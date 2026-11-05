Falcons nominate former RB Jerious Norwood for NFL's Salute to Service Award

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — In 2009, Jerious Norwood took a trip.
The fourth-year running back joined several Atlanta Falcons teammates on a visit to Walter Reed Army Medical Center to spend time with veterans and active military members and learn about their experiences. Those conversations landed.
Norwood carried the football for the last time in 2011, two years after visiting Walter Reed. He's carried the lessons of that trip ever since.
"It's an honor just to be able to hang out with them and hear their stories," Norwood said. "They go out and serve the country; they could possibly lose their lives, just for our freedom. Without those guys and without those ladies, as a former player, I wouldn't have been able to play the game."
Norwood has become a staunch supporter of the military service community, reliably providing companionship to the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting the country he calls home. He's participated in military base visits, training experiences, reenlistment ceremonies and military family events.
For his years of support and commitment to active military members, the Falcons have nominated Norwood for the NFL's 2026 Salute to Service Award.
The Falcons surprised Norwood with the honor earlier this week at a special event for volunteer members of Team Rubicon at a TopGolf location outside of Atlanta.
"There are many people who leave a mark through what they accomplish, but every so often there's someone whose greatest impact is in how they make others feel," Team Rubicon member Sheri Sperin said while presenting Norwood with the nomination. "Someone who uses their platform not for recognition but to recognize others. Someone who understands that service, gratitude and human connection matter far beyond the spotlight."
Norwood arrived at the event unaware of what the night would hold. He was simply going to play golf and share stories with military veterans and volunteer members
In moments such as these, Norwood focuses on practicing the Golden Rule, which his grandmother constantly impressed upon him while growing up. He seeks to pour into others; any recognition he receives in return is far from his mind.
"You're not really looking for rewards," Norwood said after the surprise announcement. "You want to just go out and be your best self every day, and the rewards will come. I'm thankful and grateful to have been able to receive the reward, but without the opportunities that Arthur Blank gave me, that the Atlanta Falcons [gave me], then none of this would have been possible. I just want to say thank you to my former teammates, to my former coaches and the program that's going on now."
Norwood arrived in Atlanta just before a period of intense transition for the franchise.
When the Falcons selected him in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft, they were a season removed from a trip to the NFC Championship Game, boasted the league's top rushing offense and were led by one of the game's most electrifying players: Michael Vick.
The next season, that all changed. Michael Vick was no longer the starting quarterback; Head coach Bobby Petrino quit before he even finished his first year on the job; the future of the Falcons seemed entirely up in the air.
Then, in 2008, Atlanta's fortunes changed again. The franchise hired Mike Smith as head coach and Thomas Dimitroff as general manager. The Falcons drafted quarterback Matt Ryan and signed running back Michael Turner in free agency.
Norwood suddenly became part of a group that produced back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in Falcons history, reached the playoffs twice in his final three seasons and won the division in 2010, his last year in Atlanta.
During his run with the Falcons, Norwood witnessed a variety of approaches and outcomes, learning what it takes to achieve group success and support his teammates along the way.
"Everybody needs encouragement," he said. "And once you're playing on a professional team, it's kind of like, 'No mistakes at all.' And we are human, so we do make mistakes. Therefore, we need our teammates to rely on to fall back to help support us. That's my main goal is to be a supportive person and a positive person."
By embodying encouragement and positivity, Norwood has impacted the lives of countless veterans, active service members and military families.
Norwood isn't worthy of receiving the Falcons' nomination for the NFL's 2026 Salute to Service Award because of one great act. He's deserving because of his nearly two-decade-long commitment to listening and learning about their stories.
His support has been and remains unwavering.
"I enjoy spending time with the service members and anytime you have events with the service members, I do my best to be there," he said. "A lot of times just to be an ear to hear some of the stories. It's always good to be able to get out into the communities and give back, and serving the service members is one way that I love to do that."
Salute to Service Information
Once more this season, fans have an opportunity to determine the award's three finalists by voting for their favorite nominee. One vote per day for each nominee is permitted. The three finalists will be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally during the week of Super Bowl LXI. To learn more about each nominee and cast your vote for Norwood, visit NFL.com/causes/salute/nominees/2026/vote. Voting is open now through Nov. 30.
For the past 16 seasons, the Salute to Service Award has recognized excellence in honoring and supporting the military community alongside NFL Players, Coaches, Legends and Club Personnel. As the presenting sponsor of the award, USAA, a leading provider of insurance, banking and financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the awardee's military nonprofit charity of choice.
Through the league's Salute to Service initiative, the NFL and all teams from across the league unite to honor, empower and connect with service members, veterans and their families during Weeks 9-11 of the regular season. The initiative will come to life in NFL stadiums across the country through on-field branding and other game day activations. The Falcons' Salute to Service game is slated for Nov. 15 when the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs. Visit NFL.com/causes/salute to learn more.