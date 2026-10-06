Week 5 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Falcons on the move after MNF win

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons put together another blockbuster performance in the second of their three consecutive prime-time games. In one of this week's aggregated rankings, they even break into the top 20 for the first time this season.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers assert their dominance. Spoiler alert: They claims the top spots across the board.
Where else is everyone ranking? Let's find out.
Publish date: Oct. 6
ESPN's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers (4-0): Beat the Broncos 24-14
- Kansas City Chiefs (4-0): Beat the Raiders 30-27
- Seattle Seahawks (3-1): Beat the Chargers 30-23
- Buffalo Bills (3-1): Lost to the Patriots 29-26
- Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1): Beat the Bengals 22-17
- Baltimore Ravens (3-1): Beat the Titans 24-18
- Los Angeles Rams (2-2): Beat the Eagles 24-20
- Chicago Bears (3-1): Beat the Jets 23-12
- Minnesota Vikings (4-0): Beat the Dolphins 15-10
- Denver Broncos (2-2): Lost to the 49ers 24-14
Biggest ranking change:
Jaguars +5 from No. 10 in Week 4 to No. 5 in Week 5
Browns +5 from No. 24 in Week 4 to No. 19 in Week 5
Eagles -5 from No. 8 in Week 4 to No. 13 in Week 5
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 25 (+4)
Four words to describe the first four weeks: From worst to first.
The first two weeks of the season were absolutely disastrous. Tua Tagovailoa hurt his oblique, and Michael Penix Jr. was not ready yet off his ACL injury. Third-string quarterback Cooper Rush was thrust into the starting role -- with back spasms to boot -- and the Falcons' offense was hideous. They had a league-low 16 combined points in the first two weeks, going 27 straight series without taking a snap in the red zone. The latter was tied for the second longest skid in 45 seasons. But with Penix back, Atlanta's offense has scored 80 combined points in two weeks, the most in the NFL in that span. -- Marc Raimondi
Publish date: Oct. 6
The Athletic's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Seattle Seahawks
- Buffalo Bills
- Los Angeles Rams
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Minnesota Vikings
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Baltimore Ravens
Biggest ranking change:
Panthers +6 from No. 24 in Week 4 to No. 18 in Week 5
Lions -6 from No. 6 in Week 4 to No. 12 in Week 5
Steelers -6 from No. 14 in Week 4 to No. 20 in Week 5
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 22 (+3)
Concern level: Waning, as long as they have Bijan Robinson
The star running back ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night — and that was just in the first half. Other concerns remain for the Falcons, but this team is starting to find itself with Michael Penix at quarterback. -- Josh Kendall
Publish date: Sept. 29
Bleacher Report's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Seattle Seahawks
- Buffalo Bills
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Minnesota Vikings
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Rams
- Chicago Bears
- Las Vegas Raiders (3-1): Lost to the Chiefs 30-27
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (+4)
Atlanta's turnaround over the past two weeks has been dramatic.
Two weeks into the season, the Falcons looked like arguably the worst team in the NFL. Fast-forward two weeks, and after a pair of emphatic road wins Atlanta looks like potentially the class of the NFC South.
The Falcons have an offensive identity now with Michael Penix back under center—they are punishing opponents on the ground with Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. and then using that to set up shots downfield—primarily to Drake London.
A defense that appeared lost not long ago is flying around despite being short several key personnel, especially up front.
This week's Sunday night visit from a banged-up Baltimore Ravens team suddenly looks winnable.
So does their division. -- Gary Davenport
Publish date: Oct. 6
NFL.com's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Seattle Seahawks
- Chicago Bears
- Buffalo Bills
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Rams
- Denver Broncos
- Baltimore Ravens
- Minnesota Vikings
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (+4)
In their two games with Michael Penix Jr. at QB, the Falcons look like an entirely different team. They suddenly have a potent, explosive offense, which they should have with a talent like Bijan Robinson at RB and an elite WR like Drake London. They've basically doubled their offensive output from the first two weeks when Cooper Rush was filling in at QB.
Their schedule is about to get rough with the Ravens, Bears and 49ers up next, but at least all three games are in Atlanta. Most importantly, Penix has brought Kevin Stefanski's team to life and given them a fighting chance.
Stat To Know: The Falcons have scored 80 points over the last two weeks, which ranks first in the NFL in that span. Atlanta also rushed for five touchdowns on Monday night against New Orleans, tying their franchise record for most rushing TDs in a game. -- Ralph Vacchiano
Publish date: Oct. 6
CBS Sports' Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Minnesota Vikings
- Seattle Seahawks
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Rams
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Denver Broncos
Biggest ranking change from Week 3 to Week 4:
Cleveland Browns +9
Detroits Lions -8
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 19 (+2)
Getting Michael Penix back has really helped liven up the offense. Bijan Robinson is special and they are now 2-2 and have turned their season around. -- Pete Prisco
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome during Week 4.