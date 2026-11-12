Falcons injury report: Gervon Dexter Sr., James Pearce Jr. return to practice in limited capacity

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons saw the return of two defensive lineman to practice Thursday after being non-participants Wednesday.

Gervon Dexter Sr. missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, while James Pearce Jr. did not practice because of the back issue that flared up for him late last week in Madrid. Both players returned to practice in limited capacity Thursday.

Asked about Pearce's return after serving his eight-game suspension to start the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the next step for Pearce is to knock some rust off and get back to full strength.

"He's dealing with a back injury, so he's not feeling 100%," Stefanski said of Pearce Wednesday. "So good to get that (first game) under his belt, and we can build off of that. But also want him to get healthy and feel good."

As for the non-participants in Thursday's practice, the Falcons continued to move forward without Zachariah Branch, who missed all of last week with a hamstring injury. Divine Deablo joined Branch as a non-participant Thursday as he continues to work through a forearm injury. Deablo returned to action last week in Madrid, wearing a protected club throughout the game.