Atlanta Falcons Week 10 inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have made a final decision on Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness) and James Pearce Jr. (back) after listing them questionable leading into Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both are active for the game.
The Falcons previously downgraded inside linebacker Divine Deablo to out heading into Sunday after listing him as doubtful. The team had also ruled Zachariah Branch out as well. This is the second consecutive game the Falcons have been without Branch. While Deablo played against the Bengals in Madrid last weekend, he did not play the week before at home against the 49ers.
In other inactives news, the Falcons have listed rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell on the inactives list. This comes after the organization did the same with Billy Bowman Jr. last week in Madrid. In the case of Bowman, it was not injury related nor was it performance based.
According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, it was strictly a numbers game in the secondary and how many bodies the Falcons felt they needed to carry both there and elsewhere on game day. It would seem that is the case for Terrell this week as he never showed up on an injury report all week.
Below is the full list of Falcons' inactives vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
- QB Andy Dalton (emergency third quarterback)
- ILB Divine Deablo
- CB Avieon Terrell
- WR Zachariah Branch
- QB Jack Strand
- CB Robert Longerbeam
- OL Cameron Williams
Take a look at our best shots from week ten practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by Gatorade.