'We can't do that': Falcons' self-inflicted wounds pile up against Bengals

MADRID, Spain — At the start of every Atlanta Falcons team meeting, head coach Kevin Stefanski pulls up a count: the number of penalties the team committed during the previous day's practice.

"Usually, it's less than one or two penalties each day," quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. "We've had some clean days as well."

So, when the Falcons came out against the Cincinnati Bengals in Spain on Sunday morning and committed 12 penalties for a total loss of 88 yards, everyone in the losing locker room knew what their head coach would be most frustrated and upset about.

"We had too many self-inflicted things today that will make it really hard to win versus any opponent," Stefanski said, "and in this case, a very good football team."

Because that's what the Bengals were: a very good team with an offense ready to explode.

The Falcons knew what kind of team they were facing across the Atlantic. They knew the Bengals had a high-powered offense and that they would need to be at their best. They were well aware that Cincinnati was going to score. For the Falcons, that meant they would have to go pound for pound, punch for punch, to keep the game within reach.

Though the start of the game suggested things might unfold that way, that's not how it ended. A big reason was that every time the Falcons tried to land a punch, they ended up hurting themselves while the Bengals kept swinging.

Defensively, the Falcons had no answer for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins. Burrow threw for 271 yards and completed 82.8 percent of his passes. Chase accounted for 155 of those receiving yards, while Higgins' two touchdown catches helped establish and later solidify the Bengals' lead.

Meanwhile, the Falcons' offense struggled to build on any momentum it generated, thanks in large part to holding, false start and delay of game penalties. Stefanski called the accumulation of pre-snap penalties "inexcusable."