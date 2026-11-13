Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Week 10 game vs. Chiefs

The News, Now

Key developments on the field and roster move analysis

It's been as busy of a trade deadline as ever for the Atlanta Falcons organization. Trades, releases, signings, extensions... you name it, this week had it.

So, let's get you caught up on all of the moves this week had to offer:

The plan for the defense is to start DeMarcco Hellams in Bates' place, which is how Hellams was deployed in training camp and the preseason when Bates was working through an injury.

Sydney Brown and Billy Bowman Jr. could play a role in depth at safety, too. As for Bates' leadership in the locker room, though, head coach Kevin Stefanski said it's not going to be a one-for-one replacement for Bates.

"Oftentimes one person doesn't step up and fill the shoes of that person," he said Monday. "In this case, I feel like everybody steps up. This is on players; this is on coaches. We all have to step up in this case and provide whatever our football team needs in this instance. But, I want to go back to it, I really trust the group that we have both from a player standpoint and a coach standpoint."

As for starting center, the Falcons "feel good" moving forward with Corey Levin in Neuzil's spot.