FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Fresh off their bye week, the Atlanta Falcons will travel to face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

The Falcons will see a familiar face in this matchup. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was in Atlanta during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, was acquired by the Vikings at the trade deadline. Cousins spent six seasons in Minnesota before joining the Falcons, and Sunday will mark his first home start since returning.

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This will also be a return of sorts for Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, who began his NFL coaching career with the Vikings in 2006 as an assistant. Stefanski spent 14 seasons in Minnesota, which included working with Cousins, and ultimately rose to offensive coordinator in 2019.

Reunions won't be top of mind for the Falcons or their head coach, however, as they look to emerge from their bye week on a strong note and snap a three-game losing streak.

"Excited to see a bunch of people, a bunch of friends and that type of thing," Stefanski said of his emotions going back. "But we went back when I was in Cleveland. We went back there, I believe, in [2021]. Kirk was quarterback there. So, got a lot of that out of the way."

While there will naturally be attention on Cousins facing the Falcons, the real challenge might be Minnesota's defense. The Vikings are blitzing at an unprecedented rate and send extra players after opposing quarterbacks 72.2% of the time. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been pressured 79 times this season, according to Next Gen Stats, which is the fewest among quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks. However, in the face of pressure, Penix has completed 34.9% of his passes, the lowest rate among qualified quarterbacks.

His ability to handle the Vikings' pressure-based defensive scheme, and Atlanta's ability to have answers for it, will be critical to the Falcons' success on Sunday.