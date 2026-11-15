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Atlanta Falcons Week 10 inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Falcons make decision on Gervon Dexter Sr. and James Pearce Jr.

Nov 15, 2026 at 11:29 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have made a final decision on Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness) and James Pearce Jr. (back) after listing them questionable leading into Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both are active for the game.

The Falcons previously downgraded inside linebacker Divine Deablo to out heading into Sunday after listing him as doubtful. The team had also ruled Zachariah Branch out as well. This is the second consecutive game the Falcons have been without Branch. While Deablo played against the Bengals in Madrid last weekend, he did not play the week before at home against the 49ers.

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In other inactives news, the Falcons have listed rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell on the inactives list. This comes after the organization did the same with Billy Bowman Jr. last week in Madrid. In the case of Bowman, it was not injury related nor was it performance based.

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, it was strictly a numbers game in the secondary and how many bodies the Falcons felt they needed to carry both there and elsewhere on game day. It would seem that is the case for Terrell this week as he never showed up on an injury report all week.

Below is the full list of Falcons' inactives vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • QB Andy Dalton (emergency third quarterback)
  • ILB Divine Deablo
  • CB Avieon Terrell
  • WR Zachariah Branch
  • QB Jack Strand
  • CB Robert Longerbeam
  • OL Cameron Williams

Falcons at Work | Week 10 Practice Photos 11.11.26

Take a look at our best shots from week ten practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by Gatorade.

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 and Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Jam Miller #38 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons sports medicine staff during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Zacch Pickens #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Delarrin Turner-Yell #32 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Jake Moody #39 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Jake Moody #39 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons helmets during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons helmets during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running backs during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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