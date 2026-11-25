FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Fresh off their bye week, the Atlanta Falcons will travel to face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.
The Falcons will see a familiar face in this matchup. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was in Atlanta during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, was acquired by the Vikings at the trade deadline. Cousins spent six seasons in Minnesota before joining the Falcons, and Sunday will mark his first home start since returning.
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This will also be a return of sorts for Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, who began his NFL coaching career with the Vikings in 2006 as an assistant. Stefanski spent 14 seasons in Minnesota, which included working with Cousins, and ultimately rose to offensive coordinator in 2019.
Reunions won't be top of mind for the Falcons or their head coach, however, as they look to emerge from their bye week on a strong note and snap a three-game losing streak.
"Excited to see a bunch of people, a bunch of friends and that type of thing," Stefanski said of his emotions going back. "But we went back when I was in Cleveland. We went back there, I believe, in [2021]. Kirk was quarterback there. So, got a lot of that out of the way."
While there will naturally be attention on Cousins facing the Falcons, the real challenge might be Minnesota's defense. The Vikings are blitzing at an unprecedented rate and send extra players after opposing quarterbacks 72.2% of the time. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been pressured 79 times this season, according to Next Gen Stats, which is the fewest among quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks. However, in the face of pressure, Penix has completed 34.9% of his passes, the lowest rate among qualified quarterbacks.
His ability to handle the Vikings' pressure-based defensive scheme, and Atlanta's ability to have answers for it, will be critical to the Falcons' success on Sunday.
Here's how you can catch every moment of this weekend's matchup between the Falcons and Vikings.
What time do the Falcons play the Vikings?
- Who: Atlanta Falcons (3-7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)
- When: Sunday, November 29 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
How can I watch the Falcons play?
- TV: FOX Sports
- Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)
How can I stream the Falcons game?
- Streaming inside the Atlanta market: The game can be streamed on NFL+ and FOX streaming platforms. You can get a personalized view of how to watch based on your location here.
- Streaming outside the Atlanta market: International fans can stream on DAZN.
- Before the game: Watch the Atlanta Falcons Pregame Show.
WEEK 12 · Sun 11/29 · 1:00 PM EST
Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
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Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
How can I listen to the Falcons game?
- Local radio: 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.
- Local announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- SiriusXM radio: Subscribers can listen to games here.
Which jerseys will the Falcons wear vs. the Vikings?
- Falcons' jersey color vs. Bengals: White
- Full 2026 uniform schedule
Weather forecast for the Falcons-Vikings game
Here is the current forecast for Minneapolis on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.
- Skies: Mostly cloudy
- Temperature: 38 degrees
- Chance of precipitation: 7%
- Humidity: 62%
- Wind: NW 12 mph