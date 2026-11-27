It's a notable list for Atlanta that includes multiple starters and key role players. The Falcons' offense will be without starting left guard Matthew Bergeron and No. 2 wide receiver Jahan Dotson, as well as rookie wideout Zachariah Branch, who has missed multiple games due to a hamstring injury. Defensively, Atlanta will be down starting safety DeMarrco Hellams and second-year defensive back Billy Bowman Jr.

Without those five players, the challenge in front of the Falcons becomes more difficult. The Minnesota Vikings have one of the league's best defenses and have a renewed sense of vitality on offense after acquiring quarterback Kirk Cousins at the trade deadline. Cousins will play his first home game since returning to the Vikings on Sunday, meaning the atmosphere in Minnesota could be even more uproarious than usual. The Falcons will need everyone suiting up to bring their A game.