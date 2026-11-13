NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 10, Falcons or Chiefs?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are back at home for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
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The Chiefs once again have one of the top records in the AFC and are 6-2 heading into this game. They added wide receiver Josh Downs during the trade deadline, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes another option for a passing game that has been searching for a go-to guy at wideout. Defensively, Kansas City's pass rush had its best game of the season in Week 9 against the New York Jets. They generated a 50% pressure rate on Jets dropbacks and earned five sacks.
Atlanta lost its last game to the Bengals in Madrid, Spain, and is looking to snap a two-game slide. The Falcons have played well against some of the toughest teams on their schedule, and they have had some close games against the Chiefs in recent years.
Here's a look at who the experts predict will win on Sunday between the Falcons and Chiefs.
NFL Expert Picks for Falcons vs. Chiefs
|Author | Outlet
|Falcons or Chiefs?
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Chiefs
|Dan Graziano | ESPN
|Chiefs
|Pamela Maldonado | ESPN
|Chiefs
|Ben Solak | ESPN
|Chiefs
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Chiefs
|Jeremy Bergman | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Gennaro Filice | NFL.com
|Chiefs
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Chiefs
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|John Breech | CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Chiefs
|Mike Kadlik | Sports Illustrated
|Chiefs
|Conor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Chiefs
|John Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Chiefs
View photos of the Atlanta Falcons 2025 uniform schedule.