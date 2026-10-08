Where to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will play their third and final game in prime time in as many weeks, when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for "Sunday Night Football."

The Falcons have been arguably the hottest team in the NFL the last two weeks, outscoring the Packers and Saints by a combined 42 points. Atlanta's offense has found a greater degree of balance with Michael Penix Jr. back in the lineup, which has opened up the run game and allowed Bijan and Brian Robinson to generate eight total touchdowns in Weeks 3-4. Defensively, the Falcons held the Saints to just 10 points and 18 total rushing yards in the first three quarters of their win on Monday night. They currently boast the league's best run defense, allowing 48.3 yards per game, but that will be tested by Derrick Henry and the Ravens' offense.

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Baltimore averages 153.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth among NFL offenses. Derrick Henry ranks fourth with 374 rushing yards so far this season, and he and Josh Allen are the only players to score seven touchdowns on the ground this year. The availability of Lamar Jackson remains a question for Sunday night, after the Ravens' All-Pro quarterback injured his ankle against the Tennessee Titans. If Jackson is held out of the game, the Falcons would face backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. His top weapon in the passing game is wide receiver Zay Flowers, who ranks eighth in receiving yards with 352 despite missing one game this season.

Fans are encouraged to wear red for Sunday night's game to join in the Falcons' planned red-out.

"It's going to be huge, man," Bijan Robinson said. "I hope the stadium is packed out with all the red and just bring that energy, bring that juice Sunday night. So, I know it's going to be a fun atmosphere. But, like I said, it's our job to give the fans what they came to see, and I'm really excited for it."