Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Week 10 game vs. Chiefs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your go-to source for the real stories coming out of Flowery Branch each week. We're providing a one-stop shop for you to browse through all Falcons-related news at the end of every week of the 2026 season — who's winning reps, who's earning trust and what's happening in and around your favorite team.
From roster move analysis, practice intel, big-play highlights and so much more, this isn't just the news you need, it's what shapes Sundays in Atlanta.
Ultimately, if something matters to this locker room, it makes this newsletter.
So, if you eat, sleep and breathe Falcons football? This is your inside edge — every update, every storyline, all in one place. And this week? The Falcons return from a week in Spain to face yet another top-10 team in the Kansas City Chiefs.
The News, Now
Key developments on the field and roster move analysis
It's been as busy of a trade deadline as ever for the Atlanta Falcons organization. Trades, releases, signings, extensions... you name it, this week had it.
So, let's get you caught up on all of the moves this week had to offer:
- Falcons trade S Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick
- Falcons trade C Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens for G Andrew Vorhees and a future draft pick that is being reported as a 2028 sixth rounder
- Falcons release K Nick Folk, signing Jake Moody in his place
- Falcons agree to terms with DE Cam Thomas on a 3-year contract extension
- Falcons agree to terms with CB C.J. Henderson on a 2-year contract extension
The plan for the defense is to start DeMarcco Hellams in Bates' place, which is how Hellams was deployed in training camp and the preseason when Bates was working through an injury.
Sydney Brown and Billy Bowman Jr. could play a role in depth at safety, too. As for Bates' leadership in the locker room, though, head coach Kevin Stefanski said it's not going to be a one-for-one replacement for Bates.
"Oftentimes one person doesn't step up and fill the shoes of that person," he said Monday. "In this case, I feel like everybody steps up. This is on players; this is on coaches. We all have to step up in this case and provide whatever our football team needs in this instance. But, I want to go back to it, I really trust the group that we have both from a player standpoint and a coach standpoint."
As for starting center, the Falcons "feel good" moving forward with Corey Levin in Neuzil's spot.
"Corey Levin, being a veteran center and a guy who's played in games and can think the game," Stefanski said, "I think is important for a week like this."
On an injury front note, the Falcons are working through a few decisions as the weekend approaches.
Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. has been working through an illness this week. He, along with James Pearce Jr. (back) are questionable heading into Sunday. Meanwhile, the Falcons feel Divine Deablo — who played last week with a club on his arm — is doubtful for the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
You can view all three Falcons injury reports below:
Wednesday, Nov. 11: Zachariah Branch, Josh Woods, James Pearce Jr. held out of practice
Thursday, Nov. 12: Gervon Dexter Sr., James Pearce Jr. return to practice in limited capacity
Friday, Nov. 13: Zachariah Branch out; James Pearce Jr. questionable vs. Chiefs
How did the rest of the league fair in Week 9? Tori McElhaney breaks it down in the weekly power rankings roundup, while Will McFadden highlights the NFC South's performance.
Fan Zone Highlights
Tweets, videos and podcasts you may have missed
In the Nest
Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture
Arguably the biggest thing to understand about the trade of Jessie Bates III is its actually a direct reflection and action off of general manager Ian Cunningham's draft philosophy.
In his introductory press conference in February, Cunningham said he loves draft picks, and he'd like to accumulate them. Well, the trade of Bates ensured they could get something for the veteran safety.
Had the Falcons kept Bates through the season and he walk in free agency, he potentially could have generated a compensatory draft pick, yes. But that formula isn't guaranteed. It factors in a players salary, playing time and honors. What you gain in free agency can cancel out what you lose.
And with Atlanta potentially having more than $100 million in cap space next year, there's a real possibility those free-agent additions could have wiped out any compensatory return for Bates.
That said, Tori McElhaney explores more about the comp pick formula and how it related to Cunningham's strategy to turn Bates into two future draft picks.
Game Day Intel
Upcoming match previews and predictions
Who do the experts have taking the win Sunday? We've got you covered with a comprehensive list in this week's Experts Picks.
Stats and milestones brought to you by StatsPerform:
- Charlie Woerner scored his first career touchdown on Sunday. He's the fourth Georgia Bulldog to score a TD for the Falcons, joining Todd Gurley II (nine), Lorenzo Carter (two) and Preston Ridlehuber (two).
- Michael Penix Jr. had a career-high 50 rushing yards on his three carries against the Bengals. The only other NFL QB since 2021 to have a game with 50+ rushing yards on three or fewer attempts is Jayden Daniels in October 2024 against the Panthers.
- Kendal Daniels has recorded at least seven total tackles in each of his last five games. That's the longest streak by a Falcon rookie since Keanu Neal's seven straight in 2016.
- Atlanta has rushed for a first down 69 times this season, tied for fourth most in the NFL. Last season, the Falcons finished 19th in the category with 113.
Take a look at our best shots from week ten practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by Gatorade.