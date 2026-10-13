Week 6 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Week 5's excitement heats up rankings across the league

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's mid-October, and this is the time when seasons — and identities — start to take shape.
The top 10 of power rankings across the board didn't change too much from Week 5 to Week 6, but there were still movers and shakers to make note of with so many fun, last-second wins this week like the Jaguars in London or the Bills on Monday Night Football.
Let's check out Week 6's updated power rankings.
Week 5's Georgia Power Positive Energy Biggest Mover
The Green Bay Packers
- ESPN: +9
- The Athletic: +9
- Bleacher Report: +10
- Fox Sports: +3
- CBS Sports: +10
Publish date: Oct. 13
ESPN's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers (5-0): Beat the Seahawks, 32-29
- Kansas City Chiefs (4-0): Bye week
- Buffalo Bills (4-1): Beat the Rams, 37-34 (OT)
- Seattle Seahawks (3-2): Lost to the 49ers, 32-29
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1): Beat the Eagles, 19-17
- Minnesota Vikings (5-0): Beat the Saints, 23-13
- Baltimore Ravens (4-1): Beat the Falcons, 30-23 (OT)
- Los Angeles Rams (2-3): Lost to the Bills, 37-34 (OT)
- New England Patriots (3-2): Beat the Raiders, 45-17
- Denver Broncos (3-2): Beat the Chargers, 23-17
Biggest ranking change:
Packers +9 from No. 23 in Week 5 to No. 14 in Week 6
Raiders -6 from No. 11 in Week 5 to No. 17 in Week 6
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 22 (+3)
Biggest issue on defense: Not enough takeaways
The Falcons have made great improvements against the run compared to last season. And Atlanta's pass rush has been better than expected despite the loss of edge rushers Jalon Walker (torn ACL) and James Pearce Jr. (suspension). But the Falcons' secondary has been banged up, with top cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (groin) on injured reserve and replacement C.J. Henderson (groin) being injured in Sunday's loss. Atlanta has only one interception this season; 27 teams have more. Coach Kevin Stefanski has preached winning the turnover battle, which means the Falcons need to generate more takeaway opportunities. -- Marc Raimondi
Publish date: Oct. 13
The Athletic's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens
- New England Patriots
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Rams
Biggest ranking change:
Packers +9 from No. 23 in Week 5 to No. 14 in Week 6
Cowboys -6 from No. 14 in Week 5 to No. 20 in Week 6
Browns -6 from No. 17 in Week 5 to No. 23 in Week 6
Colts -6 from No. 19 in Week 5 to No. 25 in Week 6
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 24 (-2)
When Michael Penix Jr. is healthy, this Falcons team is pretty intriguing and has moved the ball well both on the ground and through the air. The problem is Penix is injured once again. This time, it's his ribs, and even though the team is reportedly optimistic he can play in Week 6, there's a "here we go again" feeling looming over Atlanta. -- Josh Kendall
Publish date: Oct. 13
Bleacher Report's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Minnesota Vikings
- Buffalo Bills
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens
- Denver Broncos
- New England Patriots
- Los Angeles Rams
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (--)
Just when the Atlanta Falcons looked like they were getting on track and had an answer at the game's most important position, Michael Penix Jr. suffered another injury and couldn't finish Sunday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens.
The severity of Penix's injury is not yet known, though he will get imaging on a rib this week.
Considering Penix's history, another injury has to be demoralizing, even if it's not a major problem. He's now suffered three ACL tears and had surgery on both of his shoulders. Repeated injuries have interrupted his development and created uncertainty at quarterback.
The Falcons have too much talent to be constantly worrying whether their projected starter is going to be in the lineup. Tua Tagovailoa didn't help his case by throwing an interception to end overtime and hand the Ravens a victory. -- Brent Sobleski
Publish date: Oct. 13
NFL.com's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Baltimore Ravens
- Denver Broncos
- Minnesota Vikings
- Los Angeles Rams
- Chicago Bears
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 19 (-2)
The Falcons move up despite losing in overtime to the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens because there is no doubt they've turned a corner. They look like a completely different team since Kevin Stefanski got Michael Penix Jr. back at QB.
The Falcons are much more competitive and have figured out how to use all their big weapons (RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts) and they've even developed a pass rush too. Penix's rib injury is concerning, but even without him, maybe the Falcons can keep their momentum going for a bit.
Stat To Know: Atlanta ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards per game (166.8) and third in yards per carry (5.05). -- Ralph Vacchiano
Publish date: Oct. 13
CBS Sports' Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- Seattle Seahawks
- Denver Broncos
- Cincinnati Bengals (3-2): Beat the Dolphins, 31-24
- Los Angeles Rams
Biggest ranking change from Week 3 to Week 4:
Green Bay Packers +10
Las Vegas Raiders -8
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 22 (-3)
Losing at home to the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens has to sting. Now Michael Penix is banged up again, which isn't good. -- Pete Prisco
Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Ravens meetup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 5.