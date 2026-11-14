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Falcons elevate two defenders ahead of Week 10 matchup with Chiefs

Atlanta has also downgraded ILB Divine Deablo to out.

Nov 14, 2026 at 03:58 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have used standard practice squad elevations on safety Jammie Robinson and linebacker T.J. Quinn ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team has also downgraded inside linebacker Divine Deablo to out after listing him as doubtful Friday.

Deablo missed the Falcons' last home game against 49ers with the forearm injury he is still working through. He suited up against the Bengals last week in Madrid, wearing a club on his arm all week in practice and the game. However, in the week that has followed, Deablo only participated in one practice (Wednesday) and he was a limited participant at that.

As for the practice squad elevations, this is the third time Robinson has been elevated to the game-day roster so far this season. This means the team will need to sign him to their active roster for him to appear in a game moving forward, as a practice squad player can only be elevated to the game-day roster a total of three times.

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These moves come after the Falcons needed to address safety depth in the wake of the trade of Jessie Bates III at the trade deadline earlier this week. DeMarcco Hellams is expected to make the start at safety alongside Xavier Watts. So, Robinson's elevation further accounts for depth at the position.

As for Quinn, he'll also likely play a role in not just defensive depth but special teams depth as well. The Falcons are working through a duo of injuries at linebacker. The aforementioned Deablo downgrade, but also Josh Woods, who is questionable with an ankle injury.

2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations

Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse

Week 2: DL Zach Harrison

Week 3: DE Bralen Trice

Week 4: S Jammie Robinson

Week 5: DE Bralen Trice | DE Drake Jackson

Week 6: S Jammie Robinson | DE Drake Jackson

Week 7: RB Khalil Herbert | LB Brian Asamoah

Week 8: RB Khalil Herbert | LB Brian Asamoah

Week 9: DE Drake Jackson

Week 10: S Jammie Robinson | LB T.J. Quinn

The Falcons will release their list of inactive players 90 minutes before the team's 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Falcons at Work | Week 10 Practice Photos 11.11.26

Take a look at our best shots from week ten practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by Gatorade.

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 and Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Jam Miller #38 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons sports medicine staff during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Zacch Pickens #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Delarrin Turner-Yell #32 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Jake Moody #39 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Jake Moody #39 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons helmets during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons helmets during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running backs during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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