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Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Bengals

Key moments, notable trends and much more from the Falcons’ Week 9 game in Spain.

Nov 08, 2026 at 12:32 PM
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by Will McFadden & Tori McElhaney

MADRID, Spain — The Atlanta Falcons spent the majority of Week 9 in the heart of Spain as the team hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid as the NFL's run of international games continue.

The Bengals came into Week 9 on an offensive tear, with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase leading the unit to three consecutive high-powered performances in the lead up to this game in Spain.

The trio was as advertised Sunday morning. In fact, Chase's 142 receiving yards in the first half were the most by a single player against the Falcons all season. And not just in the first half. No, that was the most receiving yards the Falcons had given up to one player in every game to this point in the season. But, more on that, and the Bengals' offense, later.

The Falcons, meanwhile, were looking for redemption after a water-logged loss to Tampa Bay in Week 8. And while the unit's start to the game was promising, untimely penalties thwarted any progress or good looks the offense had.

We discuss all of this and more as we break down the game.

Final score: Bengals 34, Falcons 17

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Why it's important: This loss moves the Falcons further below the .500 mark as the season crosses the midway point. Although Atlanta is still very much alive in the division picture, especially with three-straight NFC South games to close out the season, these back-to-back losses do not have the team moving in the direction they want.

While the offense rebounded after last week's shutout in Tampa Bay, the Falcons have not played much complementary football since their win against the San Francisco 49ers. That is the identity they are striving for, and it is still a work in progress for the group.

The Bengals' offense is as potent as they come, but Atlanta's defense has allowed more than 350 yards to four of its last five opponents. With the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town next week, that side of the ball will look to tighten things up.

Key takeaway: There was no secret who the Bengals were coming into Week 9. They were a team led by Burrow, who Jeff Ulbrich said earlier in the week was playing the best football of his career. Against Atlanta, he was nearly flawless and systematically dismantled the Falcons' secondary early in the game along with Ja'Marr Chase.

If you're Atlanta, you knew the Bengals were going to get theirs. They were going to find the endzone often. And they did, putting points on the board in all four of their first-half possessions.

When you're facing an offense playing at this clip, you have to go punch-for-punch with it. And though the Falcons started hot, scoring 10 points in their first two drives, penalties mounted. Whether it be a hold, false start or a delay of game, the Falcons had too many in untimely moments. They lost 45 yards on six penalties in the first half alone.

By the end of the game, those numbers rose to 12 penalties for a loss of 88 yards. It's a season-high for the Falcons in penalties and its the first time the Falcons had topped 10-plus since being penalized 19 times last season in Tampa.

In any game in this league, the margin for error is so small. But when you're going up against a high-scoring offense and your offense can't get out of its own way, it makes for a tough day.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 defends during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Key moment: Ja'Marr Chase's diving third-down catch in the second quarter prolonged a crucial Bengals drive that ultimately resulted in their third touchdown of the first half and a 21-10 lead.

The play nearly never developed. Burrow was under immediate pressure from the Falcons' pass rush and threw the pass while retreating backwards and rolling out to his right. Initially, it didn't appear there was a receiver in the area Burrow was aiming, but Chase sprinted backwards to make the sliding grab and keep the drive alive.

It was one of five catches that Chase had on the drive, which began at Cincinnati's 12-yard line. The Bengals' star receiver gained 69 yards to help his offense march down the field and score on a 4-yard pass to Tee Higgins.

Although the Falcons challenged Chase's sliding third-down catch, the play was upheld after a review. It was a crucial part of the drive and allowed the Bengals to take a strong lead before halftime, forcing Atlanta into catch-up mode.

Standout performance: Michael Penix Jr.

Even though the Falcons offense got in its own way at times Sunday morning, how Penix would respond after the worst performance of his career when tossing four interceptions in Week 8 against Tampa was going to be a major storyline.

And though the Falcons didn't have nearly the offensive performance they needed in order to stay in lockstep with the Bengals, Penix did bounce back while also showing a side of himself we've yet to really see.

It was obvious from the very first snap in Spain that Penix was in a good spot. He attacked the middle of the field, and when things broke down in the pocket, there was little panic. In fact, Penix showed an ability to scramble that he hasn't truly utilized much of late. But against the Bengals, it became an asset when the offense needed to move the chains.

He also did well standing in the pocket on some crucial third-down plays, including a 28-yard explosive to Bijan Robinson in the first drive of the second half that helped set up a touchdown to end that possession.

Penix did a good job using his mobility, even as the Bengals sent pressure on obvious passing downs. The third-year quarterback looked at ease even in the chase, throwing the ball away when he needed to and avoiding sacks.

This game not only felt like Penix getting back on track, but perhaps also a key developmental point he needed in certain aspects of his overall command of the offense.

Number(s) to know:

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  • In the first quarter, tight end Charlie Woerner caught his first career touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Penix. The seventh-year veteran is renowned for his run blocking and has become a versatile player in Atlanta's run scheme. Entering Sunday's game, Woerner had two catches for 22 yards.

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  • Bijan Robinson scored his 30th career rushing touchdown in the third quarter, which tied him with William Andrews and Warrick Dunn for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in team history.

Injury updates:

  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus was injured on his first punt return of the second half. It was reported he underwent evaluation for a possible concussion. He returned to the field a few plays later.

Up next: The Falcons will return to Atlanta in Week 10 for a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs before heading into their bye in Week 11.

Game Photos | Week 9 Falcons vs Bengals

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium during Week 9.

Scene setters before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrive before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8, and wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons players during the National Anthem before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68, offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65, and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 scored a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 lines up during the first half of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26, defensive lineman LaCale London #94, and safety Xavier Watts #31 make a tackle during the first half of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 defends during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 defends during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players defend during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 celebrate a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a catch during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Freddie Falcon during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 make a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Defensive line during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive players huddle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 celebrates a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on the sideline during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 celebrates a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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