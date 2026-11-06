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Falcons face major defensive test against Joe Burrow, Bengals' high-powered offense

Cincinnati has scored at least 30 points in every game since Week 5, putting the pressure on Atlanta's defense to find another gear in Spain.

Nov 06, 2026 at 11:14 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

MADRID, Spain — The Cincinnati Bengals offense is formidable at this point in the season. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are as explosive as ever. Mike Gesicki has been a nice changeup in the red zone. And protection has held up even when some would argue it should falter based on the attack.

Since Week 5, the Bengals have scored at least 30 points in each of their three games.

And then there's Joe Burrow, the centerpiece of the operation. He is playing the best football of his career right now. And that's not this author's opinion. It's the opinion of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

"When you look from a coverage perspective, how he gets attacked and how people really design game plans versus the Cincinnati Bengals, where he should go with the ball, that's typically where it goes," Ulbrich said in Spain this Thursday. "And not just that, it goes with great accuracy, touch, timing."

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This is yet another top offense the Falcons will face in the span of a month — having already faced Chicago and with the Chiefs on tap next week.

Ulbrich said the Falcons defense has not yet played "up to (their) potential." Per the defensive coordinator, "not even close."

They're going to need to play as close to their potential as possible to keep the Bengals' high-powered offense on the back foot. That said, the Falcons could see reinforcements on the way, but there's quite a lot still in the air.

Billy Bowman Jr. returns to full strength after missing time with a hamstring injury. He will return Sunday as a key part of the Falcons' nickel packages.

The unit has been without Divine Deablo at the heart of its defense these last two weeks, too, as he recovers from a forearm injury.

When Deablo suffered a similar injury last season and missed significant time, the Falcons greatly missed his presence. This season, however, they've seen the ascension of rookie Kendal Daniels, who has had the green dot since Deablo has been sidelined.

Deablo received a questionable game designation ahead of the Falcons' Sunday morning game against the Bengals. So, he's trending in the right direction to potentially return. Still, Daniels said they both have been running with the green dot throughout practice this week in the event Deablo can't go Sunday.

That said, the Falcons did lose a key contributor in Samson Ebukam earlier this week with a hamstring injury. Ebukam has been fighting this hamstring injury since Week 2. And after aggravating it against Tampa Bay last weekend, the Falcons placed him on injured reserve.

Despite losing an edge rusher this week, the Falcons could actually gain back another.

James Pearce Jr. has been serving an eight-game suspension to start the 2026 season. Week 9 marks the first game Pearce could see action since last season, when he led the team in sacks with 10.5.

Asked about Pearce's inclusion to the broader Falcons pass rush, Ulbrich said this week that he's been pleased with where Pearce is in his return to the game, both from a mental and physical standpoint.

Per the rules of Pearce's suspension, he was allowed to return to the facility to participate in individual work with the strength and conditioning staff as well as attend meetings with Ulbrich and position coaches.

Ulbrich met with Pearce once a week for the last month. He called these meetings "eye-opening."

"I have gained an appreciation for him as a man," Ulbrich said. "I see a guy who is really working his butt off to really right some wrong, and he's working his butt off to become a better version of himself. And I have a deep appreciation for that because that's not easy. Not everybody has the humility or the wisdom to be able to do that. I feel like he's made a real concerted effort to become the best version of James. I am super hopeful that that translates to success because that would (support) the idea that I am on the right track and that I gotta keep going on the right track."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week that the Falcons feel Pearce is in good football shape as he returned to the organization and team. However, Pearce suffered a setback in practice Friday. Stefanski announced that Pearce had a back issue "flare up." He was limited in practice and Stefanski said the Falcons will monitor him over the weekend. Their hope being that they'll know more in 24-48 hours.

Because of this, the expectation has shifted for Pearce's return.

How much will he play if we're working under the assumption he works through the back issue that has popped up? That, Ulbrich said, could be up to Pearce himself. Or rather, how Pearce is affecting the game.

Initially, Pearce will be asked to play a pure pass rush role. Think second-and-long packages, third downs, etc. He'll be on a pitch count, but Ulbrich said that is subject to change.

"A lot of his conditioning and ability to play more will be dependent on what he shows as the game goes along," Ulbrich explained. "We're thinking that we'll go in with a pitch count, but we could obviously change that thinking pretty quickly based upon how he plays."

The Falcons defense has a tall task ahead of it as it runs up against Burrow and the Bengals. If Bowman can make an impact in rotation... If they get Deablo back... If a healthy Pearce assimilates well into the Falcons pass rush... how much does that ultimately keep the Bengals at bay? Well, kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Falcons at Work | Week 9 Practice Photos in Madrid

Take a look at our best shots from week nine practice at Real Madrid's training facility ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, presented by Gatorade.

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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Gatorade during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. #27 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Jude Bellingham during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Gatorade during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. #27 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Jude Bellingham and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and Jude Bellingham during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and Jude Bellingham during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96, Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6, Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 and Jude Bellingham during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan and Jude Bellingham during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade during practice at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Jude Bellingham during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jude Bellingham and Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Cuidad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, November 6, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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