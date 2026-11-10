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Week 10 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Packers on the move, top offenses stand firm

Bengals, Broncos and Bears continue to hold strong as frequent flyers as top teams in the league.

Nov 10, 2026 at 01:04 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Outside of a few teams with some key wins in Week 9, this week's Power Ranking Roundup feels pretty similar to last week's in terms of where teams are ranking.

By and large, the top 10 across the board has remained much the same. The Buffalo Bills continue their reign as the consensus No. 1, while the Bengals, Broncos and Bears continue to hold strong as frequent flyers as top teams in the league.

Let's take a look at where things stand as Week 10 gets underway.

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Week 9's Georgia Power Positive Energy Biggest Mover

Green Bay Packers

  • ESPN: +3
  • The Athletic: +5
  • Bleacher Report: +2
  • Fox Sports: +6
  • CBS Sports: +2

ESPN

Publish date: Nov. 10

ESPN's Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills (7-1): Beat the Vikings, 23-6
  2. San Francisco 49ers (7-1): Beat the Raiders, 38-17
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2): Beat the Ravens, 33-10
  4. Chicago Bears (7-2): Beat the Buccaneers, 27-24
  5. Denver Broncos (7-2): Beat the Panthers, 26-21
  6. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2): Beat the Jets, 35-12
  7. Cincinnati Bengals (6-2): Beat the Falcons, 34-17
  8. Minnesota Vikings (6-2): Lost to the Bills, 23-6
  9. Seattle Seahawks (5-4): Beat the Cardinals, 17-3
  10. Detroit Lions (6-2): Beat the Dolphins, 19-9

Biggest ranking change:

Houston Texans +5 from No. 22 in Week 9 to No. 17 in Week 10

New England Patriots -3 from No. 11 in Week 9 to No. 14 in Week 10

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 23 (-2)

Most important game of the second half: Week 10 vs. the Chiefs

Yes, this is the Falcons' next game. But Atlanta could really use a win heading into its Week 11 bye. The NFC South is basically deadlocked with all four teams having three wins. Atlanta does not want to fall to 3-7, which it was last season en route to missing the playoffs for an eighth straight year. The Falcons have lost four of their past five games and are just 1-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season. A win Sunday could offer a metaphorical antacid to a nauseous fanbase. -- Marc Raimondi

THE ATHLETIC

Publish date: Nov. 10

The Athletic's Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Denver Broncos
  4. Kansas City Chiefs
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Chicago Bears
  7. Cincinnati Bengals
  8. Detroit Lions
  9. Green Bay Packers (6-3): Beat the Patriots, 45-27
  10. Minnesota Vikings

Biggest ranking change:

Packers +5 from No. 14 in Week 9 to No. 9 in Week 10

Cowboys +5 from No. 22 in Week 9 to No. 17 in Week 10

Seahawks -3 from No. 9 in Week 9 to No. 10 in Week 10

Patriots -3 from No. 11 Week 9 to No. 14 in Week 10

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 24 (-1)

Midseason grade: C

They've now lost four of their last five games, and things look pretty bleak because the Chiefs, Vikings and Lions are their next three opponents. The saving grace is playing in a bad division (they're tied for last place — but also only a half-game out of first place), but there's not a ton that's inspiring hope right now with a Falcons offense that is averaging 12.3 points over its last three games. -- Josh Kendall

BLEACHER REPORT

Publish date: Nov. 10

Bleacher Report's Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Denver Broncos
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars
  5. Chicago Bears
  6. Kansas City Chiefs
  7. Cincinnati Bengals
  8. Detroit Lions
  9. Minnesota Vikings
  10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 22 (-1)

Michael Penix Jr.'s struggles against pressure have become a major concern for Atlanta's offense.

After a strong start upon taking over QB1 duties in Week 3, Penix's inability to handle opposing pressure has stagnated the Falcons offense. He is completing just 18 percent of his passes when facing pressure this season, according to ESPN Research.

Penix did a nice job Sunday by extending plays with his legs, which isn't his normal modus operandi.

However, the Falcons would be far better off if their quarterback could stay composed under pressure and deliver accurate passes in rhythm. Right now, that inconsistency is preventing Atlanta from making full use of its offensive talent. --Brent Sobleski

FOX Sports

Publish date: Nov. 10

NFL.com's Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. Denver Broncos
  3. San Francisco 49ers
  4. Kansas City Chiefs
  5. Chicago Bears
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars
  7. Minnesota Vikings
  8. Cincinnati Bengals
  9. Green Bay Packers
  10. Detroit Lions

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 24 (-2)

It's hard to blame the Falcons for being unable to contain Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, because really, who can? They just ran into the buzzsaw that is the Cincinnati Bengals offense right now. Their bigger problem is their bigger picture. After scrambling back to .500, they've now lost four of their last five games and their schedule is about to turn ugly. They'll play the Chiefs before their bye week, and then Minnesota, Detroit and Cleveland will be waiting when they return. I'd say their season is all but over, but in the pathetic NFC South, nothing is ever over.

Stat To Know: Bijan Robinson has recorded 1,000-plus scrimmage yards in each of his first four NFL seasons (2023-2026), becoming the second player in Falcons history to do so. He joins William Andrews, who reached the mark in each of his first five seasons (1979-1983). -- Ralph Vacchiano

CBS SPORTS

Publish date: Nov. 3

CBS Sports' Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars
  4. Chicago Bears
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. Kansas City Chiefs
  7. Cincinnati Bengals
  8. Detroit Lions
  9. Pittsburgh Steelers
  10. Green Bay Packers

Biggest ranking change from Week 8 to Week 9:

Dallas Cowboys +4

Minnesota Vikings -5

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (-2)

The defense let them down in a big way against the Bengals, but they are still in it. That unit has to be better. -- Pete Prisco

Best Photos of Jessie Bates III

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a trade to send safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for multiple draft picks. From unforgettable moments on the field to the memories and connections made off it, Jessie Bates III has been an important part of the Atlanta Falcons community. Take a look back at some of the biggest moments, best memories, and behind-the-scenes snapshots from his time in Atlanta. Thank you for everything, Jessie.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prepares in the locker room before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 before during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Georgia Kids Belong visit after OTAs practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from Jessie Bates III's Holiday Event at the Atlanta Mission Restoration House in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, December 23, 2024. (Matthew Bish/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Bish/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a pick six during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 after scoring a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts a pass during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts during the Week 10 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, November 9, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from Jessie Bates III's Holiday Dinner at Rainbow Village in Duluth, Ga. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during Back Together Saturday during 2025 AT&T Training Camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs onto the field before the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts a pass during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs with the ball after an interception during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 23, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a pick six during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn May/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn May/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores on a pick six during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Film photos from the 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jack Ozmer/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jack Ozmer/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs the ball to the end zone for a pick-six during the Week 16 game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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KATHRYN SKEEAN/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 after scoring a touchdown after an interception during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 before the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 gets an interception for touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts with teammates during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 23, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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