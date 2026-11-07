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Falcons make batch of roster moves ahead of Bengals game

Ahead of Sunday morning's game against Cincinnati, Atlanta has made several moves that will impact its game-day roster, including the official activation of James Pearce Jr.

Nov 07, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have made a number of roster moves ahead of Sunday morning's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Edge rusher and former first-round pick James Pearce Jr. has officially been activated after serving an eight-game suspension to start the season. He is, however, listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a back injury. Without him in the lineup, the Falcons have generated pressure at a consistent rate, but his return should add more juice to the team's pass rush if he's able to play.

In addition to Pearce's activation, the Falcons have also activated linebacker Yasir Abdullah and wide receiver Beaux Collins from injured reserve.

Atlanta has also made a pair of moves at running back. Brian Robinson Jr., who has missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury and was already ruled out for Sunday's game, is going on injured reserve. To replace him, the Falcons are signing running back Khalil Herbert to its active roster.

The team is elevating defensive end Drake Jackson as its standard practice squad elevation for Sunday's game. This is the third time Jackson has been elevated to the game-day roster so far this season, meaning the team will need to sign him to their active roster for him to appear in a game moving forward.

Finally, the team has ruled out offensive lineman Cameron Williams for Sunday's game.

Week 9 roster move 16x9

Related Links

2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations

Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse

Week 2: DL Zach Harrison

Week 3: DE Bralen Trice

Week 4: S Jammie Robinson

Week 5: DE Bralen Trice | DE Drake Jackson

Week 6: S Jammie Robinson | DE Drake Jackson

Week 7: RB Khalil Herbert | LB Brian Asamoah

Week 8: RB Khalil Herbert | LB Brian Asamoah

Week 9: DE Drake Jackson

The Falcons will release their list of inactive players 90 minutes before the team's 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Bernabéu Stadium in Spain this Sunday.

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