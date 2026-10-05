The deeper connection fueling Atlanta's defensive line evolution

Za’Darius Smith has led in that area. The three-time Pro Bowler, in the midst of his 12th NFL season, has embraced his new teammates and invited the entire defense over to watch Thursday night football earlier this season. He provided food for the group, had the pool table set up and allowed relationships to strengthen away from the rigors of the field.

"I feel like when guys come together outside of football and have that team camaraderie, you get to know one another better," Smith said. "And when you guys are tight on the field, you know exactly what that guy's going to give, and what I'm going to give because I know my guy is tired. So basically, just building that relationship. It has stuck with me for a long time, and I'm going to keep it going and hopefully I can pass it down to the younger guys, and they can do it once I'm done with football."

The importance of chemistry is something Smith learned early in his career from some of the league's very best. Playing in Baltimore from 2015-18, Smith saw firsthand how players like Terrell Suggs, Elvis Dumervil, Eric Weddle and C.J. Moseley prioritized team bonding and the impact it had on the collective result.

He's sought to carry that forward in his own career as a way to honor their efforts and teach those around him what it means to truly be a team. The group in Atlanta has been highly receptive to his approach so far.

"The camaraderie that we have between the two rooms is unbelievable," Thomas said. "We do a ton of stuff outside of the building to continue to work on that connection."

From weekly D-line dinners to trips to the shooting range, Thomas has felt genuine bonds forming. London, who first arrived in Atlanta in 2023, has also noticed a different level of affinity.

"We're more connected in a way," London said. "We do things together, whether it's here or outside of the building. With everything, we're on the same page with stuff—communication and knowing all the little details. But, first of all, getting to know each other outside of the football stuff, I think that's the main part."

Few would have predicted these early returns for Atlanta's pass rush in the aftermath of Jalon Walker's season-ending injury in training camp and James Pearce Jr.'s eight-game suspension. The loss of the two first-round picks, who played big roles in Atlanta's record-setting sack production last season, could have easily set the Falcons' defense back.

Instead, the group is developing a new identity, one that creates the four-man attack Ulbrich seeks. So far, the results are speaking for themselves.