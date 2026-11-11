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Falcons release kicker Nick Folk, sign Jake Moody

Plus, the Falcons have activated offensive lineman Cameron Williams off injured reserve.

Nov 11, 2026 at 10:29 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

jake_moody

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released kicker Nick Folk and signed Jake Moody in a corresponding move.

The Falcons have also activated offensive lineman Cameron Williams off injured reserve. Williams was placed on IR with an ankle injury in mid-September after the Falcons acquired the second-year player after initial roster cutdowns at the end of August.

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Folk joined the Falcons at the start of the new league year in March. After a few seasons with low returns in the kicking game and multiple kickers taking the field for Atlanta as the organization searched for consistency, Folk came in as a picture of the consistency the Falcons needed.

Coming into the 2026 season, Folk had scored the 16th-most points in league history. Folk spent the 2025 season with the New York Jets and made 96.6% of his field goal attempts, which was the best rate in the NFL.

Folk led the league in field goal percentage each of the last three seasons and had converted at least 95% of his attempts during that time. He had also made 18 kicks from at least 50 yards during the last three seasons, which was the most of any three-year period in his career.

What's more, Folk is 10th on the all-time NFL field goals made list with 444, which is the highest among active NFL players.

However, the Falcons did not see this level of output from Folk as the 2026 season began.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 looks on during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Through nine games with Atlanta, Folk had a 72.2% field goal percentage, making just 13 of his 18 attempts. This included missing two field goals in Week 1 and a 53-yarder in Week 2. In the last three weeks, Folk missed an extra point attempt against the 49ers, another 53-yard field goal in Tampa and, most recently in Madrid this past weekend, a 38-yarder.

The final miss actually snapped a pretty significant streak for Folk. He had made 107 straight field goal attempts between 0-39 yards. It was the longest streak over the last 40 years.

Folk has only noted a 75% field goal percentage or lower twice in his 18-season career, and hasn't been below 82.4% since returning to action in 2019 after not playing in the 2018 season.

"I expect Nick to make his kicks," head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the Falcons loss to the Bengals. "Nick expects to make his kicks."

In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed Moody off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Moody was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, making him just the second kicker to be selected within the top 100 picks in the last 15 drafts at the time.

Moody finished his rookie year converting 21-of-25 field goals and 60-of-61 extra points. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team that season. He regressed in his second season, converting 24-of-34 field goals. To start the 2025 season, Moody made 1 of his 3 field goals in the 49ers season opener. He was waived by the 49ers a couple days later.

Since then, Moody has spent time with the Bears, Commanders and Ravens.

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One of the biggest moment over the course of those stops came in October of 2025 when Moody was elevated ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Commanders. Moody made 4 of his 5 field goal, his only miss technically a blocked kick. He set a franchise record for the Bears for the most successful field goals in a debut for the Bears.

At the time, Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham was the assistant general manager for the Bears. It would seem Moody made the right impression.

Monochrome Monday | Week 9 Falcons vs Bengals

Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Bengals meetup at Bernabéu Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 9.

Scene setters prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 arrives prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Zacch Pickens #93 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 walks out to warmups before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 in the locker room prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 walks out to warmups before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 in the locker room prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 walks out to warmups before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 in the huddle before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 walks out to warmups before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 warms up before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 leads the huddle before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 leads the huddle before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 leads the huddle before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs out to the field before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs out to the field before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs out to the field before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8, and wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Train horn prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to pass during the first half of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to pass during the first half of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 scored a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 scored a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to throw the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to throw the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 on the line of scrimmage across from his brother during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 defends during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 catches the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 celebrates a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 and Chase Brown after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 and Chase Brown after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 and Chase Brown after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 and Chase Brown after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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