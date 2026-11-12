Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are back at home in Week 10 and welcome yet another of the league's top quarterbacks to their building.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs come to town for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, looking to win their seventh game of the season. The Falcons are working to break a two-game skid and will need to do so against one of the league's best teams, but this is a situation they've faced before. In Week 3, Atlanta bounced back from an 0-2 start with a remarkable win in Green Bay on Thursday night. Then, after losing back-to-back games in Weeks 5 and 6, the Falcons knocked off the then-undefeated San Francisco at home with one of their most complete games of the season.
So, they've been in this spot before and come through, but the Chiefs present another tough challenge.
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This time, however, they'll need to do so without a few starters. All-Pro safety Jessie Bates and starting center Ryan Neuzil were traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, at the trade deadline. Additionally, the Falcons released kicker Nick Folk this week, and Atlanta signed Jake Moody off the Ravens' practice squad. Regardless of their reconfigured roster, the task at hand remains the same.
"We're excited about this game in front of us," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We're excited about the opportunities we have in front of us, but decisions that are made for our football team are always in the best interest of our football team."
Here's how you can catch every moment of this weekend's matchup between the Falcons and Chiefs.
What time do the Falcons play the Chiefs?
- Who: Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-6)
- When: Sunday, November 15 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
How can I watch the Falcons play?
- TV: CBS Sports
- Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
How can I stream the Falcons game?
- Streaming inside the Atlanta market: The game can be streamed on NFL+ and Paramount+ streaming platforms. You can get a personalized view of how to watch based on your location here.
- Streaming outside the Atlanta market: International fans can stream on DAZN.
- Before the game: Watch the Atlanta Falcons Pregame Show.
WEEK 10 · Sun 11/15 · 1:00 PM EST
Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
AT
Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
How can I listen to the Falcons game?
- Local radio: 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.
- Local announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- SiriusXM radio: Subscribers can listen to games here.
Which jerseys will the Falcons wear vs. the Chiefs?
- Falcons' jersey color vs. Bengals: Red
- Full 2026 uniform schedule
Weather forecast for the Falcons-Chiefs game
Here is the current forecast for Atlanta on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.
- Skies: Mostly sunny
- Temperature: 56 degrees
- Chance of precipitation: 11%
- Humidity: 39%
- Wind: SE 2 mph
This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Chiefs match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Kansas City in Week 10.