Falcons 'feel good' about Corey Levin stepping in as starting center

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — At the NFL trade deadline buzzer, the Falcons made a move that will change the middle of their offensive line.

Ryan Neuzil, who has been Atlanta's starting center the last two seasons, was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for guard Andrew Vorhees and an undisclosed draft pick. While the specifics of the draft pick are a future matter, trading away Neuzil has immediate implications for Atlanta's offense.

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Corey Levin, a Georgia native who joined the Falcons this offseason as a free agent, will be the Falcons' new starter at center for an offensive line where continuity has been a calling card.

"Love Neuz, great person. Just felt like this was an opportunity for our football team," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "Comfortable and feel good about Corey Levin stepping in."

Levin was drafted by the Tennessee Titans as a sixth-round pick in 2017 and spent his entire career with the franchise before arriving in Atlanta. During the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Levin worked directly with Bill Callahan, who also joined the Falcons this offseason as the team's offensive line coach.

That familiarity should benefit Levin as he steps into this new role.

"It's very similar to all positions where guys have to stay ready so they don't have to get ready," Stefanski said. "And we make sure that our guys get reps. Particularly with the quarterback position, you get snaps from everybody throughout the week. Corey has been here with us since the spring, feel really good about his understanding of everything we do."

Levin will be tested in his first game as a starter.

The Falcons are preparing to face a Kansas City Chiefs defense that is coming off a breakout game for their pass rush. In their 35-12 win against the New York Jets, the Chiefs registered a season-high five sacks and generated pressure on half of the Jets' dropbacks, according to Next Gen Stats.

"They're really really well-coached and sound," Stefanski said. "They can play aggressive; they can play coverage. They kind of can play in both of those worlds, if you will, and affect the quarterback."

"Corey Levin, being a veteran center and a guy who's played in games and can think the game, I think is important for a week like this."

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is the headliner on the interior of Kansas City's defensive line, and a player who Levin figures to see a lot of on Sunday. He recorded a season-best two sacks against the Jets, playing up to the elite standard he's had throughout his career.

Atlanta's offensive line has protected well against opposing pass rushes in 2026. According to Next Gen Stats, the Falcons have allowed a 28.2% pressure rate, which is the second-best mark in the league.

When running the ball, the Falcons have been a heavy outside-the-tackles team. They have the second-fewest inside runs, per Next Gen Stats, going between the tackles 32.6% of the time. Kansas City has been among the very best defenses at defending outside runs this year, which sets up a strength-on-strength matchup in this game.

Getting Vorhees back in the trade adds more size to Atlanta's offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound guard was a First-Team All-American at USC in his final college season and projected to go on Day 2 of the draft before tearing his ACL at the NFL Combine.

"Guard prospect with five years of starting experience that shows itself with consistency and football IQ," Lance Zierlein wrote in his NFL.com draft profile. "Vorhees is a technically sound run blocker with a repeatable process. His range laterally and to the second level will be a little limited, but he's an even-paced drive blocker, using excellent positioning, leveraged hands and churning legs."

While he is expected to get acclimated as a backup behind starters Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom, Vorhees has the requisite skill set for the NFL and the upside to develop with coaching.

"Competed against him over the years," Stefanski said of Vorhees. "He's a good football player. Coach Callahan and crew will get their arms around him and get him up to speed."

After the trade deadline moves, Stefanski was asked about the team's goals for the 2027 season and whether they remained the same as they were entering the year. The Falcons currently have a 3-6 record, but are in a division where no team has more than three wins. It's anyone's race in the NFC South, and Atlanta's division hopes are very much alive.