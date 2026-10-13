Week 6 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Week 5's excitement heats up rankings across the league

The Falcons have made great improvements against the run compared to last season. And Atlanta's pass rush has been better than expected despite the loss of edge rushers Jalon Walker (torn ACL) and James Pearce Jr. (suspension). But the Falcons' secondary has been banged up, with top cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (groin) on injured reserve and replacement C.J. Henderson (groin) being injured in Sunday's loss. Atlanta has only one interception this season; 27 teams have more. Coach Kevin Stefanski has preached winning the turnover battle, which means the Falcons need to generate more takeaway opportunities. -- Marc Raimondi