Week 5 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Falcons on the move after MNF win

The first two weeks of the season were absolutely disastrous. Tua Tagovailoa hurt his oblique, and Michael Penix Jr. was not ready yet off his ACL injury. Third-string quarterback Cooper Rush was thrust into the starting role -- with back spasms to boot -- and the Falcons' offense was hideous. They had a league-low 16 combined points in the first two weeks, going 27 straight series without taking a snap in the red zone. The latter was tied for the second longest skid in 45 seasons. But with Penix back, Atlanta's offense has scored 80 combined points in two weeks, the most in the NFL in that span. -- Marc Raimondi