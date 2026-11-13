 Skip to main content

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 10, Falcons or Chiefs?

The Falcons will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. See who the experts predict will win this matchup.

Nov 12, 2026 at 08:10 PM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are back at home for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

RELATED CONTENT

The Chiefs once again have one of the top records in the AFC and are 6-2 heading into this game. They added wide receiver Josh Downs during the trade deadline, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes another option for a passing game that has been searching for a go-to guy at wideout. Defensively, Kansas City's pass rush had its best game of the season in Week 9 against the New York Jets. They generated a 50% pressure rate on Jets dropbacks and earned five sacks.

Atlanta lost its last game to the Bengals in Madrid, Spain, and is looking to snap a two-game slide. The Falcons have played well against some of the toughest teams on their schedule, and they have had some close games against the Chiefs in recent years.

Here's a look at who the experts predict will win on Sunday between the Falcons and Chiefs.

AF_26_DM_Expert Picks - 16x9_W10

Related Links

NFL Expert Picks for Falcons vs. Chiefs

Author | OutletFalcons or Chiefs?
Jeremy Fowler | ESPNChiefs
Dan Graziano | ESPNChiefs
Pamela Maldonado | ESPNChiefs
Ben Solak | ESPNChiefs
Lindsey Thiry | ESPNChiefs
Jeremy Bergman | NFL.comFalcons
Gennaro Filice | NFL.comChiefs
Dan Parr | NFL.comChiefs
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsChiefs
John Breech | CBS SportsChiefs
Albert Breer | Sports IllustratedChiefs
Mike Kadlik | Sports IllustratedChiefs
Conor Orr | Sports IllustratedChiefs
John Manzano | Sports IllustratedChiefs

For more complete picks and analysis, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and NFL.com.

Atlanta Falcons 2026 Uniform Schedule

View photos of the Atlanta Falcons 2025 uniform schedule.

AF_26_DM_Uniform-Schedule 16x9 copy (2)
1 / 12
AF_26_DM_Uniform-Schedule 16x9 (2)
2 / 12
Uniforms-16x9-Away_W1
3 / 12
Uniforms-16x9-Home_W2
4 / 12
Uniforms-16x9-Away_W3
5 / 12
Uniforms-16x9-Home_W4
6 / 12
Uniforms-16x9-Home_W5
7 / 12
Uniforms-16x9-Home_W6 (1)
8 / 12
AF_25_DM_Throwback-Uniforms-16x9
9 / 12
Uniforms-16x9_W8
10 / 12
Uniforms-16x9_W9
11 / 12
Uniforms-16x9_W10
12 / 12
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Gervon Dexter Sr., James Pearce Jr. return to practice in limited capacity

Both defensive linemen were held out of practice Wednesday.

news

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons' game against the Chiefs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 10 depth chart vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Falcons host the Kansas City Chiefs inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday.

news

Falcons injury report: Zachariah Branch, Josh Woods, James Pearce Jr. held out of practice

Atlanta had only three players miss practice due to injury as it began its week of preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Kevin Stefanski on state of Falcons' kicking situation

The Falcons released long-time veteran kicker Nick Folk, signing Jake Moody in his place.

news

Atlanta Falcons Partner with USO to Honor Georgia National Guardsmen with Surprise Family Reunion in Madrid

news

Falcons 'feel good' about Corey Levin stepping in as starting center

Head coach Kevin Stefanski explained why the team is confident about Levin taking over at center after Atlanta traded Ryan Neuzil at the trade deadline.

news

Falcons release kicker Nick Folk, sign Jake Moody

Plus, the Falcons have activated offensive lineman Cameron Williams off injured reserve.

news

The Falcons trade C Ryan Neuzil for G Andrew Vorhees plus undisclosed draft choice

Neuzil has started 38 games for Atlanta since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

news

Tracking the NFC South: A 4-way tie between 3-win teams

The division is as tight as possible heading into Week 10.

news

Week 10 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Packers on the move, top offenses stand firm

Bengals, Broncos and Bears continue to hold strong as frequent flyers as top teams in the league.

Top News

Falcons injury report: Gervon Dexter Sr., James Pearce Jr. return to practice in limited capacity

Kevin Stefanski on state of Falcons' kicking situation

Atlanta Falcons Week 10 depth chart vs. Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 10, Falcons or Chiefs?