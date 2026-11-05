Falcons offense looking to 'get back to who they are' in Spain

MADRID, Spain — When Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons touched down in Madrid, Spain for Week 9's practices and subsequent game against the Bengals, he made his way to a packed media room where media members from Spain, France, Germany and the UK waited.

One of the first questions he was asked was about how he'd like fans who come to the game Sunday -- perhaps an individual who has never been to an American football game before -- what they could take away from a Falcons' performance.

"I would want fans here to understand that we're the type of team that is going to play a fast and physical ballgame," Stefanski said.

But he also noted earlier that the Falcons haven't been playing up to the offensive standard they need to.

"What we love about the NFL is that its a week-to-week challenge that you have to pour everything that you have into a given week, and, obviously, offensively, we're excited about getting back to who we are," Stefanski said. "... We are excited about getting back to who we are as Falcons."

Atlanta is coming off a lackluster performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One in which Atlanta struggled to run the ball consistently, and Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions.

Since they had an international trip, the Falcons could quickly move on from the loss, but that doesn't mean there weren't lingering thoughts left untouched by the time change. Oh no.

According to Drake London, the Falcons have been "as intentional as can be" when it comes to their work to get back on track.