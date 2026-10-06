Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Saints

Final score: Falcons 45, Saints 24

Why it's important: The Falcons didn't just earn their fans bragging rights until these two teams meet again in January, they kept pace with the Carolina Panthers in the division race and pulled to .500 on the season.

Perhaps more important than the game's final outcome was the journey to reach their victorious destination. Atlanta's offense picked up right where it left off against the Green Bay Packers and looked dangerous on the ground and through the air. With Michael Penix Jr. behind center for his second game, the Falcons continued to strike a balance that will make them tough to contend with.

After an offseason filled with conversation and debate about the quarterback position, Penix's play in his first two games back should give fans optimism for how this offense can continue to grow alongside the third-year signal-caller. It's no small feat to play well in an environment like the one inside of the Caesars Superdome on Monday night, but Penix handled his first professional start in New Orleans well.

With more consistency in the passing game, opponents will need to respect all facets of Atlanta's offense. That should keep defenses honest and make life a bit easier for Robinson and the run game.

Key takeaway: Falcons answer the call.

After scoring quickly to start the game, the Falcons' offense lulled slightly in the next couple drives. They ultimately went three-and-out in their third offensive drive. That's when things changed, though, as the defense took the ball away, literally. C.J. Henderson ripped the ball out of Kendre Miller's arms as he went to the ground on the Saints very next offensive play after getting the ball back following the Falcons' punt. The fumble — which head coach Kevin Stefanski used a challenge to overturn the call on the field — gave the Falcons the ball back on the New Orleans 22-yard line.

With the gift, Atlanta's offense got back on track, scoring five plays later to go up 14-0.

The Saints, however, would not go quietly. With a 44-yard catch by Chris Olave, New Orleans flipped the field and dropped Atlanta's two-score lead back down to one with a short touchdown run by Alvin Kamara.

However, the Falcons answered the moment once again. They put together a long, clinical drive thereafter, spanning 10 plays and ending with a touchdown of their own with a Brian Robinson Jr. 4-yard scurry into the endzone to push their lead right back to two scores.