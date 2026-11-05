Falcons nominate former RB Jerious Norwood for NFL's Salute to Service Award

"There are many people who leave a mark through what they accomplish, but every so often there's someone whose greatest impact is in how they make others feel," Team Rubicon member Sheri Sperin said while presenting Norwood with the nomination. "Someone who uses their platform not for recognition but to recognize others. Someone who understands that service, gratitude and human connection matter far beyond the spotlight."

Norwood arrived at the event unaware of what the night would hold. He was simply going to play golf and share stories with military veterans and volunteer members

In moments such as these, Norwood focuses on practicing the Golden Rule, which his grandmother constantly impressed upon him while growing up. He seeks to pour into others; any recognition he receives in return is far from his mind.