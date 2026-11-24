FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are back on the calendar after finishing up their bye week. They'll face one of the league's most intriguing teams as they travel north to take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.
While the Falcons were idle, though, the rest of the league was moving forward full steam ahead. And with that head of steam came upsets, decisive wins and a top-10 that has largely remained intact, but with some movement that makes the next month of games intriguing.
Let's see how Week 12 has begun to take shape.
Week 11's Georgia Power Positive Energy Biggest Mover
Detroit Lions
- ESPN: +4
- The Athletic: +3
- Bleacher Report: +2
- Fox Sports: +3
- CBS Sports: +2
Publish date: Nov. 24
ESPN's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers (9-1): Beat the Vikings, 35-10
- Buffalo Bills (9-1): Beat the Dolphins, 26-9
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-2): Beat the Cardinals, 34-7
- Chicago Bears (8-2): Beat the Saints, 21-13
- Denver Broncos (8-2): Beat the Raiders, 38-24
- Detroit Lions (8-2): Beat the Buccaneers, 31-21
- Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3): Lost to the Giants, 23-18
- Minnesota Vikings (7-3): Lost to the 49ers, 35-10
- Cincinnati Bengals (7-3): Lost to the Commanders, 22-20
- Seattle Seahawks (6-4): Bye week
Biggest ranking change:
Lions +4 from No. 10 in Week 11 to No. 6 in Week 12
Jaguars -4 from No. 3 in Week 11 to No. 7 in Week 12
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 23 (No change)
Extension candidate: DT LaCale London
Unheralded throughout his career, London has found a place in defensive line coach Nate Ollie's attack front. London was an undrafted free agent in 2020 by the Bears and played in the XFL before landing in Atlanta in 2023. He has spent time on the practice squad and as a reserve before coming into his own this season. London, who is making only $1.75 million this season, is first in the NFL in run stop win rate (46%) among interior defensive linemen and has two sacks. He has surely earned a significant new contract. -- Marc Raimondi
Publish date: Nov. 24
The Athletic's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Minnesota Vikings
- Seattle Seahawks
Biggest ranking change:
Giants +4 from No. 16 in Week 11 to No. 12 in Week 12
Bucs -3 from No. 17 in Week 11 to No. 20 in Week 12
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 24 (-1)
Something to be thankful for: Bijan Robinson
Robinson has not managed to change the Falcons' fortunes since being drafted eighth in 2023, but he has at least made Sundays in Atlanta a bit more fun. In the last four years, no player in the league has more yards from scrimmage (6,855) or offensive touches (1,223) than Robinson. It's a shame he hasn't made a playoff appearance yet, but there is still plenty of time. -- Josh Kendall
Publish date: Nov. 24
Bleacher Report's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Buffalo Bills
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 24 (No change)
In his first year as the Cleveland Browns' head coach in 2020, Kevin Stefanski led his team to the playoffs. In his first season as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach, he's leading his team toward a top-10 draft selection.
Continuing on the current path may ultimately be a good thing for the Falcons, as their lack of reliable quarterback play has been their biggest issue in 2026. That issue was particularly glaring over the past couple of weeks during blowout losses against Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.
Michael Penix Jr. has shown a few flashes this season, but he's done nothing that should force Atlanta to ignore the 2027 quarterback class.
However, the Falcons aren't out of the NFC South mix just yet. Despite carrying just three wins into Thanksgiving week, they can still make a playoff run, especially if they manage to steal one against the Minnesota Vikings next week. -- Kris Knox
Publish date: Nov. 24
NFL.com's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 24 (+1)
Hopefully the Falcons got some rest and cleared their minds, because when they return from the bye week, this is the opportunity that is staring them in the face. Despite being 3-7, losers of three straight and five of their past six games, they are just two games out of first place in the NFC South. And nobody in this stinky division is a threat to pull away, so they might only need to win eight games to win it. Of course, that would still mean finishing 5-2, which is probably a tall order for them. And they'd have to survive a post-bye gauntlet that begins with games against the Vikings, Lions and Browns. You know what, maybe it's not really much of an opportunity for them.
Stat To Know: The Falcons are tied for the second-most giveaways in the NFL with 19. They also rank 28th in third-down conversion rate (34.4%) and are tied for 30th in fourth-down conversion rate (28.6%). -- Ralph Vacchiano
Publish date: Nov. 24
CBS Sports' Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Detroit Lions
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Minnesota Vikings
- Los Angeles Rams (6-4): Bye week
Biggest ranking change from Week 8 to Week 9:
Washington Commanders +4
Jacksonville Jaguars -5
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 22 (-1)
They come off their bye still with a chance to win the division. Amazing. But the defense has to pick up the play after the horrible showing before the bye week vs. the Chiefs. -- Pete Prisco
Take a trip up to the top of the nest and get a bird's eye view of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 10.