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Week 5 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Falcons on the move after MNF win

San Francisco 49ers claim top spots across the board.

Oct 06, 2026 at 09:40 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons put together another blockbuster performance in the second of their three consecutive prime-time games. In one of this week's aggregated rankings, they even break into the top 20 for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers assert their dominance. Spoiler alert: They claims the top spots across the board.

Where else is everyone ranking? Let's find out.

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ESPN

Publish date: Oct. 6

ESPN's Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers (4-0): Beat the Broncos 24-14
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0): Beat the Raiders 30-27
  3. Seattle Seahawks (3-1): Beat the Chargers 30-23
  4. Buffalo Bills (3-1): Lost to the Patriots 29-26
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1): Beat the Bengals 22-17
  6. Baltimore Ravens (3-1): Beat the Titans 24-18
  7. Los Angeles Rams (2-2): Beat the Eagles 24-20
  8. Chicago Bears (3-1): Beat the Jets 23-12
  9. Minnesota Vikings (4-0): Beat the Dolphins 15-10
  10. Denver Broncos (2-2): Lost to the 49ers 24-14

Biggest ranking change:

Jaguars +5 from No. 10 in Week 4 to No. 5 in Week 5

Browns +5 from No. 24 in Week 4 to No. 19 in Week 5

Eagles -5 from No. 8 in Week 4 to No. 13 in Week 5

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 25 (+4)

Four words to describe the first four weeks: From worst to first.

The first two weeks of the season were absolutely disastrous. Tua Tagovailoa hurt his oblique, and Michael Penix Jr. was not ready yet off his ACL injury. Third-string quarterback Cooper Rush was thrust into the starting role -- with back spasms to boot -- and the Falcons' offense was hideous. They had a league-low 16 combined points in the first two weeks, going 27 straight series without taking a snap in the red zone. The latter was tied for the second longest skid in 45 seasons. But with Penix back, Atlanta's offense has scored 80 combined points in two weeks, the most in the NFL in that span. -- Marc Raimondi

THE ATHLETIC

Publish date: Oct. 6

The Athletic's Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Seattle Seahawks
  4. Buffalo Bills
  5. Los Angeles Rams
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars
  7. Minnesota Vikings
  8. Chicago Bears
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Baltimore Ravens

Biggest ranking change:

Panthers +6 from No. 24 in Week 4 to No. 18 in Week 5

Lions -6 from No. 6 in Week 4 to No. 12 in Week 5

Steelers -6 from No. 14 in Week 4 to No. 20 in Week 5

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 22 (+3)

Concern level: Waning, as long as they have Bijan Robinson

The star running back ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night — and that was just in the first half. Other concerns remain for the Falcons, but this team is starting to find itself with Michael Penix at quarterback. -- Josh Kendall

BLEACHER REPORT

Publish date: Sept. 29

Bleacher Report's Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Seattle Seahawks
  4. Buffalo Bills
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Minnesota Vikings
  7. Baltimore Ravens
  8. Los Angeles Rams
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. Las Vegas Raiders (3-1): Lost to the Chiefs 30-27

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (+4)

Atlanta's turnaround over the past two weeks has been dramatic.

Two weeks into the season, the Falcons looked like arguably the worst team in the NFL. Fast-forward two weeks, and after a pair of emphatic road wins Atlanta looks like potentially the class of the NFC South.

The Falcons have an offensive identity now with Michael Penix back under center—they are punishing opponents on the ground with Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. and then using that to set up shots downfield—primarily to Drake London.

A defense that appeared lost not long ago is flying around despite being short several key personnel, especially up front.

This week's Sunday night visit from a banged-up Baltimore Ravens team suddenly looks winnable.

So does their division. -- Gary Davenport

FOX Sports

Publish date: Oct. 6

NFL.com's Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Seattle Seahawks
  4. Chicago Bears
  5. Buffalo Bills
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars
  7. Los Angeles Rams
  8. Denver Broncos
  9. Baltimore Ravens
  10. Minnesota Vikings

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (+4)

In their two games with Michael Penix Jr. at QB, the Falcons look like an entirely different team. They suddenly have a potent, explosive offense, which they should have with a talent like Bijan Robinson at RB and an elite WR like Drake London. They've basically doubled their offensive output from the first two weeks when Cooper Rush was filling in at QB.

Their schedule is about to get rough with the Ravens, Bears and 49ers up next, but at least all three games are in Atlanta. Most importantly, Penix has brought Kevin Stefanski's team to life and given them a fighting chance.

Stat To Know: The Falcons have scored 80 points over the last two weeks, which ranks first in the NFL in that span. Atlanta also rushed for five touchdowns on Monday night against New Orleans, tying their franchise record for most rushing TDs in a game. -- Ralph Vacchiano

CBS SPORTS

Publish date: Oct. 6

CBS Sports' Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Minnesota Vikings
  4. Seattle Seahawks
  5. Buffalo Bills
  6. Baltimore Ravens
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Los Angeles Rams
  9. Las Vegas Raiders
  10. Denver Broncos

Biggest ranking change from Week 3 to Week 4:

Cleveland Browns +9

Detroits Lions -8

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 19 (+2)

Getting Michael Penix back has really helped liven up the offense. Bijan Robinson is special and they are now 2-2 and have turned their season around. -- Pete Prisco

Game Photos | Week 4 Falcons vs Saints

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome during Week 4.

Scene setters before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during the huddle before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons captains before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 score a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 defends during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 makes a tackle during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 react during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 makes a catch during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players celebrate a fumble during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons players celebrate a fumble during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a field goal during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 carries the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrate a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a field goal during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 , Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and teammates huddle during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jammie Robinson #34 does a backflip during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jammie Robinson #34 celebrates during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 make a sack during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 celebrates a sack during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 celebrate during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 makes a tackle during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 calls the play during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to throw the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 makes a tackle during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 celebrates a tackle during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 makes a hit during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a punt during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Yasir Abdullah #22 celebrates during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 celebrates during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 makes a tackle during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 makes a touchdown catch during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 makes a sack during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 makes a sack during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrates a sack during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrates a sack during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 celebrates a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrate in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 celebrate in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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