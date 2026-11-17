FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Carolina Panthers gained a sliver of breathing room in the NFC South with their Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints.
That victory has given Carolina a one-game lead in the division with eight weeks left in the 2026 season. The NFC South has been close throughout the year, and if history is any indicator, there is plenty of action still ahead in this race. Last year, the Panthers finished the season with an identical 8-9 record as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons but reached the postseason by virtue of a tiebreaker.
The Falcons will finish the season with three straight NFC South games and can gain ground fast if they stay within striking distance after the bye week. Now that we are past the midway point of the schedule, this division looks like it could have yet another photo finish.
Here's a closer look at how each team fared over the weekend.
- Carolina Panthers: 4-5 (2-1 vs. division)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-6 (2-0 vs. division)
- New Orleans Saints: 3-6 (0-2 vs. division)
- Atlanta Falcons: 3-7 (1-2 vs. division)
Carolina Panthers
Last game: Won 20-17 at New Orleans Saints
Offensive standout: RB Chuba Hubbard
Hubbard powered the Panthers to victory with the best game of his NFL career. He led his team with 172 yards from scrimmage, which he accrued with 92 rushing yards and 80 receiving yards, both of which were the most by any Carolina player. Hubbard also scored both of the Panthers' touchdowns on Sunday, including a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter to give them the lead with less than two minutes remaining.
Defensive standout: OLB Jaelan Phillips
Carolina's big-ticket free agent had a season-best six pressures against the Saints, according to Next Gen Stats. He sacked Saints quarterback Tyler Shough once and also recovered a fumble. Phillips was an impact player in this game and disrupted what New Orleans was trying to do through the air.
Telling quote: "I'm proud of the group. I'm proud of the way that we stuck together. Certainly, penalties will be something that we will be talking about, for sure, and just finding a way to clean that stuff up, because when the margins get tighter, it just makes it really hard to win that way." — Panthers head coach Dave Canales
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Chuba Hubbard is becoming the offensive centerpiece. Over the first half of the season, Bryce Young largely drove the Panthers' rise. Increasingly, it's becoming a two-player offense.
Against the Saints, Chuba Hubbard accounted for 172 yards from scrimmage (92 rushing, 80 receiving) and scored both Carolina touchdowns. He was responsible for more than 60% of the Panthers' offensive yardage.
Is Hubbard quietly becoming one of the division's most valuable offensive players? Few backs are carrying a larger workload right now.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last game: Bye week
Offensive standout so far this season: RB Bucky Irving
With Baker Mayfield injured for a portion of this season so far, Irving has become the star player on Tampa Bay's offense. The third-year running back is averaging 91.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the NFL. He has scored eight touchdowns this year, the same number as Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Defensive standout so far this season: CB Zyon McCollum
McCollum has 11 pass deflections and four interceptions this season, both of which are tied for the fourth most among NFL defenders. The 27-year-old cornerback is in the midst of a career year and has been a large reason why the Buccaneers have emerged as one of the league's best defensive units.
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Tampa Bay has undergone the biggest identity change in the NFC South, and no division team looks more different in November than it did in September.
Early-season Tampa Bay revolved around quarterback uncertainty and offensive inconsistency. By midseason, the Buccaneers transformed into a run-first, turnover-driven football team built around Bucky Irving and an increasingly disruptive defense.
New Orleans Saints
Last game: Lost 20-17 vs. Carolina Panthers
Offensive standout: WR Jordyn Tyson
In his second career game, Tyson showed why he was a top-10 draft pick. He led New Orleans with 11 catches for 80 yards, looking fast and agile as a route runner. The Saints got him the ball quickly on several passes behind the line of scrimmage, allowing him to pick up yards after the catch. They have high hopes for their rookie receiver, and Sunday provided a glimpse of why.
Defensive standout: DE Carl Granderson
Granderson is putting together the best season of his career. The eighth-year veteran logged another sack on Sunday, bringing his total to 8.5. He had an additional four quarterback pressures to go along with four tackles and came close to a second sack in this game.
Telling quote: "Frustration. Disappointment. We had a great opportunity. No one is going to feel sorry for you. No one is that. You have to get this thing right, and then you have to move forward. Our guys have to get better from this. There are too many things we are beating ourselves with." — Saints head coach Kellen Moore
Stat Behind the Stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 2.1
The Saints averaged just 2.1 yards per carry. That's arguably the most important number in the game.
New Orleans actually converted a higher percentage of third downs than Carolina and finished with more first downs. Yet the Saints constantly found themselves behind the chains because the running game generated almost nothing.
Without a credible rushing threat, every drive becomes dependent on Shough converting obvious passing situations.
Atlanta Falcons
Last game: Lost 35-13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive standout: WR Drake London
It was a tough game all around for the Falcons' offense, but London managed to put together his third-best outing of the year against the Chiefs. He garnered a large share of the targets in the second half and caught six passes for 109 yards. Although he's reached the end zone only once this year, London ranks eighth among wide receivers with 801 yards.
Defensive standout: S DeMarcco Hellams
In his first start this season, Hellams led Atlanta with 11 tackles against the Chiefs. It's not always a great sign when a team's safety is its leading tackler, but Hellams made plays all over the field and should continue to showcase his versatility moving forward.
Telling quote: "Obviously, against a good football team, you have to play clean ball and we did not do that today. Then early in that game, you need to sustain the drive, stay on the field, convert third downs; we did not do that. And ultimately, that's how the game unfolds. Love the fight of our football team; I'm not going to ever question that. But we've got to play clean. We've got to play clean ball, and we've got to complement each other from an offense, defense and special teams standpoint." — Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.
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Atlanta's rushing attack continues to outperform the scoreboard. The Falcons lost by 22 points, but one trend remains remarkably consistent: Atlanta continues to run the ball efficiently regardless of opponent. Against a Kansas City Chiefs defense led by Chris Jones, the Falcons averaged 5.0 yards per carry, while Bijan Robinson generated 71 yards on 16 carries. Over the last eight games, Atlanta's rushing efficiency has remained one of the strongest and most stable aspects of its offense.
The passing-game burden is changing. Against Kansas City, Michael Penix Jr. threw 43 passes while Atlanta trailed throughout the second half. The Falcons generated 100 rushing yards on just 20 attempts but were forced away from that strength as the game script deteriorated.
Atlanta's run game still looks like a playoff-caliber unit. The bigger question is whether the Falcons can avoid game scripts that force them away from it.
Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Chiefs meetup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 10.