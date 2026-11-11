Falcons injury report: Zachariah Branch, Josh Woods, James Pearce Jr. held out of practice

Videos Atlanta Falcons players speak to the media on roster moves ahead of Kansas City | Press Conference

Videos Michael Penix Jr. speaks on trade deadline moves and preparations for the Chiefs | Press Conference

Videos Surprising Soldiers with Their Families on Deployment

Videos HC Kevin Stefanski on preparations to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs | Press Conference

Videos Breaking down what makes Kyle Pitts Sr. & Travis Kelce a nightmare for defenses | Film Review

Videos Kevin Stefanski on Jessie Bates III trade & Atlanta Falcons preparation for Kansas City Chiefs | Press Conference

Videos Thank you, Jessie Bates III

Videos Atlanta Falcons players reflect on playing in Madrid against the Bengals | Press Conference

Videos Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on Madrid atmosphere and matchup against Bengals | Press Conference

Videos Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. reflects on international matchup vs. Bengals | Press Conference

Videos Falcons vs Bengals Highlights | Week 9

Videos Bijan Robinson's best plays from 147-yard game vs. Bengals in Madrid | Week 9

Videos LaCale London bags the Falcons' first sack of Joe Burrow

Videos Drake London puts a physical finish on a 22-yard catch and run

Videos Penix Jr.'s lofted 28-yard pass locates Bijan Robinson accurately on wheel route

Videos Bijan Robinson veers to the outside to score his fifth rushing TD of 2026

Videos Kendal Daniels lowers the boom on Chase Brown with strong hit-stick tackle

Videos Bijan Robinson motions out wide before snagging 15-yard reception via screen-pass concept

Videos Brother vs. brother! Chase and Sydney Brown collide in Madrid

Videos Penix Jr.'s 15-yard laser to London fits into an airtight window across middle of pitch in Madrid

Videos Nick Folk's 31-yard FG gives Falcons a 10-7 lead over Cincinnati in Madrid

Videos Michael Penix Jr.'s 23-yard run vs. Bengals marks QB's longest carry of his NFL career so far

Videos Charlie Woerner's first career TD comes in Madrid during TE's seventh NFL season

Videos Bijan Robinson starts in a three-point stance before picking up 21 yards on toss-sweep play to the left

Videos Falcons in Madrid | HYPE

Videos Brandon Dorlus, Avieon Terrell, Olamide Zaccheaus, & Kendal Daniels on Bengals matchup in Madrid | Press Conference

Videos Kevin Stefanski on Atlanta Falcons preparation for Cincinnati Bengals | Press Conference

Videos MADRID REPORT: Atlanta Falcons prep for bash with Bengals in the Bernebéu | Friday Five Podcast

Videos Atlanta Falcons announce Jerious Norwood as 2026 Salute to Service Award Recipient

Videos Michael Penix, Drake London & Bijan Robinson on Falcons preparation in Madrid | Press Conference

Videos Tommy Rees, Jeff Ulbrich, & Craig Aukerman speak in Madrid | Atlanta Falcons Press Conferences

Videos Jahan Dotson and Xavier Watts on preparation for Madrid Bengals matchup | Press Conference

Videos Kevin Stefanski on Atlanta Falcons arrival in Madrid, Spain | Press Conference

Videos Falcons vs Bengals Preview: How Atlanta can stop Joe Burrow & Cincinnati | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos A.J. Terrell Jr. is Mic'd Up versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Videos Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Week 9 Media Availability | Monday, November 2nd | Press Conference

Videos Atlanta Falcons players speak to the media following Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup | Press Conference

Videos Kevin Stefanski on Atlanta Falcons performance against Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Press Conference

Videos Michael Penix Jr. reflects on Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup | Press Conference