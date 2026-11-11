Falcons injury report: Zachariah Branch, Josh Woods, James Pearce Jr. held out of practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After a busy trade deadline, the Atlanta Falcons were back on the field Wednesday to prepare for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
From a health standpoint, Atlanta begins the week in relatively good shape. The Falcons placed defensive end Samson Ebukam and running back Brian Robinson Jr. on injured reserve last week, but they otherwise only had three players who were held out of Wednesday's practice due to injury, and one due to an illness.
Wide receiver Zachariah Branch did not participate due to a hamstring injury that held him out of Atlanta's last game against Cincinnati; linebacker Josh Woods missed practice due to an ankle injury, and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was held out with a back injury.
Pearce made his season debut against the Bengals but was questionable leading into the game with the same back injury, which was a late development last week. Pearce played 15 snaps as part of Atlanta's defensive line rotation.
Linebacker Divine Deablo, who played with his arm wrapped against Cincinnati, was limited on Wednesday. Additionally, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. was held out of practice with an illness.
Falcons injury report — Wednesday, Nov. 11
Full Participation
- N/A
Limited Participation
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
Did Not Participate
- WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)
- DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness)
- DE James Pearce Jr. (back)
- DE Za'Darius Smith (not injury related - rest)
- LB Josh Woods (ankle)
The Atlanta Falcons and the USO surprised three servicemen and women with a reunion with their loved ones before practice in Madrid.