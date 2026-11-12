Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are back at home in Week 10 and welcome yet another of the league's top quarterbacks to their building.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs come to town for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, looking to win their seventh game of the season. The Falcons are working to break a two-game skid and will need to do so against one of the league's best teams, but this is a situation they've faced before. In Week 3, Atlanta bounced back from an 0-2 start with a remarkable win in Green Bay on Thursday night. Then, after losing back-to-back games in Weeks 5 and 6, the Falcons knocked off the then-undefeated San Francisco at home with one of their most complete games of the season.

So, they've been in this spot before and come through, but the Chiefs present another tough challenge.

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This time, however, they'll need to do so without a few starters. All-Pro safety Jessie Bates and starting center Ryan Neuzil were traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, at the trade deadline. Additionally, the Falcons released kicker Nick Folk this week, and Atlanta signed Jake Moody off the Ravens' practice squad. Regardless of their reconfigured roster, the task at hand remains the same.

"We're excited about this game in front of us," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We're excited about the opportunities we have in front of us, but decisions that are made for our football team are always in the best interest of our football team."