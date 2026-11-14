Falcons elevate two defenders ahead of Week 10 matchup with Chiefs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have used standard practice squad elevations on safety Jammie Robinson and linebacker T.J. Quinn ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team has also downgraded inside linebacker Divine Deablo to out after listing him as doubtful Friday.

Deablo missed the Falcons' last home game against 49ers with the forearm injury he is still working through. He suited up against the Bengals last week in Madrid, wearing a club on his arm all week in practice and the game. However, in the week that has followed, Deablo only participated in one practice (Wednesday) and he was a limited participant at that.