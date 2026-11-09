Kevin Stefanski: Trade of Jessie Bates III 'in no way, shape or form' an indication the Falcons are 'punting' on 2026 season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn't surprised or caught off guard by the question posed to him in his first press conference after the organization traded veteran safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That question being if the Falcons were willing to make this move — to move on from a playmaker of Bates' caliber, a teammate of Bates' leadership — what did the move indicate to fans?

Stefanski, for his part, understood the question and why at this juncture it was asked. Still, his answer brokered no argument.

"I think our fans are smart enough to know that in no way, shape or form would we punt on this season," Stefanski said.

Like all of the teams in the NFC South, he continued, the Falcons have three wins on the year. Meanwhile, in division play, the standings are as followed:

Carolina Panthers: 1-0

New Orleans Saints: 0-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2-0

Atlanta Falcons: 1-2

"Obviously, not where we want to be," Stefanski said. "We want to play better, but we're very much in the thick of this thing and we trust in the guys that we have. I understand the question, and I understand the question in light of the trade."

But, again, "in no way, shape or form" is the Falcons' trade of Bates an indication the team is already looking to move on from 2026.

That doesn't take away the fact the decision to move on from Bates in exchange for a second- and fifth-round pick wasn't difficult to weigh. There is no one-for-one trade off for Bates' leadership (he was a captain, after all) nor his impact (he finishes his time with the Falcons with 14 interceptions, three returned for a touchdown, among many other statistical accolades).

The Falcons know there is no replacing all of that with one singular person.