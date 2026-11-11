Atlanta Falcons Partner with USO to Honor Georgia National Guardsmen with Surprise Family Reunion in Madrid

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – In partnership with the USO, the Atlanta Falcons recently welcomed four active-duty Georgia National Guardsmen stationed in Africa, to Madrid for a special weekend highlighted by a surprise reunion with their families.

The four active-duty Georgia National Guardsmen were flown from Africa to Madrid by the USO for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Their three-day trip began with a visit to Ciudad Real Madrid, where they attended an Atlanta Falcons practice and toured the world-renowned training complex. Before practice, Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the group and delivered an unforgettable surprise, announcing that their families had traveled from the United States to reunite with them.

"The sacrifices our service members make extend far beyond their time in uniform, and so do the sacrifices made by their families," said Greg Beadles, President and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons. "To help create a moment where these men and women could reconnect with their loved ones after time apart was incredibly meaningful for our organization. We're grateful to the USO for partnering with us to recognize their service and provide memories that will last a lifetime."

Throughout the weekend, the service members and their families enjoyed the city of Madrid together, creating lasting memories after months apart. The weekend reached its finale on Sunday, when the group watched the Falcons take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium, the second annual NFL game hosted at Real Madrid's iconic home stadium.

The Georgia-based active-duty service members, SSG Nuvia Vergara, SFC Richard Logan, CW3 Richard Wilson, and Major Charles Snyder were selected as part of the Georgia National Guard.

Vergara is a Detachment Flight Operations Specialist and nine-year service member. The Duluth, Ga., native and devoted Falcons fan, currently attached to the Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa C-26 Fixed-Wing Detachment while deployed in Africa. She was welcomed by her seven-year-old son, Sebastian, and Godmother, Lyubov.

The 14-year military servant, Logan, was surprised by his wife of eight years, Melanie, and sister, Khaleelah. He serves as the Platoon Sergeant for Echo Company, 171st, and is currently deployed in Africa as the Detachment NCOIC for the Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa C-26 Fixed-Wing Detachment. A proud Atlanta Falcons fan, Logan is from Dallas, Ga.

Wilson is a Detachment Pilot with 13 years of service. He was reunited with his wife of 10 years, Jenna, and seven-year-old son, Evan. The lifelong Falcons fan from Canton, Ga., is currently deployed as a Chief Warrant Officer in the Horn of Africa supporting the counterdrug mission and instructor pilot.

Supporting coordination of the trip and serving as the Guardsmen's Detachment Commander, Snyder has dedicated over 17 years to service. The Atlanta, Ga., local has served in Iraq and Afghanistan over several years before transitioning to the Georgia National Guard in 2023. He was deployed as Georgia's Fixed Wing Detachment Commander in the Horn of Africa since June of 2026. He was joined in Madrid by his wife, Cara, 14-year-old son, David, and 12-year-old daughter, Kinley.

Military service can mean long hours, frequent moves, deployments, and missing important moments with loved ones. The USO helps service members stay connected to the people, places and moments that matter most. Together with the USO, the Falcons helped create an unforgettable experience to honor the dedication and sacrifice of these men and women serving the United States.

"Military families make sacrifices right alongside their service members, and moments like this show just how powerful connection can be," said Ben Gomez, Director of Sports, Media, and Entertainment Partnerships at the USO. "The USO's mission is to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families, and helping them stay connected to the people who matter most is an important part of that. We're grateful to work alongside the Atlanta Falcons to recognize these service members and their families."

The USO and the NFL have a 60-year partnership supporting service members and military families. Throughout the year, the NFL and USO work together to recognize and support service members and military families around the world.