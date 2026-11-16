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Team accountability, onside kicks and more notes from Falcons vs. Chiefs

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 16, 2026 at 11:40 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Welcome back to Early Bird Report!

Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs will send the Falcons into their bye week with a 3-7 record and looking up at the other three teams in the division standings. The bye will provide critical time for self-evaluation and adjustments after three straight losses.

"I appreciate how this team works, but we have to just perform on Sundays," head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. "It's the 60 minutes on Sundays that is most important. And we'll make sure that we keep the focus where it needs to be. We've just got to get back to work."

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The day after each game this season, we will collect all the nuggets we haven't used and organize them in a digestible way to give fans a comprehensive view of the team.

Here are the notes and quotes you should know from Falcons vs. Chiefs

Stefanski shoulders responsibility from podium

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta's coaching staff has been consistently accountable after the team's losses this season. That's not to say players are absolved of their role in the team's outcomes, but it does mean that the group's leadership is publicly displaying the mindset they ask of the team: Point the thumb at yourself and not the finger at others.

When asked to assign responsibility for the poor performance on Sunday, Stefanski took full ownership.

"The responsibility falls on me," Stefanski said. "All of this falls on me. So, I'll take responsibility for everything that goes on in this football team. We all have to be better; that's the truth.  We will all learn from it. We're not going to hide from it. Going to own it and make corrections."

In the locker room, running back Bijan Robinson said it was not a good feeling to start the year 3-7. He stressed the importance of players being responsible during the bye week and using their time productively to help bounce back when they return.

He explained why he was still confident in this Falcons team turning it around in 2026.

"We got really good players, man. Obviously, with the good players, you have to execute at a high level. We have to come together this week and tell ourselves, 'Is this how we want to end the season? Is this how we want to go about the rest of the season with this project, or are we going to change, and are we going to strain for each other? Are we going to go out there and play for each other, no matter the situation, and just be dominant on the field?'"

Harold Perkins Jr. continues to impress

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 celebrate a sack during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons like what they've seen from their two rookie linebackers this season.

Kendal Daniels has earned his flowers many times in his first year, and he was once again the lead communicator for Atlanta's defense on Sunday. But Perkins, who was selected in the sixth round of the draft, has become a key part of that unit in his own right. Although Perkins did not earn his fourth consecutive start on Sunday, he finished with seven total tackles—five on defense and two on special teams—the third-most on the team.

His play caught Stefanski's eye.

"I thought 'Perk,' like you mentioned, was flying all over the field," he said. "I thought, in particular, that third down, defeat the running back and get to the quarterback, was outstanding. He's got to continue to improve like he is. A very, very diligent worker. He wants to be great. He wants to work at it. So, having young kids that want to be great, as coaches, it's fun to put in the work with those guys."

So far this season, Perkins is fifth on the team with 41 tackles. He has 1.5 sacks, tied for sixth-most on the defense, and four tackles for a loss.

Anatomy of an onside kick

The Falcons converted the league's first successful onside kick of the season during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

Kicker Jake Moody, who signed with the team on Wednesday, struck the ball perfectly to get exactly the bounce he needed to give the play a chance.

"The idea is to either get that nice, big, high hop over the last guy, or maybe somebody that's closer tries to field it, and they take a short hop, and it bounces off him," Moody said. "That's the fun thing about onsides [kicks] is you never really know how it's going to bounce. You can give it your best effort, but if you don't get the good bounce, then it's relatively easy to field. So, really glad I got the good bounce today."

Moody said he set the ball up slightly differently for the onside attempt than he would a typical kickoff and then walked around for a bit to see how the Chiefs' return team would respond. Once he felt confident in what he saw, Moody went to work.

On the receiving end of the successful kick was wide receiver Chris Blair, who has been a standout performer on special teams for Atlanta this season. He got lost down the right sideline and was where he needed to be to secure the high hop and get the Falcons the ball back.

"My job is just to protect the sideline and try to keep the ball from going out of bounds," Blair said. "It actually turned out like we practiced. Same kick, same scheme as it happened on game day, so I was prepared for it."

Game Photos | Week 10 Falcons vs Chiefs

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 10.

Scene setters before the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 huddle before the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 in the huddle before the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX warms up before the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX duriduring the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the National Anthem before the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive players during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 defends during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive players during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 celebrates during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 runs with the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 reacts during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 defends during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Yasir Abdullah #22 react during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 defends during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 defends during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 makes a defends during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 celebrates during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs with the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive players huddle during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 defends during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. #27 attempts to make a sack during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. #27 rushes the quarterback during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 celebrates during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs with the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs with the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Jake Moody #39 kicks a field goal during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 celebrates during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 celebrates during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 celebrates during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 makes a tackle during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 makes a tackle during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a sack during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 celebrates during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 celebrates a sack during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 celebrates a sack during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 makes a tackle during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 celebrates a tackle during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 celebrates a sack during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 celebrate a tackle during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 make a sack during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive players make a tackle during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive players on the line of scrimmage during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 catches the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 catches the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates a touchdown during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates a touchdown during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Jake Moody #39 kicks the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 rushes the ball during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 during the Week 10 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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