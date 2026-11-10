Week 10 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Packers on the move, top offenses stand firm

It's hard to blame the Falcons for being unable to contain Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, because really, who can? They just ran into the buzzsaw that is the Cincinnati Bengals offense right now. Their bigger problem is their bigger picture. After scrambling back to .500, they've now lost four of their last five games and their schedule is about to turn ugly. They'll play the Chiefs before their bye week, and then Minnesota, Detroit and Cleveland will be waiting when they return. I'd say their season is all but over, but in the pathetic NFC South, nothing is ever over.