NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 10, Falcons or Chiefs?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are back at home for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

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The Chiefs once again have one of the top records in the AFC and are 6-2 heading into this game. They added wide receiver Josh Downs during the trade deadline, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes another option for a passing game that has been searching for a go-to guy at wideout. Defensively, Kansas City's pass rush had its best game of the season in Week 9 against the New York Jets. They generated a 50% pressure rate on Jets dropbacks and earned five sacks.

Atlanta lost its last game to the Bengals in Madrid, Spain, and is looking to snap a two-game slide. The Falcons have played well against some of the toughest teams on their schedule, and they have had some close games against the Chiefs in recent years.