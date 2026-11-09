Cincinnati's offense, Michael Penix Jr's mobility and more notes from Falcons vs. Bengals

Even on a day without an unusual number of self-inflicted mistakes, the Bengals were going to be a tough out. Falcons players and coaches voiced their respect for Cincinnati during the week leading up to the game, and the Bengals—particularly on offense—looked impressive.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was 24-of-29 passing for 271 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to wide receiver Tee Higgins. Burrow's clear No. 1 option on Sunday was wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

"Those are two excellent football players with an excellent quarterback, good scheme," Stefanski said. "So you know that you're not going to stop them. You're not going to take them out of a game. You're trying to slow them down. We certainly didn't do it enough. If there was one answer to take away those guys, obviously, you'd do it. There's not in this game. They're very good football players."

The Bengals scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game, building a lead that helped them take control. Atlanta's defense came out strong in the second half to force a three-and-out on the Bengals' first drive. That allowed the Falcons' offense to march 65 yards in 11 plays and score their second touchdown of the game. It was the kind of complementary football the Falcons have been seeking, but they could not sustain it on Sunday.