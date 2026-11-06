Former Falcons HC Dan Reeves a finalist for Hall of Fame's 2027 class

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Reeves is among the final five head coaches in consideration for induction to the Hall of Fame in 2027.

Reeves, who died in Atlanta on January 1, 2022, led the Falcons to their first Super Bowl during the 1998 season. He won 201 career games as a head coach, tying him with Mike Tomlin for the 10th-most in NFL history.

"Dan Reeves leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said after his passing. "His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football."

The Rome, Georgia, native took over as head coach of the Falcons in 1997 after a lengthy and successful run with the Denver Broncos, including three AFC titles in four years from 1986-1989. He quickly turned Atlanta around and led them to a 14-2 record in 1998. The Falcons' victory against the Minnesota Vikings that season remains one of the signature moments in the organization's history.

Reeves played in the NFL for eight seasons as a running back with the Dallas Cowboys from 1965-72. During the famous Ice Bowl game on December 31, 1967, Reeves completed a 50-yard pass to wide receiver Lance Rentzel to take a 17-14 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Although the Cowboys would go on to lose the NFL Championship Game, he would later win a Super Bowl with Dallas in 1972.

Reeves ended his career with a 190-165-2 record as a head coach. He led the Falcons during the selection of quarterback Michael Vick, and was a part of the team's victory in wild-card round against the Green Bay Packers during the 2002 season. It was the first home loss for the Packers at Lambeau Field in the team's history, ending a perfect 13-0 record for Green Bay.

Reeves is one of five finalists for the 2027 Hall of Fame class, alongside Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren and Mike Shanahan. According to a league press release, "Members of the Coach Subcommittee made their selections from a list that originally included 14 nominees. The subcommittee will discuss the five individuals at length when it meets virtually Nov. 17 to select one Candidate to present to the full Selection Committee for its consideration when it casts ballots for the new class of enshrinees in early 2027."

Before Super Bowl LXI takes place in 2027, 15 finalists—made up of 13 modern-era players, one coach and one contributor—will be presented to the Hall of Fame Selection Committee for consideration. Between three and seven members will be selected for the Hall of Fame in 2027.