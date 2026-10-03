Falcons injury report: Two defensive starters questionable ahead of Monday Night Football

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — That Atlanta Falcons have listed two defensive starters as questionable on the game report heading into Monday night's clash with the New Orleans Saints.
ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Ebukam missed the Falcons' Week 3 win over the Green Bay Packers after leaving the previous week's game with the injury. He was, however, a full participation in practice Friday, marking the first time he's received that clearance since suffering the injury.
Deablo has been a limited participant in practice all week, and continued to be so Friday.
You can check out both the injury and game report below.
Saturday, Oct. 3 – Game Status Report
Questionable
- LB Divine Deablo (hamstring)
- DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
- LB Yasir Abdullah (illness)
Doubtful
- N/A
Out
- N/A
Saturday, Oct. 3 — Injury Report
Full Participation
- LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles)
- DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
- DE Za'Darius Smith (not injury related – resting player)
- T Jawaan Taylor (not injury related – resting player)
- LB Yasir Abdullah (illness)
Limited Participation
- LB Divine Deablo (hamstring)
Did Not Participate
- T Jake Matthews (not injury related – resting player)
Take a look at our best shots from week four practice ahead of the Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by Gatorade.