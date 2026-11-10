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The Falcons trade C Ryan Neuzil for G Andrew Vorhees plus undisclosed draft choice

Neuzil has started 38 games for Atlanta since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Nov 10, 2026 at 04:41 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms to trade center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for guard Andrew Vorhees and an undisclosed draft pick.

Neuzil has started 38 games for the Falcons since he was signed as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has seen action in 69 games since becoming a Falcon.

Originally making the team as a backup center, Neuzil grew into a starter after Drew Dalman went down with an ankle injury for eight games in 2024. Following the conclusion of that season, the Falcons and Dalman parted ways as Dalman left in free agency, signing with the Chicago Bears.

For Dalman's part, the Falcons bought into his upside, and he's been the team's starting center the last two years. He ultimately signed a two-year contract extension with the Falcons in May 2025. This season was Neuzil's last on his current deal.

Now heading north to Baltimore, Neuzil reunites with his previous offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who had been with the Falcons in the same position from 2021-25.

In exchange for Neuzil, the Falcons are acquiring Vorhees. The guard from USC was expecting to be a Day 2 draft selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he unfortunately tore his ACL at the NFL Scouting Combine that year.

He was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round of the draft a few months later. Since returning to full health, Vorhees has started 22 of a possible 39 games.

The Falcons also receive an undisclosed draft choice.

At this point, the Falcons are likely to look to Corey Levin as the team's starting center when the Kansas City Chiefs roll into town this Sunday. He has been listed as Neuzil's backup through the first nine games of the season. The organization has also signed center Gus Hartwig to the practice squad. Hartwig made 48 starts with Purdue in college before spending time with the Lions and Jets.

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