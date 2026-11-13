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Falcons agree to terms with DE Cameron Thomas on 3-year contract extension

Thomas arrived as a free agent on a 1-year deal, and he has been consistently praised for his work ethic by coaches and teammates.

Nov 13, 2026 at 09:08 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive end Cameron Thomas on a three-year contract extension.

Thomas joined the organization on a one-year deal as a free agent this offseason, and his play will keep him around for a while longer. He has logged a career-best 384 defensive snaps and played 63% of the possible reps for that unit so far this season as a key part of Atlanta's defensive line rotation.

"He demonstrates what we love about this game every single day," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday. "The toughness, the strain, the effort—the relentless effort. And then the high-level execution, the consistency. If there's a guy that we can really lean on on our defense, he's one of those human beings. I've been so overwhelmed with what he's brought to us."

Thomas has 25 tackles this season, three shy of his career-best mark that he set in Cleveland in 2025. His 12 quarterback hits this season are the most of his career, and he's collected two sacks with the Falcons.

Atlanta's defense has been among the most consistent pressure-generating units in the NFL this year, and Thomas has been at the forefront of that production. According to Next Gen Stats, Thomas has 26 quarterback pressures, which are the second-most on the team. He's also been a factor in stopping the run with 13 run stops, which are the second-most among Falcons defensive linemen.

"He's got a great combination of size, length, power, speed, but he also plays really, really hard," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Thomas earlier this season. I think that's one thing that you cannot teach is just effort and the will to play each play through the whistle."

The Arizona Cardinals selected Thomas in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and they were one of three teams he played for before arriving in Atlanta this offseason. Now, in the midst of the best season of his career, Thomas has earned himself a new home with the Falcons.

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