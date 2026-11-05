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Falcons offense looking to 'get back to who they are' in Spain

After a lackluster offensive performance against the Buccaneers in Week 8, Drake London says the Falcons are "as intentional as can be" about righting the wrongs of that outing.

Nov 05, 2026 at 05:04 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

MADRID, Spain — When Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons touched down in Madrid, Spain for Week 9's practices and subsequent game against the Bengals, he made his way to a packed media room where media members from Spain, France, Germany and the UK waited.

One of the first questions he was asked was about how he'd like fans who come to the game Sunday -- perhaps an individual who has never been to an American football game before -- what they could take away from a Falcons' performance.

"I would want fans here to understand that we're the type of team that is going to play a fast and physical ballgame," Stefanski said.

But he also noted earlier that the Falcons haven't been playing up to the offensive standard they need to.

"What we love about the NFL is that its a week-to-week challenge that you have to pour everything that you have into a given week, and, obviously, offensively, we're excited about getting back to who we are," Stefanski said. "... We are excited about getting back to who we are as Falcons."

Atlanta is coming off a lackluster performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One in which Atlanta struggled to run the ball consistently, and Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions.

Since they had an international trip, the Falcons could quickly move on from the loss, but that doesn't mean there weren't lingering thoughts left untouched by the time change. Oh no.

According to Drake London, the Falcons have been "as intentional as can be" when it comes to their work to get back on track.

"Everything that we are watching, the main things (coaches) will say is, 'This may hurt your feelings but its the God honest truth,'" London said. "That's what needs to be said for us to get better as a team. So, no hard feelings but we looked at it in an honest way and we pushed past it and we're trying to fix it."

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Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. noted the offense is honing in on the details of the offense, "making sure that we are being attentive in our meeting rooms." Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said this is by design, particularly when it comes to the conversations the team is having surrounding the rush game.

"Our messaging as a staff was: Here are the things in our control, as players and as coaches, and this is where we fell short," Rees said. "And when we fall short, the margins are too small to win football games in games in this league, and they're definitely too small in an environment like last week. Our process is we want to hone back in on that. Look at the details, the things we can improve on."

For the Falcons, the message heading into Sunday is clear: get back to being themselves. That means taking what they can from a difficult loss, correcting the details that have held them back in a few games this season and translating the work they've put in this week into a more complete performance. Because against this Bengals team? They're going to need it.

Stefanski wants Sunday's crowd to see a team that plays fast and physical. After a week of honest conversations and intentional work, Atlanta now has the opportunity to show just that — and remind everyone, both in Madrid and back home, what kind of team it believes it can be.

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Bengals

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Bengals match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Cincinnati in Week 9.

Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 during the game against the Cincinatti Bengals on August 21, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 the game against the Cincinatti Tigers on August 21, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 the game against the Cincinatti Bengals on August 21, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Erric Pegram #33 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Erric Pegram #33 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jesse Solomon #54 during a game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith #90 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Erric Pegram #33 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle #58 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Erric Pegram #33 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith #90 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fan during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Bobby Hebert #3 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 26, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Browning Nagle #7 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 24, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 24, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 24, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players celebrating during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 24, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ron George #50 during the game in Cincinnati against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 24, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 on the sideline prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 walks out prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons walk out prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons walk out prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 on the sideline prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
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