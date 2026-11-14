Falcons elevate two defenders ahead of Week 10 matchup with Chiefs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have used standard practice squad elevations on safety Jammie Robinson and linebacker T.J. Quinn ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The team has also downgraded inside linebacker Divine Deablo to out after listing him as doubtful Friday.
Deablo missed the Falcons' last home game against 49ers with the forearm injury he is still working through. He suited up against the Bengals last week in Madrid, wearing a club on his arm all week in practice and the game. However, in the week that has followed, Deablo only participated in one practice (Wednesday) and he was a limited participant at that.
As for the practice squad elevations, this is the third time Robinson has been elevated to the game-day roster so far this season. This means the team will need to sign him to their active roster for him to appear in a game moving forward, as a practice squad player can only be elevated to the game-day roster a total of three times.
These moves come after the Falcons needed to address safety depth in the wake of the trade of Jessie Bates III at the trade deadline earlier this week. DeMarcco Hellams is expected to make the start at safety alongside Xavier Watts. So, Robinson's elevation further accounts for depth at the position.
As for Quinn, he'll also likely play a role in not just defensive depth but special teams depth as well. The Falcons are working through a duo of injuries at linebacker. The aforementioned Deablo downgrade, but also Josh Woods, who is questionable with an ankle injury.
2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations
Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse
Week 2: DL Zach Harrison
Week 3: DE Bralen Trice
Week 4: S Jammie Robinson
Week 5: DE Bralen Trice | DE Drake Jackson
Week 6: S Jammie Robinson | DE Drake Jackson
Week 7: RB Khalil Herbert | LB Brian Asamoah
Week 8: RB Khalil Herbert | LB Brian Asamoah
Week 9: DE Drake Jackson
Week 10: S Jammie Robinson | LB T.J. Quinn
The Falcons will release their list of inactive players 90 minutes before the team's 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Take a look at our best shots from week ten practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by Gatorade.