New Orleans Saints

Last game: Lost 20-17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Offensive standout: WR Jordyn Tyson

In his second career game, Tyson showed why he was a top-10 draft pick. He led New Orleans with 11 catches for 80 yards, looking fast and agile as a route runner. The Saints got him the ball quickly on several passes behind the line of scrimmage, allowing him to pick up yards after the catch. They have high hopes for their rookie receiver, and Sunday provided a glimpse of why.

Defensive standout: DE Carl Granderson

Granderson is putting together the best season of his career. The eighth-year veteran logged another sack on Sunday, bringing his total to 8.5. He had an additional four quarterback pressures to go along with four tackles and came close to a second sack in this game.

Telling quote: "Frustration. Disappointment. We had a great opportunity. No one is going to feel sorry for you. No one is that. You have to get this thing right, and then you have to move forward. Our guys have to get better from this. There are too many things we are beating ourselves with." — Saints head coach Kellen Moore

Stat Behind the Stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 2.1

The Saints averaged just 2.1 yards per carry. That's arguably the most important number in the game.

New Orleans actually converted a higher percentage of third downs than Carolina and finished with more first downs. Yet the Saints constantly found themselves behind the chains because the running game generated almost nothing.