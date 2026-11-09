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Cincinnati's offense, Michael Penix Jr's mobility and more notes from Falcons vs. Bengals

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 09, 2026 at 12:34 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Welcome back to Early Bird Report!

The Falcons are back from Madrid and closely studying their 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which has dropped them to 3-6 on the season. Atlanta was penalized a season-high 12 times on Sunday, which negated a few big plays and set the offense back in scoring opportunities.

"Way too many self-inflicted wounds and things that were uncharacteristic of us," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "But we have to be better in those 60 minutes out there on the grass, and we were not today. And that's obviously disappointing."

Atlanta had not been flagged more than 5 times in its previous three games and had not had double-digit penalties in any game until Sunday.

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The day after each game this season, we will collect all the nuggets we haven't used and organize them in a digestible way to give fans a comprehensive view of the team.

Here are the notes and quotes you should know from Falcons vs. Bengals

Bengals' offense as good as advertised

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Even on a day without an unusual number of self-inflicted mistakes, the Bengals were going to be a tough out. Falcons players and coaches voiced their respect for Cincinnati during the week leading up to the game, and the Bengals—particularly on offense—looked impressive.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was 24-of-29 passing for 271 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to wide receiver Tee Higgins. Burrow's clear No. 1 option on Sunday was wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

"Those are two excellent football players with an excellent quarterback, good scheme," Stefanski said. "So you know that you're not going to stop them. You're not going to take them out of a game. You're trying to slow them down. We certainly didn't do it enough. If there was one answer to take away those guys, obviously, you'd do it. There's not in this game. They're very good football players."

The Bengals scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game, building a lead that helped them take control. Atlanta's defense came out strong in the second half to force a three-and-out on the Bengals' first drive. That allowed the Falcons' offense to march 65 yards in 11 plays and score their second touchdown of the game. It was the kind of complementary football the Falcons have been seeking, but they could not sustain it on Sunday.

"We always feel like we're in the game," quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said of that drive to start the second half. "For us, we always knew we were one drive away. We knew the defense was going to get a stop for us. We just had to go out there and execute, and we didn't do that consistently enough. We did it on that one drive that you talked about, but we've got to find ways to do it consistently, and we did not today."

Michael Penix Jr.'s mobility

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta's quarterback needed a bounce-back week after a tough performance on a rain-soaked day in Tampa Bay, and Penix largely looked better against Cincinnati. He was 20 of 31 for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His numbers through the air would have been more impressive if not for some of the penalties.

One particular wrinkle Penix provided for Atlanta's offense on Sunday was his scrambling ability. Although he's a good athlete and was known for his athleticism early in his college career, Penix had not taken off with the football much in his professional career. That was not the case on Sunday, and he punctured the Bengals' defense on three scrambles to the tune of 50 yards.

"Yeah, I felt good out there," Penix said. "When I found a lane, I was able to scramble for first downs. I get that a lot, about me not scrambling much, but today I felt like that's what we needed in those moments and situations, and I took advantage of it."

Penix's 50 rushing yards are the most he's had in any NFL game, and his 23-yard scramble in the first quarter was the longest of his career. According to Next Gen Stats, Penix hit 19.37 miles per hour on that run, the third-fastest speed by a Falcons offensive player.

His mobility on Sunday was another positive sign of Penix's health after he underwent ACL surgery last season.

Bijan Robinson back in the end zone

Atlanta's star running back entered this game on an atypical scoring drought. After scoring twice in back-to-back games against Green Bay and New Orleans, Robinson had not returned to the end zone.

That changed in the third quarter to cap an impressive drive by Atlanta on its first possession of the second half. Robinson took the handoff and immediately sprinted towards the left-front pylon, easily outflanking Bengals defenders.

Robinson leads all NFL players with 880 rushing yards this season. On Sunday, he finished with 100 rushing yards, his first time cracking triple digits since Week 4, and totaled 147 yards from scrimmage to lead the Falcons. His third-quarter score was the 30th rushing touchdown of Robinson's career, tying him with William Andrews and Warrick Dunn for the sixth-most in franchise history.

Sunday marked Robinson's 60th career game with the Falcons. Through those first 60 games, Robinson has compiled 6,778 yards from scrimmage, which ranks second in franchise history behind only William Andrews, who gained 6,798 yards.

Game Photos | Week 9 Falcons vs Bengals

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium during Week 9.

Scene setters before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrive before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8, and wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players during the National Anthem before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68, offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65, and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 scored a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 lines up during the first half of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26, defensive lineman LaCale London #94, and safety Xavier Watts #31 make a tackle during the first half of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 defends during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 defends during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players defend during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 celebrate a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a catch during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 make a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive line during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive players huddle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 celebrates a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on the sideline during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 celebrates a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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