Divine Deablo (forearm) and Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) to return to the game day lineup. They have been given questionable game designations. Deablo was a full participant in practice Friday, while Robinson was still limited.

The Falcons are expecting to see the return of James Pearce Jr., too, now that he has concluded his eight-game suspension. Though he is listed as questionable, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday that the Falcons are planning to utilize Pearce in a pure pass rush role.

Ulbrich said Pearce will be on a pitch count, but how that count ultimate falls by the game's end with be based on how Pearce himself is playing.