Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Bengals

MADRID, Spain — The Atlanta Falcons spent the majority of Week 9 in the heart of Spain as the team hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid as the NFL's run of international games continue.
The Bengals came into Week 9 on an offensive tear, with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase leading the unit to three consecutive high-powered performances in the lead up to this game in Spain.
The trio was as advertised Sunday morning. In fact, Chase's 142 receiving yards in the first half were the most by a single player against the Falcons all season. And not just in the first half. No, that was the most receiving yards the Falcons had given up to one player in every game to this point in the season. But, more on that, and the Bengals' offense, later.
The Falcons, meanwhile, were looking for redemption after a water-logged loss to Tampa Bay in Week 8. And while the unit's start to the game was promising, untimely penalties thwarted any progress or good looks the offense had.
We discuss all of this and more as we break down the game.
Final score: Bengals 34, Falcons 17
Why it's important: This loss moves the Falcons further below the .500 mark as the season crosses the midway point. Although Atlanta is still very much alive in the division picture, especially with three-straight NFC South games to close out the season, these back-to-back losses do not have the team moving in the direction they want.
While the offense rebounded after last week's shutout in Tampa Bay, the Falcons have not played much complementary football since their win against the San Francisco 49ers. That is the identity they are striving for, and it is still a work in progress for the group.
The Bengals' offense is as potent as they come, but Atlanta's defense has allowed more than 350 yards to four of its last five opponents. With the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town next week, that side of the ball will look to tighten things up.
Key takeaway: There was no secret who the Bengals were coming into Week 9. They were a team led by Burrow, who Jeff Ulbrich said earlier in the week was playing the best football of his career. Against Atlanta, he was nearly flawless and systematically dismantled the Falcons' secondary early in the game along with Ja'Marr Chase.
If you're Atlanta, you knew the Bengals were going to get theirs. They were going to find the endzone often. And they did, putting points on the board in all four of their first-half possessions.
When you're facing an offense playing at this clip, you have to go punch-for-punch with it. And though the Falcons started hot, scoring 10 points in their first two drives, penalties mounted. Whether it be a hold, false start or a delay of game, the Falcons had too many in untimely moments. They lost 45 yards on six penalties in the first half alone.
By the end of the game, those numbers rose to 12 penalties for a loss of 88 yards. It's a season-high for the Falcons in penalties and its the first time the Falcons had topped 10-plus since being penalized 19 times last season in Tampa.
In any game in this league, the margin for error is so small. But when you're going up against a high-scoring offense and your offense can't get out of its own way, it makes for a tough day.
Key moment: Ja'Marr Chase's diving third-down catch in the second quarter prolonged a crucial Bengals drive that ultimately resulted in their third touchdown of the first half and a 21-10 lead.
The play nearly never developed. Burrow was under immediate pressure from the Falcons' pass rush and threw the pass while retreating backwards and rolling out to his right. Initially, it didn't appear there was a receiver in the area Burrow was aiming, but Chase sprinted backwards to make the sliding grab and keep the drive alive.
It was one of five catches that Chase had on the drive, which began at Cincinnati's 12-yard line. The Bengals' star receiver gained 69 yards to help his offense march down the field and score on a 4-yard pass to Tee Higgins.
Although the Falcons challenged Chase's sliding third-down catch, the play was upheld after a review. It was a crucial part of the drive and allowed the Bengals to take a strong lead before halftime, forcing Atlanta into catch-up mode.
Standout performance: Michael Penix Jr.
Even though the Falcons offense got in its own way at times Sunday morning, how Penix would respond after the worst performance of his career when tossing four interceptions in Week 8 against Tampa was going to be a major storyline.
And though the Falcons didn't have nearly the offensive performance they needed in order to stay in lockstep with the Bengals, Penix did bounce back while also showing a side of himself we've yet to really see.
It was obvious from the very first snap in Spain that Penix was in a good spot. He attacked the middle of the field, and when things broke down in the pocket, there was little panic. In fact, Penix showed an ability to scramble that he hasn't truly utilized much of late. But against the Bengals, it became an asset when the offense needed to move the chains.
He also did well standing in the pocket on some crucial third-down plays, including a 28-yard explosive to Bijan Robinson in the first drive of the second half that helped set up a touchdown to end that possession.
Penix did a good job using his mobility, even as the Bengals sent pressure on obvious passing downs. The third-year quarterback looked at ease even in the chase, throwing the ball away when he needed to and avoiding sacks.
This game not only felt like Penix getting back on track, but perhaps also a key developmental point he needed in certain aspects of his overall command of the offense.
Number(s) to know:
1
- In the first quarter, tight end Charlie Woerner caught his first career touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Penix. The seventh-year veteran is renowned for his run blocking and has become a versatile player in Atlanta's run scheme. Entering Sunday's game, Woerner had two catches for 22 yards.
30
- Bijan Robinson scored his 30th career rushing touchdown in the third quarter, which tied him with William Andrews and Warrick Dunn for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in team history.
Injury updates:
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus was injured on his first punt return of the second half. It was reported he underwent evaluation for a possible concussion. He returned to the field a few plays later.
Up next: The Falcons will return to Atlanta in Week 10 for a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs before heading into their bye in Week 11.
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium during Week 9.