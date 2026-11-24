Hopefully the Falcons got some rest and cleared their minds, because when they return from the bye week, this is the opportunity that is staring them in the face. Despite being 3-7, losers of three straight and five of their past six games, they are just two games out of first place in the NFC South. And nobody in this stinky division is a threat to pull away, so they might only need to win eight games to win it. Of course, that would still mean finishing 5-2, which is probably a tall order for them. And they'd have to survive a post-bye gauntlet that begins with games against the Vikings, Lions and Browns. You know what, maybe it's not really much of an opportunity for them.