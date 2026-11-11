Falcons release kicker Nick Folk, sign Jake Moody

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released kicker Nick Folk and signed Jake Moody in a corresponding move.

The Falcons have also activated offensive lineman Cameron Williams off injured reserve. Williams was placed on IR with an ankle injury in mid-September after the Falcons acquired the second-year player after initial roster cutdowns at the end of August.

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Folk joined the Falcons at the start of the new league year in March. After a few seasons with low returns in the kicking game and multiple kickers taking the field for Atlanta as the organization searched for consistency, Folk came in as a picture of the consistency the Falcons needed.

Coming into the 2026 season, Folk had scored the 16th-most points in league history. Folk spent the 2025 season with the New York Jets and made 96.6% of his field goal attempts, which was the best rate in the NFL.

Folk led the league in field goal percentage each of the last three seasons and had converted at least 95% of his attempts during that time. He had also made 18 kicks from at least 50 yards during the last three seasons, which was the most of any three-year period in his career.

What's more, Folk is 10th on the all-time NFL field goals made list with 444, which is the highest among active NFL players.