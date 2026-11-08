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'We can't do that': Falcons' self-inflicted wounds pile up against Bengals

Atlanta knew it needed to play its best against Cincinnati's explosive offense. Instead, penalties and defensive miscues kept the Falcons from keeping pace.

Nov 08, 2026 at 04:04 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

MADRID, Spain — At the start of every Atlanta Falcons team meeting, head coach Kevin Stefanski pulls up a count: the number of penalties the team committed during the previous day's practice.

"Usually, it's less than one or two penalties each day," quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. "We've had some clean days as well."

So, when the Falcons came out against the Cincinnati Bengals in Spain on Sunday morning and committed 12 penalties for a total loss of 88 yards, everyone in the losing locker room knew what their head coach would be most frustrated and upset about.

"We had too many self-inflicted things today that will make it really hard to win versus any opponent," Stefanski said, "and in this case, a very good football team."

Because that's what the Bengals were: a very good team with an offense ready to explode.

The Falcons knew what kind of team they were facing across the Atlantic. They knew the Bengals had a high-powered offense and that they would need to be at their best. They were well aware that Cincinnati was going to score. For the Falcons, that meant they would have to go pound for pound, punch for punch, to keep the game within reach.

Though the start of the game suggested things might unfold that way, that's not how it ended. A big reason was that every time the Falcons tried to land a punch, they ended up hurting themselves while the Bengals kept swinging.

RELATED: Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons' loss to Bengals in Spain

Defensively, the Falcons had no answer for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins. Burrow threw for 271 yards and completed 82.8 percent of his passes. Chase accounted for 155 of those receiving yards, while Higgins' two touchdown catches helped establish and later solidify the Bengals' lead.

Meanwhile, the Falcons' offense struggled to build on any momentum it generated, thanks in large part to holding, false start and delay of game penalties. Stefanski called the accumulation of pre-snap penalties "inexcusable."

"There were some critical moments, whether that was a miscommunication on defense, whether that was the 12 penalties that we had, those are key," Jessie Bates said post-game. "It doesn't seem like a big thing but when you're playing against a really good team and you're playing late in these, late in the season, you've gotta be at your best because that margin of error just becomes smaller and smaller as you get deeper into the season. Whether that's our offense starting at the 10-yard line, that's not winning football."

Defensive line during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

One of the toughest penalties to swallow came early in the game, during the Falcons' second drive. They were moving the ball in chunks and had reached the 10-yard line. Though the play broke down quickly, Penix scrambled and was tackled at the 1-yard line. A holding penalty not only wiped out the gain that would have left the Falcons just one yard from the goal line, but also tacked on 10 yards, pushing them back to the 17-yard line.

Unable to make a play for the end zone after that (and further hindered by a false start), the Falcons had to settle for a field goal. Against a different Bengals offense, that might have been survivable. But not when the Bengals scored on every possession they had in the first half.

"When you're in those situations, you have to take advantage of every opportunity you have," Penix said. "So, whenever we do have a penalty like that bringing us from the one to the 15, or whatever it was, that's crushing. And we can't do that.

"Great football teams can't do that, and we can't beat ourselves. We have to go out there and beat the other team."

Defensive leaders, however, wouldn't let the offense take all the blame. Bates acknowledged that the defense also did little to help keep the game manageable.

"You (have to) force guys to kick field goals, you (have to) limit explosive plays — I think there were plenty of explosive plays that turned into 7 points — if you want to keep the game close," Bates said. "I feel like our offense did a hell of a job keeping drives going. But we just have to keep that score down, give our offense a chance to keep it close."

Special teams faltered, too, as Nick Folk missed another field goal in the second half.

From top to bottom, unit to unit, the Falcons simply didn't play well. And in this league, especially when facing an offense like the Bengals', being at your best is critical.

"When you're playing good football teams you have to be at your best," Stefanski concluded. "And we were not at our best."

Game Photos | Week 9 Falcons vs Bengals

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium during Week 9.

Scene setters before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrive before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8, and wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons players during the National Anthem before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68, offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65, and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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General view prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 scored a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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General view during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 lines up during the first half of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26, defensive lineman LaCale London #94, and safety Xavier Watts #31 make a tackle during the first half of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 defends during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 defends during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons players defend during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 celebrate a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a catch during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Freddie Falcon during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 make a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Defensive line during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive players huddle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Cheerleaders during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Cheerleaders during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 celebrates a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on the sideline during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 celebrates a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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