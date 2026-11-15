Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Chiefs

Key moment: The Falcons defense was standing tall after giving up a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to Kansas City to start the game. In the drives that followed, however, the defense locked things down. They forced a punt on four consecutive drives, with the Chiefs only netting 63 total yards across those possessions.

With the Falcons' offense struggling to get much going by way of first downs and points, the defense was keeping the score close – 7-0 to be exact.

They were threatening to put up more points in the final two minutes of the half, but the defense came up with the stall and the Chiefs sent out their kicking unit as they were content to settle for a 41-yard field. However, when the ball was snapped, Mike Ford was penalized for jumping offsides. It nullified the kick and the Chiefs were given four new downs. They didn't need four to find the end zone, though. Just one, as Patrick Mahomes tossed it to Josh Downs for a touchdown.

It was a quick turn of events that provided a two-score lead to the Chiefs. It was a lead the Falcons couldn't overcome, marking the organization's 33-straight loss when trailing by 10 points or more at halftime. Only the Raiders (45) have a longer streak.

Standout performance: DeMarcco Hellams

In his first game as a starter, Hellams brought his reliable physicality to the defense. He played several roles and consistently found his way to the ball.

As mentioned above, Atlanta's defense settled into the game nicely in the first half, and Hellams was a large contributing factor in that. He led the Falcons with 11 tackles, the most by an Atlanta defender in his first start of a season, excluding Week 1, since Troy Andersen logged 13 tackles in his first career start in Week 6 of the 2022 season.