Week 10 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Packers on the move, top offenses stand firm

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Outside of a few teams with some key wins in Week 9, this week's Power Ranking Roundup feels pretty similar to last week's in terms of where teams are ranking.
By and large, the top 10 across the board has remained much the same. The Buffalo Bills continue their reign as the consensus No. 1, while the Bengals, Broncos and Bears continue to hold strong as frequent flyers as top teams in the league.
Let's take a look at where things stand as Week 10 gets underway.
Week 9's Georgia Power Positive Energy Biggest Mover
Green Bay Packers
- ESPN: +3
- The Athletic: +5
- Bleacher Report: +2
- Fox Sports: +6
- CBS Sports: +2
Publish date: Nov. 10
ESPN's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills (7-1): Beat the Vikings, 23-6
- San Francisco 49ers (7-1): Beat the Raiders, 38-17
- Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2): Beat the Ravens, 33-10
- Chicago Bears (7-2): Beat the Buccaneers, 27-24
- Denver Broncos (7-2): Beat the Panthers, 26-21
- Kansas City Chiefs (6-2): Beat the Jets, 35-12
- Cincinnati Bengals (6-2): Beat the Falcons, 34-17
- Minnesota Vikings (6-2): Lost to the Bills, 23-6
- Seattle Seahawks (5-4): Beat the Cardinals, 17-3
- Detroit Lions (6-2): Beat the Dolphins, 19-9
Biggest ranking change:
Houston Texans +5 from No. 22 in Week 9 to No. 17 in Week 10
New England Patriots -3 from No. 11 in Week 9 to No. 14 in Week 10
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 23 (-2)
Most important game of the second half: Week 10 vs. the Chiefs
Yes, this is the Falcons' next game. But Atlanta could really use a win heading into its Week 11 bye. The NFC South is basically deadlocked with all four teams having three wins. Atlanta does not want to fall to 3-7, which it was last season en route to missing the playoffs for an eighth straight year. The Falcons have lost four of their past five games and are just 1-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season. A win Sunday could offer a metaphorical antacid to a nauseous fanbase. -- Marc Raimondi
Publish date: Nov. 10
The Athletic's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers (6-3): Beat the Patriots, 45-27
- Minnesota Vikings
Biggest ranking change:
Packers +5 from No. 14 in Week 9 to No. 9 in Week 10
Cowboys +5 from No. 22 in Week 9 to No. 17 in Week 10
Seahawks -3 from No. 9 in Week 9 to No. 10 in Week 10
Patriots -3 from No. 11 Week 9 to No. 14 in Week 10
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 24 (-1)
Midseason grade: C
They've now lost four of their last five games, and things look pretty bleak because the Chiefs, Vikings and Lions are their next three opponents. The saving grace is playing in a bad division (they're tied for last place — but also only a half-game out of first place), but there's not a ton that's inspiring hope right now with a Falcons offense that is averaging 12.3 points over its last three games. -- Josh Kendall
Publish date: Nov. 10
Bleacher Report's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 22 (-1)
Michael Penix Jr.'s struggles against pressure have become a major concern for Atlanta's offense.
After a strong start upon taking over QB1 duties in Week 3, Penix's inability to handle opposing pressure has stagnated the Falcons offense. He is completing just 18 percent of his passes when facing pressure this season, according to ESPN Research.
Penix did a nice job Sunday by extending plays with his legs, which isn't his normal modus operandi.
However, the Falcons would be far better off if their quarterback could stay composed under pressure and deliver accurate passes in rhythm. Right now, that inconsistency is preventing Atlanta from making full use of its offensive talent. --Brent Sobleski
Publish date: Nov. 10
NFL.com's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Chicago Bears
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Green Bay Packers
- Detroit Lions
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 24 (-2)
It's hard to blame the Falcons for being unable to contain Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, because really, who can? They just ran into the buzzsaw that is the Cincinnati Bengals offense right now. Their bigger problem is their bigger picture. After scrambling back to .500, they've now lost four of their last five games and their schedule is about to turn ugly. They'll play the Chiefs before their bye week, and then Minnesota, Detroit and Cleveland will be waiting when they return. I'd say their season is all but over, but in the pathetic NFC South, nothing is ever over.
Stat To Know: Bijan Robinson has recorded 1,000-plus scrimmage yards in each of his first four NFL seasons (2023-2026), becoming the second player in Falcons history to do so. He joins William Andrews, who reached the mark in each of his first five seasons (1979-1983). -- Ralph Vacchiano
Publish date: Nov. 3
CBS Sports' Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Green Bay Packers
Biggest ranking change from Week 8 to Week 9:
Dallas Cowboys +4
Minnesota Vikings -5
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (-2)
The defense let them down in a big way against the Bengals, but they are still in it. That unit has to be better. -- Pete Prisco
The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a trade to send safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for multiple draft picks. From unforgettable moments on the field to the memories and connections made off it, Jessie Bates III has been an important part of the Atlanta Falcons community. Take a look back at some of the biggest moments, best memories, and behind-the-scenes snapshots from his time in Atlanta. Thank you for everything, Jessie.