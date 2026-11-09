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Falcons agree to terms with Jaguars to trade Jessie Bates for multiple draft picks

In exchange for sending the All-Pro safety to Jacksonville, Atlanta has agreed to receive a second-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft.

Nov 09, 2026 at 01:46 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a trade to send safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for multiple draft picks.

The three-time All-Pro has been a reliable presence on the back end of Atlanta's defense since arriving as a free agent in 2023. Bates will continue his career in Jacksonville as part of a group that has looked like one of the best AFC teams this year. In exchange for Bates, the Jaguars are trading a second-round pick in next year's draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft to the Falcons.

From the moment he arrived in Atlanta, Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham has explained the benefit of accruing draft picks. They allow a team flexibility to acquire young talent through the draft or use that capital to bring in veteran talent through other trades. As the Falcons look to achieve sustained success in the years to come, the addition of multiple picks for future drafts is valuable and will give Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski flexibility as they continue to build the roster in their second year working together.

"I think one of the tougher things, just being in this position and building, is you've got to be in the now, and you've got to be in the future," Cunningham said in his introductory press conference. "So, I never want to mortgage the future for the now. You've got to be intentional and thoughtful in that approach."

Once finalized, this will be the second trade the Falcons have completed with the Jaguars this year. In April, the Falcons sent defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in exchange for defensive lineman Maason Smith, who has been a standout player on Atlanta's defensive line in his first season with the team.

After the trade, the Falcons currently have three safeties listed on their active roster: Xavier Watts, Sydney Brown and DeMarcco Hellams. Watts has been the primary starter opposite Bates since he was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He had a standout rookie season and finished fourth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

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