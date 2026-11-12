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Falcons injury report: Gervon Dexter Sr., James Pearce Jr. return to practice in limited capacity

Both defensive linemen were held out of practice Wednesday.

Nov 12, 2026 at 03:29 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons saw the return of two defensive lineman to practice Thursday after being non-participants Wednesday.

Gervon Dexter Sr. missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, while James Pearce Jr. did not practice because of the back issue that flared up for him late last week in Madrid. Both players returned to practice in limited capacity Thursday.

Asked about Pearce's return after serving his eight-game suspension to start the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the next step for Pearce is to knock some rust off and get back to full strength.

"He's dealing with a back injury, so he's not feeling 100%," Stefanski said of Pearce Wednesday. "So good to get that (first game) under his belt, and we can build off of that. But also want him to get healthy and feel good."

As for the non-participants in Thursday's practice, the Falcons continued to move forward without Zachariah Branch, who missed all of last week with a hamstring injury. Divine Deablo joined Branch as a non-participant Thursday as he continues to work through a forearm injury. Deablo returned to action last week in Madrid, wearing a protected club throughout the game.

You can view the entire Thursday injury report below.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

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Thursday, Nov. 12

Full Participation

  • DE Za'Darius Smith (not injury related – resting player)

Limited Participation

  • LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles)
  • DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness)
  • DE James Pearce Jr. (back)
  • DE Cam Thomas (groin)
  • LB Josh Woods (ankle)

Did Not Participate

  • WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
  • RT Jawaan Taylor (not injury related – resting player)

Falcons at Work | Week 10 Practice Photos 11.11.26

Take a look at our best shots from week ten practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by Gatorade.

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 and Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Jam Miller #38 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons sports medicine staff during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Zacch Pickens #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Delarrin Turner-Yell #32 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Jake Moody #39 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Jake Moody #39 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons helmets during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons helmets during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running backs during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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