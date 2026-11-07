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NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 9, Falcons or Bengals?

The Falcons will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid on Sunday in their first and only international appearance this season.

Nov 07, 2026 at 07:55 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — On Sunday morning, the Atlanta Falcons will play the Cincinnati Bengals inside the famed Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

The Falcons traveled to Madrid earlier this week to prepare for their first and only international game this season. After playing three straight prime-time games in a row and winning two of them, Atlanta has shown the ability to adapt its schedule successfully.

Cincinnati is coming off three straight victories and has scored at least 30 points in all of them. The Bengals boast one of the league's top offensive trios with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In the Bengals' Week 8 win against Tennessee, Burrow threw for 462 yards with five touchdowns, two to Higgins and one to Ja'Marr Chase.

"They present so many challenges," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said of the Bengals' offense. "For me to say we can take away everything, that's impossible. We've really got to hyper-focus on when they feature these certain players, or where they feature the run game and try to do that as best we can as the course of the game goes along. But at the end of the day, there's no way you can take away all their threats, especially off one particular play. So, guys are going to have to stand up on hard downs, and our guys are ready for that challenge."

Here's a look at who the experts predict will win on Sunday between the Falcons and Bengals.

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NFL Expert Picks for Falcons vs. Bengals

Author | OutletFalcons or Bengals?
Jeremy Fowler | ESPNBengals
Dan Graziano | ESPNBengals
Pamela Maldonado | ESPNBengals
Ben Solak | ESPNFalcons
Lindsey Thiry | ESPNBengals
Jeremy Bergman | NFL.comBengals
Gennaro Filice | NFL.comBengals
Dan Parr | NFL.comBengals
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsBengals
John Breech | CBS SportsBengals
Albert Breer | Sports IllustratedBengals
Mike Kadlik | Sports IllustratedBengals
Conor Orr | Sports IllustratedBengals
John Manzano | Sports IllustratedFalcons

For more complete picks and analysis, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and NFL.com.

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NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 9, Falcons or Bengals?