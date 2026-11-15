Atlanta Falcons Week 10 inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have made a final decision on Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness) and James Pearce Jr. (back) after listing them questionable leading into Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both are active for the game.

The Falcons previously downgraded inside linebacker Divine Deablo to out heading into Sunday after listing him as doubtful. The team had also ruled Zachariah Branch out as well. This is the second consecutive game the Falcons have been without Branch. While Deablo played against the Bengals in Madrid last weekend, he did not play the week before at home against the 49ers.