Kevin Stefanski on state of Falcons' kicking situation

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons had been away from the facility for seven full days when they returned to the team meeting room Wednesday morning.

They had spent five days in Madrid preparing to face the Bengals, followed by two days off to recuperate from the trip. But with the NFL trade deadline falling Tuesday, the team that returned looked different from the one that left for Spain a week earlier.

Every unit had been affected by departures. Safety Jessie Bates III was traded. So was center Ryan Neuzil. And it wasn't just trades that changed the roster. Injuries played a role, too. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was placed on injured reserve over the weekend after experiencing a setback during practice last week with the hamstring injury that had sidelined him for the previous few weeks.

Not even special teams was spared. The Falcons moved on from kicker Nick Folk and signed Jake Moody off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad to take over kicking duties in Atlanta.

"With any decision you make, you talk about it a lot," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Matt (Ryan), Ian (Cunningham) and myself have talked a lot about different decisions. Nick Folk is an outstanding human being — the best. I have enjoyed being around him. I have enjoyed picking his brain on football, but just felt like this was the best thing for our football team in this moment."

Folk joined the Falcons at the start of the new league year in March. After several seasons of inconsistent results in the kicking game and multiple kickers taking the field as Atlanta searched for stability, Folk appeared to be the answer.

Entering the 2026 season, Folk ranked 16th in NFL history in career points. He spent the 2025 season with the New York Jets, converting 96.6% of his field goal attempts, the best mark in the NFL.

He had led the league in field goal percentage in each of the previous three seasons, converting at least 95% of his attempts during that span. He also made 18 field goals from 50 yards or longer over those three seasons, the most in any three-year stretch of his career.

Folk also entered the season ranked 10th on the NFL's all-time field goals made list with 444, the most among active players.

The problem was that this version of Folk wasn't the one the Falcons got.

Through nine games in Atlanta, Folk converted just 72.2% of his field goal attempts, making 13 of 18. He missed two field goals in the season opener and a 53-yarder in Week 2. Over the past three weeks, he also missed an extra point against the 49ers, another 53-yard field goal in Tampa Bay and, most recently, a 38-yarder in Madrid against the Bengals.

That final miss snapped a significant streak for Folk. He had made 107 consecutive field goal attempts from 0 to 39 yards, the longest such streak in the past 40 years.

Folk had recorded a field goal percentage of 75% or lower only twice in his 18-season career. Since returning to action in 2019 after sitting out the 2018 season, he hadn't finished a season below 82.4%.

"I expect Nick to make his kicks," Stefanski said after the Falcons' loss to the Bengals. "Nick expects to make his kicks."

But Folk didn't deliver, and despite Stefanski's high regard for him as a person, the missed kicks ultimately outweighed that relationship.