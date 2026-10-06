Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Atlanta Falcons clashed with the New Orleans Saints for the 114th time in the regular season on Monday Night Football in a game that carried a little extra weight in his emotionally charged rivalry.
This game marked the 20th anniversary of the Superdome's re-opening after Hurricane Katrina's landfall, which forced the Saints to play their home games during the 2005 season away from New Orleans while the stadium was used as a city shelter and base of recovery efforts. In that game, the Saints started fast against the Falcons, fueled by a crowd at fever pitch.
On Monday night, the Falcons were the ones who hit the ground running.
After receiving the opening kickoff, Atlanta's offense had two productive plays that moved them near midfield. Then, on his first touch of the game, Bijan Robinson proved untouchable. He raced through a large hole on the left side of the offensive line and outran the Saints' defense 59 yards for a touchdown. It was exactly what the Falcons needed to dampen the spirits of a party-like atmosphere for the New Orleans faithful.
Following its star running back's lead, Atlanta didn't look back from there.
Final score: Falcons 45, Saints 24
Why it's important: The Falcons didn't just earn their fans bragging rights until these two teams meet again in January, they kept pace with the Carolina Panthers in the division race and pulled to .500 on the season.
Perhaps more important than the game's final outcome was the journey to reach their victorious destination. Atlanta's offense picked up right where it left off against the Green Bay Packers and looked dangerous on the ground and through the air. With Michael Penix Jr. behind center for his second game, the Falcons continued to strike a balance that will make them tough to contend with.
After an offseason filled with conversation and debate about the quarterback position, Penix's play in his first two games back should give fans optimism for how this offense can continue to grow alongside the third-year signal-caller. It's no small feat to play well in an environment like the one inside of the Caesars Superdome on Monday night, but Penix handled his first professional start in New Orleans well.
With more consistency in the passing game, opponents will need to respect all facets of Atlanta's offense. That should keep defenses honest and make life a bit easier for Robinson and the run game.
Key takeaway: Falcons answer the call.
After scoring quickly to start the game, the Falcons' offense lulled slightly in the next couple drives. They ultimately went three-and-out in their third offensive drive. That's when things changed, though, as the defense took the ball away, literally. C.J. Henderson ripped the ball out of Kendre Miller's arms as he went to the ground on the Saints very next offensive play after getting the ball back following the Falcons' punt. The fumble — which head coach Kevin Stefanski used a challenge to overturn the call on the field — gave the Falcons the ball back on the New Orleans 22-yard line.
With the gift, Atlanta's offense got back on track, scoring five plays later to go up 14-0.
The Saints, however, would not go quietly. With a 44-yard catch by Chris Olave, New Orleans flipped the field and dropped Atlanta's two-score lead back down to one with a short touchdown run by Alvin Kamara.
However, the Falcons answered the moment once again. They put together a long, clinical drive thereafter, spanning 10 plays and ending with a touchdown of their own with a Brian Robinson Jr. 4-yard scurry into the endzone to push their lead right back to two scores.
The team did this all game long, too. They continuously answered when things got even remotely within striking distance in the Superdome. Take the final quarter for example: The Saints got Alvin Kamara in the endzone to cut the score to 31-17. No problem, five plays later and Penix was hitting Jahan Dotson from 31-yards out for a game-sealing touchdown.
Key moment: Bijan Robinson's 59-yard touchdown run.
It's not often that the third play of a game turns out to be the pivotal moment, but that's what Robinson's first-carry touchdown was on Monday night. The best chance for Atlanta to nullify New Orleans' hostile crowd was to strike fast and hard, and that's exactly what Robinson did. He was the scariest player on the field for anyone in gold and black and wasted no time in confirming their fears.
An honorable mention goes to the Falcons' first possession of the second half. After stalling out a promising Saints' drive in the red zone and holding the home team to a field goal that cut Atlanta's lead to 24-10, the Falcons' offense marched 74 yards in nine plays and scored their fourth touchdown of the evening on an 8-yard run from Brian Robinson. It was a statement drive that extended the visitors' lead to 31-10, moved them a step closer to victory and silenced the Superdome.
Standout performance: Bijan Robinson and Drake London … again
It's difficult not to choose these two when they keep showing up the way they have in prime time the last two weeks.
They made NFL history against the Packers on Thursday night with over 190 yards apiece (194 rushing for Robinson and 194 receiving for London). And boy did they keep the accolades coming.
They finished Monday night with Robinson accounting for 145 rushing yards and London 96 receiving yards.
In total, that combines for 650 scrimmage yards over the last two games for Robinson and London. That's more than 14 NFL teams had in Weeks 3-4 this season.
Not to be overlooked in this run for Robinson and London, however, is the role of Michael Penix Jr. quarterbacking this offense throughout this run, too. As an offense, the Falcons went from ranking last in total points in Weeks 1 and 2 (16) to first in total points through Weeks 3 and 4 with Penix in the pocket.
The Falcons join the 1990 Seattle Seahawks and 1994 Minnesota Vikings as the only teams since the merger to pull off this kind of early-season offensive turnaround.
Number(s) to know:
3
- Bijan Robinson became only the third player in Falcons history to have multiple rushing touchdowns in two different games against the Saints, joining Michael Vick and Gerald Riggs. He also scored twice against the Saints in Week 10 of the 2024 season.
4
- The Falcons scored four rushing touchdowns in the same game for just the seventh time in franchise history.
- This was Bijan Robinson's fourth straight Monday game with at least 125 rushing yards, tying him with Eric Dickerson and Emmitt Smith for the longest such streak in NFL history.
- Bijan Robinson became just the fourth player since 2023, the year he entered the league, to reach 1,600 scrimmage yards in prime-time games. He joined Jahmyr Gibbs, CeeDee Lamb and Derrick Henry in that feat.
5
- The Falcons scored five rushing touchdowns in the same game for just the third time in franchise history. This matches their franchise-best mark for rushing touchdowns in a single game.
Injury updates:
- Defensive end Za'Darius Smith was injured in the first quarter and evaluated for a concussion/neck injury. He was ruled out with a concussion in the second quarter.
- Left tackle Jake Matthews left the game at the end of the first quarter with a groin injury. Monday night's game was the 200th of Matthews' career, and 199th consecutive start. He was downgraded to out prior to the start of the second half.
Looking forward: The Falcons will put a bow on their three-game stretch in prime time next Sunday night when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football.
The Ravens have a 3-1 record and are coming off a 24-18 victory against the Tennessee Titans. The win was not without cost, however, as star quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle in the game and was seen wearing a walking boot while leaving the stadium. Early reports declared him day-to-day, and his status will be monitored closely throughout the week.
Take a look inside the Atlanta Falcons' locker room during Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.