Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Bengals

Key moment: Ja'Marr Chase's diving third-down catch in the second quarter prolonged a crucial Bengals drive that ultimately resulted in their third touchdown of the first half and a 21-10 lead.

The play nearly never developed. Burrow was under immediate pressure from the Falcons' pass rush and threw the pass while retreating backwards and rolling out to his right. Initially, it didn't appear there was a receiver in the area Burrow was aiming, but Chase sprinted backwards to make the sliding grab and keep the drive alive.

It was one of five catches that Chase had on the drive, which began at Cincinnati's 12-yard line. The Bengals' star receiver gained 69 yards to help his offense march down the field and score on a 4-yard pass to Tee Higgins.

Although the Falcons challenged Chase's sliding third-down catch, the play was upheld after a review. It was a crucial part of the drive and allowed the Bengals to take a strong lead before halftime, forcing Atlanta into catch-up mode.

Standout performance: Michael Penix Jr.

Even though the Falcons offense got in its own way at times Sunday morning, how Penix would respond after the worst performance of his career when tossing four interceptions in Week 8 against Tampa was going to be a major storyline.

And though the Falcons didn't have nearly the offensive performance they needed in order to stay in lockstep with the Bengals, Penix did bounce back while also showing a side of himself we've yet to really see.

It was obvious from the very first snap in Spain that Penix was in a good spot. He attacked the middle of the field, and when things broke down in the pocket, there was little panic. In fact, Penix showed an ability to scramble that he hasn't truly utilized much of late. But against the Bengals, it became an asset when the offense needed to move the chains.

He also did well standing in the pocket on some crucial third-down plays, including a 28-yard explosive to Bijan Robinson in the first drive of the second half that helped set up a touchdown to end that possession.

Penix did a good job using his mobility, even as the Bengals sent pressure on obvious passing downs. The third-year quarterback looked at ease even in the chase, throwing the ball away when he needed to and avoiding sacks.

This game not only felt like Penix getting back on track, but perhaps also a key developmental point he needed in certain aspects of his overall command of the offense.

Number(s) to know:

1

In the first quarter, tight end Charlie Woerner caught his first career touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Penix. The seventh-year veteran is renowned for his run blocking and has become a versatile player in Atlanta's run scheme. Entering Sunday's game, Woerner had two catches for 22 yards.

30

Bijan Robinson scored his 30th career rushing touchdown in the third quarter, which tied him with William Andrews and Warrick Dunn for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in team history.

Injury updates:

WR Olamide Zaccheaus was injured on his first punt return of the second half. It was reported he underwent evaluation for a possible concussion. He returned to the field a few plays later.