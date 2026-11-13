Falcons agree to terms with CB C.J. Henderson on 2-year contract extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with cornerback C.J. Henderson on a two-year contract extension.

Henderson has started each of the last six games at boundary corner for the Falcons. He was slotted into the starting lineup when A.J. Terrell suffered a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier in the season. In Terrell's absence, Henderson shined.

"A.J., in my opinion, is the best boundary corner in the NFL. And saying that, when he gets nicked, broke a shoelace, whatever, has to step out, normally that's like, 'Oh my goodness, I have to cloud that guy. I have to protect that guy. I have to put a safety over the top. I have to do whatever, they're going to go after him'. I don't feel any of this when C.J. goes in the game," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said in the aftermath of Terrell's injury. "I don't. I have tremendous confidence in him, and he's proven that. He goes out and every time he's called upon, he steps up and answers the bell. So, fortunate to have him."

In fact, Henderson's overall play necessitated the veteran corner remaining in the starting lineup long after Terrell return to the active roster.