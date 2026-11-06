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Former Falcons HC Dan Reeves a finalist for Hall of Fame's 2027 class

Reeves is one of five former head coaches who are in consideration for induction as part of the 2027 class.

Nov 06, 2026 at 12:08 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Reeves is among the final five head coaches in consideration for induction to the Hall of Fame in 2027.

Reeves, who died in Atlanta on January 1, 2022, led the Falcons to their first Super Bowl during the 1998 season. He won 201 career games as a head coach, tying him with Mike Tomlin for the 10th-most in NFL history.

"Dan Reeves leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said after his passing. "His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football."

The Rome, Georgia, native took over as head coach of the Falcons in 1997 after a lengthy and successful run with the Denver Broncos, including three AFC titles in four years from 1986-1989. He quickly turned Atlanta around and led them to a 14-2 record in 1998. The Falcons' victory against the Minnesota Vikings that season remains one of the signature moments in the organization's history.

Reeves played in the NFL for eight seasons as a running back with the Dallas Cowboys from 1965-72. During the famous Ice Bowl game on December 31, 1967, Reeves completed a 50-yard pass to wide receiver Lance Rentzel to take a 17-14 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Although the Cowboys would go on to lose the NFL Championship Game, he would later win a Super Bowl with Dallas in 1972.

Reeves ended his career with a 190-165-2 record as a head coach. He led the Falcons during the selection of quarterback Michael Vick, and was a part of the team's victory in wild-card round against the Green Bay Packers during the 2002 season. It was the first home loss for the Packers at Lambeau Field in the team's history, ending a perfect 13-0 record for Green Bay.

Reeves is one of five finalists for the 2027 Hall of Fame class, alongside Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren and Mike Shanahan. According to a league press release, "Members of the Coach Subcommittee made their selections from a list that originally included 14 nominees. The subcommittee will discuss the five individuals at length when it meets virtually Nov. 17 to select one Candidate to present to the full Selection Committee for its consideration when it casts ballots for the new class of enshrinees in early 2027."

Before Super Bowl LXI takes place in 2027, 15 finalists—made up of 13 modern-era players, one coach and one contributor—will be presented to the Hall of Fame Selection Committee for consideration. Between three and seven members will be selected for the Hall of Fame in 2027.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027 will be announced at "NFL Honors" in Los Angeles in February and enshrined next August in Canton, Ohio.

Falcons at Work | Week 9 Practice Photos in Madrid

Take a look at our best shots from week nine practice at Real Madrid's training facility ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, presented by Gatorade.

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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Gatorade during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. #27 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Jude Bellingham during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Gatorade during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. #27 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Jude Bellingham and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and Jude Bellingham during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and Jude Bellingham during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96, Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6, Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 and Jude Bellingham during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan and Jude Bellingham during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Jude Bellingham during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Jude Bellingham and Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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