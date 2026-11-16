Team accountability, onside kicks and more notes from Falcons vs. Chiefs

Atlanta's coaching staff has been consistently accountable after the team's losses this season. That's not to say players are absolved of their role in the team's outcomes, but it does mean that the group's leadership is publicly displaying the mindset they ask of the team: Point the thumb at yourself and not the finger at others.

When asked to assign responsibility for the poor performance on Sunday, Stefanski took full ownership.

"The responsibility falls on me," Stefanski said. "All of this falls on me. So, I'll take responsibility for everything that goes on in this football team. We all have to be better; that's the truth. We will all learn from it. We're not going to hide from it. Going to own it and make corrections."

In the locker room, running back Bijan Robinson said it was not a good feeling to start the year 3-7. He stressed the importance of players being responsible during the bye week and using their time productively to help bounce back when they return.

He explained why he was still confident in this Falcons team turning it around in 2026.