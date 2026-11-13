Falcons agree to terms with CB C.J. Henderson on 2-year contract extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with cornerback C.J. Henderson on a two-year contract extension.
Henderson has started each of the last six games at boundary corner for the Falcons. He was slotted into the starting lineup when A.J. Terrell suffered a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier in the season. In Terrell's absence, Henderson shined.
"A.J., in my opinion, is the best boundary corner in the NFL. And saying that, when he gets nicked, broke a shoelace, whatever, has to step out, normally that's like, 'Oh my goodness, I have to cloud that guy. I have to protect that guy. I have to put a safety over the top. I have to do whatever, they're going to go after him'. I don't feel any of this when C.J. goes in the game," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said in the aftermath of Terrell's injury. "I don't. I have tremendous confidence in him, and he's proven that. He goes out and every time he's called upon, he steps up and answers the bell. So, fortunate to have him."
In fact, Henderson's overall play necessitated the veteran corner remaining in the starting lineup long after Terrell return to the active roster.
"It's been a fun journey with C.J. because when he got here, obviously, he had a very well-known past in this league," Ulbrich explained. "To help him start to reinvent himself here, it brings me a ton of joy because he's just such an amazing young man. I'm excited for every opportunity he gets and every opportunity to show this league exactly who he is now, today."
Henderson was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The same draft in which the Falcons used the No. 16 overall pick on Terrell.
After his rookie season, Henderson was traded to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold and a 2022 third-round pick two games into the 2021 season. Over the next two years with the Panthers, Henderson saw action in 27 games (starting 15). He accumulated 89 total tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defended and one forced fumble.
Since then, Henderson spent time with the Texans and Steelers before signing to the Falcons practice squad in Aug. 2025. Originally on the practice squad, Henderson was promoted to the active roster in late December, where he has remained since.
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