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Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons' game against the Chiefs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Nov 12, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are back at home in Week 10 and welcome yet another of the league's top quarterbacks to their building.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs come to town for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, looking to win their seventh game of the season. The Falcons are working to break a two-game skid and will need to do so against one of the league's best teams, but this is a situation they've faced before. In Week 3, Atlanta bounced back from an 0-2 start with a remarkable win in Green Bay on Thursday night. Then, after losing back-to-back games in Weeks 5 and 6, the Falcons knocked off the then-undefeated San Francisco at home with one of their most complete games of the season.

So, they've been in this spot before and come through, but the Chiefs present another tough challenge.

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This time, however, they'll need to do so without a few starters. All-Pro safety Jessie Bates and starting center Ryan Neuzil were traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, at the trade deadline. Additionally, the Falcons released kicker Nick Folk this week, and Atlanta signed Jake Moody off the Ravens' practice squad. Regardless of their reconfigured roster, the task at hand remains the same.

"We're excited about this game in front of us," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We're excited about the opportunities we have in front of us, but decisions that are made for our football team are always in the best interest of our football team."

Here's how you can catch every moment of this weekend's matchup between the Falcons and Chiefs.

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What time do the Falcons play the Chiefs?

  • Who: Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-6)
  • When: Sunday, November 15 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How can I watch the Falcons play?

  • TV: CBS Sports
  • Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

How can I stream the Falcons game?

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/15 · 1:00 PM EST

Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

AT

Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs

CBS | Paramount+
Atlanta Falcons Radio Network
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Game Center
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How can I listen to the Falcons game?

Which jerseys will the Falcons wear vs. the Chiefs?

Weather forecast for the Falcons-Chiefs game

Here is the current forecast for Atlanta on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

  • Skies: Mostly sunny
  • Temperature: 56 degrees
  • Chance of precipitation: 11%
  • Humidity: 39%
  • Wind: SE 2 mph

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Chiefs

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Chiefs match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Kansas City in Week 10.

Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Jones #38 during the game in Kansas City against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 1, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrate during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 breaks up a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons running back Gary Downs #45 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
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© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in Kansas City against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 1, 1991.
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Winslow Oliver #26 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 makes a pass during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
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Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Winslow Oliver #26 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
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AJ Terrell/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Winslow Oliver #26 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 breaks up a pass during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darrick Vaughn #37 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a big play during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darrick Vaughn #37 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ephraim Salaam #74 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Jefferson #84 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brady Smith #91 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 24, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Darion Conner #56 during the game in Kansas City against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 1, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Brad Daluiso #5 during the game in Kansas City against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 1, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
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